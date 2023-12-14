West Ham - SC Freiburg: Post-Match Player Ratings

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Ritsu Doan of SC Freiburg during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Group A match between West Ham United FC v SC Freiburg at London Stadium on December 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

West Ham secured top spot in Group A with a 2-0 win over Freiburg in tonight's UEFA Europa League tie at the London Stadium.

The result means that David Moyes' side goes straight into the last 16, while Freiburg go into the play-off round.

Mohammed Kudus and Edson Álvarez gave West Ham the lead in the first half as the visitors struggled to lay a glove.

The visitors had been free-scoring in the competition, but they were rendered ineffective by The Hammers.

Despite the result and bitterly cold evening, the visiting fans were in fine voice throughout.

They will discover their opponents in the play-off in Monday's draw.

Player Ratings

West Ham

Łukasz Fabianski - 8/10 - The keeper had little to do apart from some tame efforts.

Emerson - 7/10 - He had his work cut out against Doan attacking but kept him quiet throughout.

Nayef Aguerd - 9/10 - A brick wall partnership was formed between the centre-back pairing as Freiburg struggled to break through.

Konstantinos Mavropanos - 8/10 - The Greek seamlessly replaced Kurt Zouma at the back, rarely troubled by Freiburg's attack.

Vladimír Coufal - 7/10 - The Czech kept Sallai relatively quiet and could have had an assist if Bowen controlled his cross.

Edson Álvarez - 9/10 - A wonderfully weighted pass provided Kudus the space to give West Ham the lead before a great one-two with Bowen gave him a goal of his own.

James Ward-Prowse - 7/10 - With thanks to Alvarez, the Englishman went under the radar but still helped control the tempo.

Tomáš Souček - 7/10 - The tall Czech was quiet throughout but never strayed from helping his partners in the middle.

Mohammed Kudus - 8/10 - The Ghanaian produced a brilliant finish to give West Ham the lead.

Lucas Paquetá - 7/10 - Paquetá rattled the crossbar with a thunderous effort, providing the first bit of action of the game.

Jarred Bowen - 8/10 - was unlucky to have a goal ruled out for offside in the first half. However, he produced a great one-two with Álvarez to set up the second.

Pablo Fornals - 6/10 - The attacking midfielder had a couple of opportunities going forward, but they ultimately led to nothing.

Danny Ings - N/A

Divine Mubama - N/A

Thilo Kehrer - N/A

Maxwell Cornet - N/A

SC Freiburg

Noah Atubolu - 5/10 - The keeper had no chance in keeping out either of the goals but was solid with the ball at his feet.

Jordy Makengo - 3/10 - The full-back struggled to venture forward, kept Kudus onside for the goal and was caught out by Coufal in the second half.

Manuel Gulde - 4/10 -Leinhart's replacement didn't have the best night as he lost his marker for both West Ham goals.

Matthias Ginter - 5/10 - The tall defender was okay throughout, a little slow on the goals, but stayed solid.

Killiann Sildilla - 4/10 - The right-back combined well with Doan down the right but couldn't deal with Kudus roaming around him.

Vincenzo Grifo - 5/10 - Freiburg's captain had little joy going up against the hosts' defence, and his second-half penalty shout was ignored.

Nicolas Höfler 4/10 - Apart from some steady passing play, the midfielder didn't have the best night and was substituted early in the second half.

Maximillian Eggestein - 3/10 - Rendered almost invisible by West Ham's midfield and was replaced before an hour.

Ritsu Doan - 7/10 - The Japanese international was Freiburg's main threat, breaking down the right and causing a few problems for Emerson. He managed to fire off several strikes, stinging the Fabianski's palms on two occasions.

Roland Sallai - 3/10 - A night to forget for the Hungarian. Nothing much to shout about in his first-half showing. Injury saw him replaced at halftime.

Michael Gregoritsch - 3/10 - The striker had been on a hot streak but could not get between West Ham's defence. He was brought off early in the second half with zero shots to his name.

Merlin Röhl - 6/10 - Had some bright moments off the bench. Could have had a goal but could not direct his shot on target from a tight angle.

Lucas Höler - 4/10 - Could not get into the game after coming on. Another victim of West Ham's well-organised defence.

Noah Weißhaupt - 6/10 - A couple of shots came from the substitute, but nothing more than sighters that Fabianski could easily hold.

Junior Adamu - N/A

Lukas Kübler - N/A

Looking Ahead

West Ham return to Premier League action on Sunday, hosting Wolves at the London Stadium.

SC Freiburg welcome FC Köln to the Europa Park Stadion for their penultimate Bundesliga clash before Germany's winter break.

The Europa League knockout play-off draw takes place on Monday 18 December.