Two attacking-minded teams on different ends of the table fighting for different achievements means Anfield could see goals on Saturday afternoon.

Top-of-the-table Liverpool will look to return to winning ways while Burnley will be hoping to build on the draw last weekend.

Liverpool now have both Manchester City and Arsenal within two points of them following last week's loss at the Emirates.

Therefore the importance of picking up three points is imperative if there is any ambition to deliver a league title in the final season of Jurgen Klopp.

Injuries are continuing to plague any sort of consistency in the starting eleven and the Reds will be hoping to have star man Mohamed Salah back available as soon as feasibly possible.

Visitors Burnley earned a draw against Fulham last time out but need to begin searching for a win to give any chance of Premier League survival.

While Anfield is not an easy place to visit this inexperienced Clarets side must show ambition and take risks in these games to get a result.

The away side has been defensively weak for the majority of this season and must find a way to keep out one of the most prolific attacks in the league.

The reverse fixture on Boxing Day finished two goals to nothing to Liverpool who cruised to victory comfortably at Turf Moor.

Team News

Ibrahima Konate received a one-game ban following a late red card against Arsenal and is unavailable.

Joel Matip (knee) remains out until next season after an anterior cruciate ligament injury in December.

Mohamed Salah is still unavailable with his thigh injury despite the elimination of Egypt from the African Cup of Nations.

Dominik Szboboszlai (thigh), Stefan Bajcetic and Conor Bradley remain out for the game.

Konstantinos Tsimikas (shoulder) is being assessed ahead of the game but is a doubt. Thiago Alcantara had a muscular injury in the Arsenal game immediately after returning from injury and is not fit.

Wataru Endo is back from the Asian Cup with Japan and is in contention to play.

Nathan Redmond (thigh) and Luca Koleosho (knee) remain out for the rest of the season following long-term injuries sustained earlier in the season.

Jordan Beyer (thigh), Charlie Taylor (shoulder), and Hannes Delcroix (knock) are all being assessed ahead of the game after short-term injuries.

Likely Lineups

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Diaz.

Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Ekdal, Al Dakhil, Ramsey, Brownhill, Berge, Odobert, Foster, Datro Fofana.

Key Players

Liverpool - Diogo Jota

The shot conversion rate and resurgence of form from Diogo Jota have been vital to recent results which have seen Liverpool rise to the top of the Premier League.

With Salah's absence at the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool needed a reliable figure in front of goal to step up and score regularly.

Burnley at home is an opportunity to add to his impressive form in front of goal and secure a crucial three points at Anfield.

Burnley - David Datro Fofana

Goals are desperately needed for Burnley's hopes for survival and the loan signing of David Datro Fofana from Chelsea could prove to be an important one.

With two important goals from the bench against Fulham to steal a draw last time out a place in the starting team is likely against Liverpool.

While chances may not arrive regularly at Anfield the efficiency in front of goal from a potent striker might give Burnley a chance to create an unexpected result.

Match Details



Where is the game being played?

Liverpool are at home with Anfield the location for this Premier League fixture.



What time is kick-off?

The weekend game is scheduled for 3:00 PM BST on Saturday.



How can I watch?

The game is unavailable to watch in the UK due to the kick-off time but is available on broadcasting networks in other countries worldwide.