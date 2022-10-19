2022 American League Division Series Game 5: Judge, Stanton go deep as Yankees advance to ALCS

Aaron Judge came through when the New York Yankees needed him the most, homering as the AL East champions defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 in the decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium.

Judge's solo blast was preceded by a three-run shot from Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the first inning off of losing pitcher Aaron Civale.

"We got our revenge. We're happy to beat those guys. Now they can watch on TV the next series for us", said New York starter Nestor Cortes, who took the win. "It's nothing personal. Just a little thing about revenge."

Cortes started on three days rest after manager Aaron Boone had originally named Jamison Taillon the starter, but made the switch after the game was postponed a day following a rainout.

Civale got the start despite 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber being available who, like Cortes if he had started, would have been going on short rest.

"I've never done it", Bieber said. "But could I have? Sure."

The move to stay with Civale backfired as he was knocked out in the first inning, Stanton's blast coming just 21 pitches into his outing.

Taillon will now start Game 1 of the American League Championship Series where the Yankees will face the Houston Astros for the third time in the last six years.

"When they're all clicking, they're great", said Gerrit Cole of his former team. "When they're not all clicking, they're great."

Cortes, acquired by New York in 2021 after the Yankees had traded him to Seattle two years earlier, pitched five innings of three-hit ball, throwing just 61 pitches.

"I've got nothing to lose. I've been in the gutter before. I've been down", he said. "So for me, this is just a cherry on top."

"Just the legend of Nestor", said manager Aaron Boone. "Honestly going in, I would have been really excited about 10 batters."

Jonathan Loaisiga, Wandy Peralta and Clay Holmes pitched four innings of five-hit ball out of the New York bullpen.

"Just getting the last out, it's hard to explain. It's such an exciting moment", Peralta, who pitched in all five games of the series, said through a translator.

Yankees use the long ball to take out Guardians

Civale had trouble throwing strikes, just 12 of 26 in the strike zone and he walked Gleyber Torres to lead off the first. After Judge struck out, Anthony Rizzo walked.

Stanton took a cutter and lined it 379 feet into the left-field stands to put the Yankees on top 3-0.

"We had to throw the first punch in a game like this", he said.

"Just didn't have great command early on and didn't last very long", Civale said. "Left a pitch up, and one of the guys that gets paid to hit home runs hit a home run."

Jose Ramirez cut it to 3-1 with a sacrifice fly before Judge's homer and Rizzo's bloop single in the bottom of the fifth completed the scoring.

Despite the defeat, Cleveland manager Terry Francona is looking to building on this season where his team surprised many to win the AL Central.

"I know they are hurting right now", he said. "This needs to be a starting place for us. This can't just be a good story this year. We need to take this and go, because I think we have a chance to have something special."