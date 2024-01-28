After a seismic few days at Liverpool Football Club, Sunday afternoon produced an appropriately lively match.

The announcement on Friday that manager Jürgen Klopp will be leaving the club at the end of this season, after nearly nine invigorating and successful years, has understandably dominated much of the football world’s focus in the 48 hours or so since.

And his side returned to the field, in the FA Cup fourth round, in familiarly thrilling fashion here as they overcame a Norwich City team led by Klopp’s long-time friend David Wagner.

Curtis Jones and Darwin Núñez struck either side of Ben Gibson’s equaliser to give the hosts a 2-1 half-time lead.

Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk then made it 4-1 after the break, prior to Borja Sainz’s cracker reducing the deficit and Ryan Gravenberch completing the scoring with virtually the last action of the contest.

On a day when Klopp’s name regularly rang around the ground, further positivity was offered by each of Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold making their returns from injury from the bench.

The Reds will now also host Championship opposition in the fifth round, in the form of either Watford or Southampton, who drew 1-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday and will play out a replay on the south coast in around 10 days time.

That tie will likely take place on Wednesday 28th February, three days after Liverpool will hope to have secured the first of a possible four trophies this season in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The Merseysiders – who currently sit top of the Premier League and are into the last 16 of the Europa League – secured a meeting with Chelsea in that showpiece on Wednesday, with a 1-1 second-leg draw at Fulham that sealed a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Their league campaign resumes at Anfield this coming Wednesday with an enticing dress rehearsal against Mauricio Pochettino’s men. At least 21 games remain under Klopp in all competitions, a number that will rise to 29 if they reach the finals of both the FA Cup and Europa League.

Norwich have plenty still to chase themselves. Sat ninth in the Championship table at present, they are only three points away from the play-off places and ought to be able to take a solid degree of encouragement from this outing – despite the defeat.

Story of the match

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp (right), assistant manager Peter Krawietz (left) and Norwich City head coach David Wagner (centre) interact during the warm-up (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Klopp, who will depart alongside assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, and elite development coach Vitor Matos, made five changes to the team that drew with the Cottagers.

Caoimhín Kelleher made way in goal for Alisson Becker, while Ibrahima Konaté, full-debutant James McConnell, Jones and Jota came in for Van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, Harvey Elliott and Luis Díaz.

Wagner, meanwhile, made six alterations of his own. 'Keeper Angus Gunn dropped out for George Long, as Shane Duffy, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jonathan Rowe, Sainz and Josh Sargent were replaced by Grant Hanley, Sam McCallum, Christian Fassnacht, Onel Hernández and Ashley Barnes.

Unsurprisingly, the hosts were out of the blocks quickly, as the 15 minutes prior to the opener largely saw Liverpool pin Norwich inside their own half.

Joe Gomez – in search of that eagerly anticipated first goal in senior football – fired a 25-yard effort narrowly wide via a deflection, while Cody Gakpo blazed over soon after.

Núñez, involved with typical regularity, then curled a superb attempt against the post from an inside-left position before nearly connecting with an inviting Jota cross.

The goal then arrived, as Jones nodded home McConnell’s superbly flighted far-post delivery. Operating at the base of the home midfield triumvirate, this assist was the highlight of a superbly composed, incisive display from the 19-year-old.

The Canaries responded impressively, however. The second of a pair of corners for the visitors saw Gibson flick Gabriel Sara’s near-post delivery in after 22 minutes.

But, by the 28th, the Reds were back in front as Conor Bradley – who caught the eye again at right back – won possession well on his flank, played a sharp one-two and then found Núñez who took the ball in his stride before sidefooting home his 11th club goal of the season.

Gakpo ought to have made it three just after the half-hour mark when Gomez’s clever pass was neatly guided into the Dutchman’s pass by Bradley, but the No.18 sidefooted wide.

Fellow Netherlands international Ryan Gravenberch came close moments later when he worked an angle to shoot nicely but had his effort cleared a few yards in front of the goalline.

The Merseysiders continued to dictate the majority of the play, but their opponents did maintain a threat – demonstrated by Hanley forcing a sharp save out of Alisson when he flicked a long throw goalwards shortly before the interval.

Sara and Jones shot narrowly wide from range at opposite ends soon after the restart, prior to Jota extending the hosts' advantage in the 53rd minute.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool puts his side 3-1 ahead in their FA Cup fourth round tie against Norwich City (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

When Gibson inadvertently headed Jones’ flighted pass into the path of the Portuguese forward, the 27-year-old powerfully dispatched a left-footed volley with typical efficiency. 12 club goals in all competitions for him now this term.

Van Dijk, shortly after coming off the bench, headed home Szoboszlai’s corner with similar panache 10 minutes later.

It was Sainz who arguably provided the goal of the day, though. Around the half’s midway point, the Spanish substitute latched on to a clearance, drove forward and rifled a swerving 30-yard drive neatly inside the right-hand post.

Just how rarely Alisson is beaten from such range felt a measure of the quality of what the 22-year-old provided here.

The Canaries, energised by their changes, did look that bit more menacing as the game entered its latter stages, but the bulk of the openings continued to be crafted by those in red.

A flowing 79th-minute move ended with Jota and Gravenberch being superbly denied by Long before Jota volleyed over.

The Portugal international then fired off-target again as the clock ticked towards full-time after Alexander-Arnold’s devilish 35-yard attempt was parried by the visiting goalkeeper.

But there would be a last hurrah. The fifth minute of stoppage time produced it as substitute Díaz’s delivery was volleyed back across goal by Bradley and alertly nodded in by Gravenberch.

A welcome third Liverpool goal for the 21-year-old midfielder, who was excellent at Craven Cottage in midweek but has had a slightly more testing spell since hitting an impressive stride in the first couple of months after his arrival from Bayern Munich on 1st September.

The final success of a day that, in some ways, marked the start of a final chapter. It’s a chapter, though, that looks set to have numerous thrilling storylines yet.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: CONOR BRADLEY

Conor Bradley (left) of Liverpool during his side's 5-2 FA Cup fourth round victory over Norwich City (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Northern Irish international was, once again, immensely effective in both his defensive and offensive contributions from right back – highlighted by his two assists, three key passes and the winning of four out of five tackles.

He halted a potentially dangerous Norwich advance prior to leading an incisive move that Núñez finished to put Liverpool 2-1 ahead and then volleyed back across goal to set up Gravenberch with virtually the last play of the match.

The 20-year-old looks set to be a valuable option in the latter months of the campaign. A provider of superb attributes himself, his presence may also offer more room to rotate Alexander-Arnold and to play the No.66 in conventional midfield positions.

Something that may further boost the flexibility of a squad that will be aiming to conclude the season – and Klopp’s time as LFC boss – in style.