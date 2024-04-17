Roma will play host to long-time enemies AC Milan in the second leg of their Europa League Quarter Final on Thursday night.

The Giallorossi have a 1-0 lead from the first leg at the San Siro and are looking to reach their third semi-final in four years in the competition.

Milan are vying to make it to back-to-back European semi-finals, after reaching the final four of last year's Champions League; they’ll have their work cut out as Daniele De Rossi’s side are one the most inform teams on the continent right now.

The former Italian international has transformed Roma from a turgid outfit under Jose Mourinho into an exciting yet disciplined group, who are showing no signs of slowing down.

No doubt this game against Stefani Pioli’s team will be one of his toughest tests yet.

The Roma manager provided an update on Evan Ndicka while speaking to the press: “He’s fine and that’s the most important thing.”

The Ivorian centre-back collapsed during the game against Udinese at the weekend and the game was suspended. Ndicka is in the hospital recovering.

The goodwill that Pioli holds for bringing Milan their first league title in 11 years seems to be wearing thin.

Some fans believe that should the historic club fail to progress to the semi-final, Pioli’s fate may be sealed. There is an argument that because this is Milan’s last chance of silverware this year, this is their biggest game of the season up to this point.

Team News

Experienced midfielder Bryan Cristante is suspended for the game. Evan Ndicka’s horrible incident will likely see the former Manchester United man Chris Smalling come in to replace him.

Dean Huijsen and Rasmus Kristensen were both not registered for the knockout phases of the competition.

Expect to see Roma line up with an expansive 4-3-3 as they continue their quest to leave behind the low-risk-low-reward style, that saw them languishing in mid-table earlier this season.

With the Scudetto well out of reach for Milan and their Champions League place all but confirmed, they had the luxury of being able to rest players over the weekend, they almost have a full squad available for this game.

Danish international Simon Kjaer was forced off in the game against Sassuolo and is not expected to take part in the fixture. Fikayo Tomori should return to the side after missing the first leg through suspension.

Likely Line ups

Svilar; Spinazzola, Smalling, Mancini, Celik; Pellegrini, Parades, Bove; El Shaarwary, Lukaku, Dybala.

Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Gabbia, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.

Key players

Roma- Paulo Dybala

The former Juventus man has benefitted greatly from the new regime in the Italian capital. He has managed eight goals since De Rossi came in and has even occasionally moved out to the wing which has seen an improvement in his overall play

He has developed a formidable partnership with Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku and that partnership will be key if they are to exploit any potential space left by a Milan side who are in desperate need of a leveller.

The Argentine has a great record against Milan. Playing 24 against them and being unbeaten in 19 of those, scoring 8 goals against the Rossoneri in the process.

While at Juventus, Dybala was known for his high-energy style of play. That seems to have returned, with his new manager demanding more in terms of pressing and we’re now seeing something of a return to form for the 30-year-old.

When Giroud moved to Milan, many looked at the transfer with raised eyebrows. Could he still do it at this level? Surely he’s too old to lead the line for AC Milan?

The evergreen Frenchman is showing no signs of slowing down. The 37-year-old has scored 15 goals in all competitions. He has proved all doubters wrong during his two years at the club.

He is a player who displays a coolness and composure that most other players could only dream of.

Giroud’s key attribute is his versatility. He is capable of playing nice, possession-based football but he can also play direct, route-one football when required.

He is the perfect striker to have in a game where the requirement of the style of play can change minute-by-minute and this game very much has the potential to do just that.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome

What time is kick-off?

The match kick-off at 20:00 GMT

Where can I watch?

UK viewers will be able to watch on TNT Sports 4.