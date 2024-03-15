Earlier this week, manager Aaron Boone delivered the last words anyone involved with the New York Yankees wanted to hear: Gerrit Cole, MRI and elbow. The team’s ace and Cy Young winner Cole was sent for an MRI on his elbow after having issues with his recovery in between starts. The following update was that the Yankees would shut down the starting pitcher for one to two months. However, he still needed further testing and opinions to determine his recovery options. The latest news is that the initial discovery that showed no tear is correct, and that he needs no surgery. This is the best case scenario, as Cole should be able to return after a period of rest and rehabilitation.

Cole is the side’s most important player alongside Aaron Judge. His injury will keep him out for an extended period of time, but what will this mean going forward?

How long could he be out?



The good news for the Yankees is that the initial MRI showed no tear of the UCL, which was the biggest fear. However, Cole has been shut down for at least a month and will begin the season on the injured list. He could miss more time, depending on how he recovers and the time needed to build up again, but it seems that he and the Yankees have dodged a bullet.



Boone originally said of Cole’s struggles, ‘His recovery, before getting to his next start, has been more akin to what he feels during the season, when he’s making 100 pitches.



‘When he’s at 45 [pitches] and building to 55, he usually doesn’t have the recovery issues he’s having. I think there’s a level of discomfort, but I wouldn’t describe it as he’s in pain.’

Cole had started one Spring Training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the beginning of the month, before throwing in a simulated game against Yankees hitters a few days later. In the start against the Blue Jays, he gave up three runs and four hits in two innings. Following the two outings, he did not show any signs or mention any discomfort which is why the news of this injury came as a surprise.



Everyone associated with the Yankees have been able to breathe a huge sigh of relief. The worst case would have been Tommy John surgery, which could have ruled him out until around September 2025. This would have been a devastating blow for both Cole and the Yankees. But the 33-year old has seemed to avoid this outcome.

Embed from Getty Images

Who will start on opening day?



As the team’s ace, Cole was of course slated to start opening day against the Houston Astros. Now that he has been ruled out for the beginning of the season and beyond, the plan needs to be changed. The Yankees have a few options to replace him for the opener, including Marcus Stroman and Carlos Rodon. However, the pitcher for game one against the Astros will be neither of these options. Boone already confirmed that Rodon will be on the mound for game two, thus ruling him out for opening day. Stroman revealed that he too will not be the starter, after speaking with Boone and general manager Brian Cashman. At this point of Spring Training it will be too difficult to alter his schedule ahead of the season. This leaves potentially either Nestor Cortes or Clarke Schmidt, though Boone was reluctant when asked. He said he knows who the pitcher will be, but did not want to reveal who yet.

Aaron Boone said they will have to move pitchers’ schedules around to get someone to Opening Day. Said he knows who is pitching but doesn’t want to disclose at this time.



So is it Nestor Cortes or Clarke Schmidt? “Could be.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 14, 2024

Uncertainty of the rotation

The Yankees’ pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto was well-documented throughout the winter, with the Japanese pitcher ultimately opting to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It highlights the concerns the front office has with the state of the pitching rotation, with Cole the only one who is fully trusted. Now that he will be missing some time, the situation becomes tricky for the franchise. Whilst they hope to have Cole back as soon as possible, they must prepare for life without him in the meantime. With the trade for Juan Soto, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, the Yankees are in a win-now mindset, meaning they absolutely cannot waste this year. Even before the Cole news, they had long been linked with the likes of free agent Blake Snell and Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease. The White Sox were set on receiving top prospect Spencer Jones in any trade for Cease, and as a result trade talks went nowhere. He has since been dealt to the San Diego Padres, taking him off the board. Surprisingly, the general interest has been dry for Snell, with no one yet to pick up the reigning NL Cy Young winner. The Yankees are said to have made an offer, but there has been no movement since February, according to the Athletic. It remains to be seen if they pursue any other names on the market.

"Despite the continued linkage between the sides...there hasn't been any momentum on this front since the Yankees pulled their offer"@martinonyc and @BryanHoch on latest with #Yankees and Blake Snell & takeaways from Juan Soto's at bats vs. Nestor Cortes pic.twitter.com/mlfpdr2HTn — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 21, 2024

Elsewhere in the rotation there are question marks over the likes of Rodon and Cortes. The Yankees will be desperate for a resurgence from the pair, particularly from Rodon. Last year, he began the season on the injured list before pitching a 6.85 ERA in 14 starts. Cortes will also be hoping for a healthier season, with the left-hander starting just 12 times as he suffered with a shoulder injury.



In the absence of Cole, the Yankees will need to fill the role of the fifth starter in the rotation. They have a number of players who will be considered, including Luis Gil, Cody Poteet and prospects Clayton Beeter and Will Warren. Luke Weaver, who the team claimed off waivers in September and re-signed to a one-year contract in the off-season, is also a prime candidate. Last season, the right-hander started in three games at the back end of the campaign, and produced some solid outings, pitching a 3.38 ERA in 13.1 innings.

Embed from Getty Images

With the offensive firepower they possess, the Yankees should survive without Cole until his return. An entire season on the sidelines would most likely have been too much to overcome, but instead they will hope to get their ace back and at his best very soon.