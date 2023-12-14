West Ham 2-0 SC Freiburg: Álvarez Alleviates Moyes' Ailments

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Edson Alvarez celebrates with Nayef Aguerd of West Ham United after scoring their team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 match between West Ham United and Sport-Club Freiburg at London Stadium on December 14, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

West Ham secured top spot in Group A with a 2-0 win over Freiburg in tonight's UEFA Europa League tie at the London Stadium.

The result means that David Moyes' side goes straight into the last 16, while Freiburg go into the play-off round.

Mohammed Kudus and Edson Álvarez gave West Ham the lead in the first half as the visitors struggled to lay a glove.

The visitors had been free-scoring in the competition, but they were rendered ineffective by The Hammers.

Despite the result and bitterly cold evening, the visiting fans were in fine voice throughout.

They will discover their opponents in the play-off on Monday.

Story of the Match

Christian Streich made two changes to his Freiburg after they saw off Wolfsburg on Saturday as Manuel Gulde came into defence in place of Phillip Leinhart, and Roland Sallai replaced Merlin Röhl.

Following their 5-0 defeat to Fulham on Sunday, David Moyes brought in Konstantinos Mavropanos instead of Kurt Zouma, Emerson replaced Aaron Cresswell, and Edson Álvarez returned to the side, replacing Pablo Fornals.

The visitors got us underway, willed on by their vocal travelling fans.

The support pushed their press high early but failed to test Łukasz Fabianski.

Despite Freiburg's early pressure, Lucas Paquetá got the home fans off their feet, striking the bar with a powerful long-range effort.

The home support was on their feet again in the 14th minute to celebrate a wonderfully taken goal.

Kudus beat the offside trap brilliantly and got onto the end of a searching ball from Álvarez.

The Ghanaian brought it under control and comfortably slotted it past Noah Atabolu in the Freiburg net.

VAR did briefly threaten to disallow the goal for handball but stuck with the on-pitch decision.

Die Breisgau-Brasilianer (The Breisgau-Brazilians) continued attempts to break down the West Ham backline had little effect.

Jarrod Bowen looked to take advantage on the counter, claiming a wayward kick from Atubolu.

He beat the keeper and looked to have put The Hammers two up, but the attempt was disallowed for offside.

Vincenzo Grifo gave Fabianski his first bit of action just after the half-hour mark, but his tame effort was simple for the Pol to gather.

The visitors began to grow in confidence as Roland Sallai delivered a teasing ball into the box just too far ahead of Michael Gregoritsch.

Ritsu Doan was next to have a strike on goal, cutting in from the right to fire straight at the keeper.

West Ham, however, had the cutting edge that the visitors lacked.

Álvarez doubled their lead minutes before halftime, combining with Bowen on the edge of the box before smashing a shot past Atubolu.

The goal gave The Hammers a comfortable cushion heading into the break.

Second Half

Streich shuffled his pack at halftime, with Röhl replacing Sallai.

The substitute produced the first chance of the half, pouncing on a poor pass out from the back. But his shot from outside the box was held by Fabianski.

The hosts responded quickly as Vladimir Coufal fired in a low cross from the right-hand side.

Bowen met it in the middle but could not direct it on target.

Kudus struck towards goal seconds later, cutting in from the right and whistling a shot wide.

The Hammers made their first change on 55 minutes, Pablo Fornals came on to replace Álvarez.

Freiburg responded with a double change.

Lucas Höler came on for the ineffective Maximillian Eggestein, and Junior Adamu replaced Gregoritsch.

Grifo made some firm shouts for a penalty just beyond the hour mark, but they fell on deaf ears.

It was the final action for the captain as he was substituted for Noah Weißhaupt.

The game slowed as Moyes made changes of his own.

Danny Ings and Divin Mubama replaced Paquetá and Bowen.

The visitors' final change saw Lukas Kübler replace Jordy Makengo.

The changes almost immediately affected Freiburg as Doan forced a save from Fabianski before Weißhaupt's shot flashed across the face.

Despite the scoreline, the travelling fans kept their voices loud, deviating from their German chants to gode the West Ham fans who "Only sing when [you're] winning".

West Ham made two more changes in the final moments as Maxwell Cornet and Thilo Kehrer got five minutes in front of the remaining fans.

Player of the Match

Edson Álvarez

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Edson Alvarez celebrates with Tomas Soucek of West Ham United after scoring their team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 match between West Ham United and Sport-Club Freiburg at London Stadium on December 14, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Everything ticked through the Mexican midfielder, controlling the game and allowing West Ham to dictate the tempo.

His pass to Kudus to open the scoring was perfectly weighted, and he broke through brilliantly to combine with Bowen to grab his own goal.

Eggestein and Sallai were outworked in the middle by Álvarez, showing his defensive work as just as dominant as his attack.

Such is his importance to Moyes that he was relieved of his duties after 55 minutes, keeping him relatively fresh for the weekend.

Looking Ahead

West Ham return to Premier League action on Sunday, hosting Wolves at the London Stadium.

SC Freiburg welcome FC Köln to the Europa Park Stadion for their penultimate Bundesliga clash before Germany's winter break.

The Europa League knockout play-off draw takes place on Monday 18 December.