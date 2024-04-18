A fantastic evening at the Stadio Olimpico saw Roma ease past AC Milan in the Europa League quarter-final second leg. Gianluca Mancini started the celebrations off for Roma after just eleven minutes. Ten minutes later, Paulo Dybala had found the hosts their second as they seemed to be cruising to the semi-final.

However, a 31st-minute red card to Zeki Celik saw a spanner thrown into the works for the hosts. But, it didn’t phase them as they continued to stand strong defensively, rarely giving the visitors a sniff.

Milan eventually got themselves onto the scoresheet, but it was too little too late when Matteo Gabbia’s 85th-minute header hit the back of the net for any comeback to be mounted.

The Roma fans partied the night away with a tie against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Leverkusen awaiting in the semi-finals.

Story of the Match

AS Roma made just one change from the side that ran out 1-0 victors in the first leg. Bryan Cristante, who is serving a one-match ban made way for 21-year-old Edoardo Bove.

The visitors were able to welcome back Englishman Fikayo Tomori who missed the first leg due to suspension with Malick Thiaw dropping to the bench. Yunus Musah who was an unused substitute in the first leg also made his return in midfield as Tijjani Reijnders was benched.

The opening ten minutes of the encounter began in a cagy fashion. Both sets of supporters were in fine voice. A tense atmosphere had built with each team cautious not to make the first mistake.

But it didn’t take long for the home side to get going. Roma had found themselves their first opportunity of the game. Milan were sloppy in possession as they lost the ball. Dybala drove at the Milan defence as Calabria hacked him down. The forward still had quite a way to go to get to goal. But, the visitors, in the same fashion as the first leg, had shown their vulnerability to Roma’s counterattacks.

Just moments later, Lorenzo Pellegrini curled an effort towards goal from just outside the box, it seemed to be heading straight into the top corner with the keeper beaten but the woodwork denied him. However, the ball fell perfectly for Gianluca Mancini who just tapped the rebound into an empty net giving the hosts and eleventh minute lead.

As Milan sought a way back into the game, Loftus-Cheek struck the woodwork after nineteen minutes when deflected cross fell kindly for him about six yards from goal.

But, just minutes later Paulo Dybala had scored Roma’s second, seemingly taking the tie away from Milan. Romelu Lukaku did excellently to feed off of a long ball from Pellegrini, keep himself strong and shrug off the challenge from the Milan defender. He made a wonderful turn leaving Hernandez on the floor.

The Belgian forward tried to cut it back which was met by a weak clearance from Gabbia which went straight to Dybala on the edge of the box who opened his body up and curled a left-footed effort straight into the top corner. A comeback seemed a tall order for Milan as Roma had earned themselves a three-goal buffer.

Unfortunately for Lukaku, he seemed to injure himself in the build-up to the goal with De Rossi not prepared to take any risks immediately substituting him for Tammy Abraham.

As the visitors attempted to get themselves back into the game. They were handed a lifeline. After half an hour, Milan had their best break of the night. Rafael Leao drove at the Roma defence on the left wing, with space ahead of him. Celik attempted to get back and flew into a two-footed challenge from behind. He left the referee with no choice but to send him off as Milan had seemingly found a way back into the game.

As Milan continued to seek a lifeline, Theo Hernandez made an excellent solo run breaking through the Milan midfield, to a threatening position in the Roma half. He played the ball to Leao who managed to whip a cross into the box to Loftus-Cheek, whose headed effort struck a defender on the line to deny Milan.

A frantic scene in the penalty area saw the ball strike multiple hands in the 41st minute. Szymon Marciniak went to the monitor to check for a potential Milan penalty. The referee got the call spot on, awarding a free kick the other way as it had hit Giroud first.

In an attempt to rescue the game, Pioli rolled the dice taking a man out of midfield and introducing Luka Jovic to partner Giroud up top. Roma reacted, with an eye on preserving their lead with ten men as Paulo Dybala made way for Diego Llorente in the 43rd minute.

Seven minutes were added on at the end of the first half as Milan tried to weather the storm. The visitors were struggling to break the compact and tight Roma defence with the majority of their efforts being frustrated attempts from outside of the box.

As expected, Milan immediately began to weather the storm at the start of the second period. They had carved numerous half-chances and kept knocking on the door. The Rossoneri continued to try and carve an opening but failed to truly challenge the Roma defence.

Ten minutes into the second half, the hosts once again became a threat. They tried to hit Milan on the counter as they attempted to secure their spot in the semi-finals. The Giallorossi had found themselves in on goal twice in as many minutes but the finish evaded them on both occasions.

Tammy Abraham should have killed the game in the 65th minute. Roma played excellent one-touch football as they worked themselves into a great position on the right flank. El Shaarawy played the ball across the box with the expectation that the net would bulge. However, an unconvincing finish from Abraham saw him blast the ball over the bar.

Milan had failed to create a clear-cut chance. Roma seemed comfortable as they sat back and allowed their opponents to be wasteful in possession.

The 85th minute saw Milan finally get themselves on the scoresheet. A clever corner routine saw the ball played short. Roma failed to shut Leao down who whipped a ball in towards the front post as Gabbia knocked a fantastic header past Svilar. But, it was too little too late.

Malik Thiaw forced a good save from Mile Svilar in the 88th minute as the winger cut inside on the right flank, producing a strong effort, but the keeper palmed it away at full stretch.

Five minutes were added on at the end while the Olimpico was in party mode.

Roma fans had been lobbying for a Milan red card all evening and they finally got their wish in the first minute of stoppage time. That was until Marchiniak was called to the monitor for the second time as it was downgraded to a red.

Milan failed to make an impact in stoppage time as Roma comfortably reached the Europa League semi-finals. It was an excellent performance from The Giallorossi as they outwitted AC Milan over 180 minutes.

Player of the Match: Lorenzo Pellegrini

A captain's performance. The midfielder had a brilliant night and topped off a wonderful display at the Olimpico. He was strong in midfield and was unlucky not to get himself on the scoresheet. An excellent display defensively and offensively. A fine performance.