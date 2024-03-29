Clay Holmes recorded the save as the New York Yankees recovered from 4-0 down to edge past the Houston Astros 5-4 and win the season opener. They survived a ninth inning rally in which the hosts stranded two runners on base, as well as losing a challenge on a call at home plate.

Story of the Game

Framber Valdez got the start for the Astros, and struck out leadoff hitter Gleyber Torres in the first at-bat. Juan Soto, making his Yankees debut was up next, and he worked a walk in his first plate appearance for the franchise. Aaron Judge came up to bat but he grounded into the first double play to end the inning.

Starting for the Yankees, in the absence of Gerrit Cole, was Nestor Cortes. He struck out Jose Altuve swinging, but gave up a single to Yordan Alvarez. His rocky start continued as he walked Kyle Tucker. With two men on base, first baseman Jose Abreu worked another walk to fill the bases with two outs. Chas McCormick then singled on a groundball to center field, scoring two to put his side in the lead. The inning continued as Yainer Diaz produced a line drive to right field, sending Abreu home, before Jeremy Pena grounded out softly to first.

The Yankees immediately threatened a response, with Anthony Rizzo walking and Anthony Volpe singling to center. Alex Verdugo, in his debut for the side, recorded his first hit to load the bases. Once again, the inning concluded with another double play as Jose Trevino grounded to short.

Eighth in the Astros order, Jake Meyers, produced the first home run of the game and season to tack on another run and give his team a commanding 4-0 lead. Both pitchers settled down, retiring the sides in order in the third. Another Yankees rally followed, but again they frustratingly grounded into a third double play of the afternoon.

Soto collected his first RBI in the top of the fifth to score Trevino, who had earlier walked. With the bases loaded once more, the Yankees were able to take advantage as Valdez hit Rizzo on the hand with his last pitch of the game to score Oswaldo Cabrera. Seth Martinez came in as relief and immediately walked Volpe which scored another run to make it 4-3.

Cabrera tied the game with a home run off Rafael Montero in the sixth as the comeback was almost complete. After Judge and Rizzo got on base, Volpe walked once more which allowed Verdugo to hit a sac-fly to give the Yankees the lead. Jonathan Loaisiga came in as relief for Cortes at the bottom of the sixth, who retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced after a stuttering opening.

The Yankees held their lead until the ninth, despite the serious threat the Astros posed. Josh Hader came in for his Astros debut and achieved a trifecta, as he struck out Giancarlo Stanton, Rizzo and Volpe in order. Holmes came in to close for the visitors, and allowed two of the first three batters to reach. With one out, Kyle Tucker singled on a line drive to right, where Soto delivered a game-saving assist, as Mauricio Dubon was waved home. With a pinpoint throw, Soto found platinum glove catcher Trevino who tagged Dubon out at the plate. The Astros challenged the call, but to no avail. With two outs, the home side were down to their last hitter, and Alex Bregman grounded to short, allowing Volpe to throw it to Torres and get the runner out at second to end the game.

Pitchers & Top Performers

Framber Valdez: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 6 BB, 5K

Yordan Alvarez (DH): 5 AB, 2 H, 1 R, 0 K

Yainer Diaz (C): 4 AB, 3 H, 1 RBI, 0 K

Nestor Cortes: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 4 AB, 2 H, 2 R, 1 HR,

Juan Soto (RF): 3 AB, 1 H, 1 RBI, 2 BB

Anthony Volpe (SS): 2 AB, 1 H, 1 RBI, 3 BB

What’s Next?

Game two takes place on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 8:10pm EDT. Carlos Rodon will take the mound for the Yankees, whilst the Astros pitcher is Cristian Javier.