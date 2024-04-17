West Ham are set to take on the mountainous task of ending Bayer Leverkusen's 43-game unbeaten run on Thursday as they aim to overturn a two-goal deficit at the London Stadium.

The Hammers' showed immense resilience at the BayArena last week as they endured wave upon wave of pressure. The hosts' quality, however, proved overbearing as they capitalised the moment cracks began to appear in their armour, with substitutes Jonas Hofmann and Victor Boniface scoring late on to place one foot into the semi-finals.

Xabi Alonso's side are in the process of writing a page in the history book and are en course to win a treble in an unprecedent manner. With the club's first-ever title secured after a 5-0 win over Werder Bremen at the weekend, ending Bayern Munich's 11-year monopoly, Die Werkself now look to add the DFB-Pokal and Europa League to their cabinet without defeat.

While the visitors have a stronghold of the tie, and have never conceded a two-goal lead to lose a European match over two legs, David Moyes' side can take great confidence in the fact that they've won their previous 13 home matches in Europe since April 2022 - casting aside a domestic form that has seen them win just three times in 2024.

Leverkusen boast a record just as strong on the road this season, perhaps even stronger, having won all but three of their 20 matches in all competitions. Late goals have been their party piece, as West Ham will know, as they have scored 26 times after the 80th-minute.

Though the odds weigh heavy against the Europa Conference League holders, the east London club won't have a white flag prepared. Sevilla and Lyon, Fiorentina and Freiburg, West Ham know how to step up when it matters most - with such wealth of experience on their side, the London Stadium could well host another magical night of football.

Team News

West Ham

Moyes will be hoping that he will have his leading goal scorer at his disposal as he also contends with two key absentees.

Jarrod Bowen was pictured in training on Wednesday after being a doubt for the fixture having missed the first leg and Sunday's defeat to Fulham due to a back problem. While his return would be a huge boost, Moyes will not take the risk if he's not fully fit.

Lucas Paqueta and Emerson Palmieri are unavailable for selection after receiving one-game suspensions for card accumulation. The duo are expected to be joined on the sideline by Konstantinos Mavropanos (unknown), who was substituted at the weekend and was not involved at Rush Green.

Alphonse Areola (groin) and Kalvin Phillips (hamstring) did partake in the opening training session but are not expected to feature. Edson Alvarez is available after missing the first leg through suspension.

Bayer Leverkusen

Alonso will have an almost full squad at his disposal, barring remaining hangovers from their title celebrations, as he only has two notable absentees to deal with.

Borja Iglesias has not travelled with the squad to London due to a muscle problem that saw him miss out on the title-confirming win over Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Adam Hlozek will also watch on from afar. The 19-year-old continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained during Leverkusen's recent win over Union Berlin, which kept him out of the first leg as well as at the weekend.

Predicted Line-ups

West Ham

Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd; Johnson, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Cresswell; Kudus, Antonio, Cornet.

Bayer Leverkusen

Kovar; Stanisic, Tah, Tapsoba; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Boniface, Adli.

Key Players

West Ham: Mohammed Kudus

The boy from Accra has been making noise since switching Amsterdam for east London last summer and he'll garner further attention if he can influence the unforeseeable of comebacks.

A self-proclaimed entertainer, Kudus has been a breath of fresh air from the contemporary winger with his blend of flair, tenacity, and desire to take an opponent on, and he'll need to put on a show on Thursday as the creative burden will be placed on his shoulders.

Leverkusen will be well versed with the Ghanaians qualities after an impressive showing in North Rhine-Westphalia. Despite not being able to flex the full extent of his attacking skillset, his ball carrying and retention proved invaluable as he offered a reprieve from the onslaught West Ham were enduring.

When the 23-year-old is in full motion it is so difficult to stop him. While teams can limit the supply into him, his off the ball work rate is outstanding and he will look to retrieve the ball himself before driving into threatening areas - exemplified by his magnificent individual goal in their 5-0 Round of 16 win over Freiburg.

With an average of 4.20 successful take-ons per 90 in the Premier League and 17 goal contributions in all competitions to his name, Kudus is well worth the self-imposed tag and Alonso's side will need to maintain full concentration if they are to leave the London Stadium unscathed.

Bayer Leverkusen: Victor Boniface

As he wheeled away in celebration after scoring Leverkusen's second last week, Boniface changed direction, headed towards the advertising boards and took a seat.

A celebration synonymous with the opposing number 14, it was a confident move, bordering on arrogance, but one his actions on the pitch can justify. It was his first goal since missing the first three months of 2024 through injury; despite this, he retains his place as Leverkusen's leading scorer.

The Nigerian has been having an outstanding debut season in Germany after joining from Union Saint-Gilloise, which has seen him find the back of the net 18 times in 27 appearances in all competitions, including five in six in the Europa League, as well as providing ten assists.

At 23 years old, Boniface is showing that he has the attributes to develop into an elite centre-forward. With a physique that makes it so difficult to dispossess him, he is willing to drop deep to receive the ball and have a dictating role in attack as he boasts an impressive passing range.

It's inside the 18-yard box, however, where he will be at his most influential. With an average of 7.16 touches per 90 in Europe this campaign, he knows how to find space in confined areas and his instinctive finishing allows him to make use of even the tightest routes to goal.

His impact in the first leg, albeit from the bench, could prove to be tie-defining but it was a snippet of the kind of threat he imposes. Should Alonso deploy him from the start the Hammers will have to monitor his every movement if they are to stand a chance of progressing.

Match Details

Where is this game being played?

London Stadium, London.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 20:00 (BST) on Thursday, 18 April, 2024.

How can I watch?

This fixture is being broadcasted in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 2.