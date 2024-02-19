After a dismal offensive showing in 2023, the New York Yankees splashed big in the off-season, acquiring 2019 World Series Champion Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. At full health, the Bronx Bombers have an array of hitting talent, with the flexibility to shuffle their lineup depending on the opposition. Their new-found balance of right and left-handed batters means that they should not be as reliant on pure power this season. Here is how they may line up on opening day.

1. DJ LEMAHIEU, 3B



Third baseman DJ LeMahieu is likely to bat first in the Yankees lineup. The 35-year old struggled mightily in the first half of last season, but greatly improved as the year wore on. The first half of the year saw him hit .220/.285/.357. However, in the second half of the season, LeMahieu enjoyed much more success, with his numbers bettering significantly. He hit .273/.377/.432 with eight home runs and 17 RBIs. The hope is that the infielder will be able to carry this resurgence into spring training and opening day, which makes him a prime candidate to be the leadoff hitter.



2. JUAN SOTO, RF

Juan Soto was the huge off-season acquisition for the Yankees. His arrival is hoped to push the team over the edge in their bid to win a first World Series since 2009. He is expected to play in right field, pushing Aaron Judge to center. As a left-handed hitter, Soto’s bat is deemed perfect for Yankee Stadium. He also fixes plenty of the Yankees’ weaknesses such as hitting with runners in scoring position.



There has been plenty of debate on which order to place Soto and Judge, but the former’s supreme ability to draw walks (he led the league last year with 132) and get on base means that placing him second should maximise the offensive firepower of the pair. Last season, Soto’s on-base percentage stood at .410, which was the third best in Major League Baseball, only worse than American League and National League MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr. Judge protecting him in third would allow him to drive in runs at an even higher rate, though Soto can also hit homers as he recorded a career high of 35 in 2023.



Embed from Getty Images

3. AARON JUDGE, CF

The Yankees’ best player and hitter Judge has publicly stated his desire to hit third in the lineup, and with the addition of Soto, it looks like he will get his wish.



Despite missing 56 games last year with hip and toe injuries, Judge hit an incredible 37 home runs, which was the fourth most in the American League. Playing within a lineup which had been underperforming incredibly, (the Yankees had finished second to last as a team in batting percentage with .227, only better than the Oakland Athletics), the captain’s offensive output was still at an extremely high level. With what he hopes will be an injury free year for himself and his teammates, and forming a duo with another exceptional talent in Soto, his already fantastic numbers could be set for an even greater boost. At their best, the pair could be unstoppable.



4. GIANCARLO STANTON, DH

Giancarlo Stanton had a season to forget last year as he was hampered with injuries and poor performances. He recorded career worsts as he hit .191/.275/.420 in 101 games and looked very slow when running the bases, which at times cost the team in important moments. It is crucial that the Yankees get good production from the designated hitter position, so it is imperative that Stanton returns to the elite hitter he once was. Whilst many will argue, and rightly so, that Stanton should be moved lower down in the order, he did not hit below fifth last season, so he is still expected to remain in the top half as the season gets underway. Noticeably, he has entered Spring Training looking in considerably better shape, which the organisation will hope reduces his injury issues. If this is the case, the duo of Judge and Soto becomes even more dangerous, with the best version of Stanton just behind.



Embed from Getty Images

5. ANTHONY RIZZO, 1B

Prior to the injury he suffered at the end of May, Anthony Rizzo was playing at an MVP level and had a strong argument to being the most important player on the team alongside Judge. However, in a game against the Padres, Rizzo collided with Fernando Tatis Jr as he attempted to pick him off at first base. His form subsequently nosedived, and his stats plummeted to figures amongst the worst in baseball. Before the collision he was batting .304/.376/.505 with 11 home runs, in addition to 32 RBIs. Afterwards, he hit 172/.271/.225 with just one homer. He was eventually diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome in early August, and consequently sat out the remainder of the season.



Manager Aaron Boone has said that the first baseman has fully recovered, as he went through a normal off-season. If Rizzo can get back to the level he was playing at in the first half of 2023, he is another great left-handed bat who will benefit greatly in this lineup.



6. GLEYBER TORRES, 2B

In the absence of Judge, Gleyber Torres was by far the Yankees’ best and most consistent hitter last season. He has long been involved in trade speculation, but will be a key component of the team this year. His defensive capabilities are often questioned, though his offensive production has made up for any lapses in concentration, especially last season. In 158 games, the Venezuelan hit .273/.347/.453 with 25 home runs and 68 RBIs in 158 games. His production in comparison to his teammates was clear to see as he led the team in batting average, hits (163), extra-base hits (55), doubles (28) and multi-hit games (46).



It is unknown what the future holds for Torres beyond this season, but he should enjoy plenty of success in this spot.



7. ALEX VERDUGO, LF

The Yankees first big move of the off-season was to acquire outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox. He is an above average defender, though he will be looking to bounce back after a down year. With the Red Sox last season he hit .264/.324/.421 in 546 at-bats with 13 home runs, but he had a wRC+ of 98 which was his lowest since 2018. As a left-hander, he could see that home run total increase in Yankee Stadium.



His durability is also a big positive for a Yankees side that is susceptible to injuries, as he has played in at least 142 games in three seasons straight.

Embed from Getty Images



8. ANTHONY VOLPE, SS

In his first season in the majors, young shortstop Anthony Volpe won a Gold Glove award, as he was rewarded for his defensive displays. As expected, he went through a lot of inconsistencies in his rookie year, particularly on offense. Overall he hit .209/.283/.383 in 159 games. Boone placed him in multiple positions in the lineup, including leadoff, but he enjoyed his best stretch whilst hitting in this area of the batting order. By the end of the campaign, he became the first ever Yankees rookie to hit 20 home runs and steal at least 20 bases. With the Yankees at full strength and the additions of Soto and Verdugo, look for Volpe to find a set place in the lineup with a lot less pressure on his shoulders.



9. AUSTIN WELLS, C

Catcher Austin Wells was called up for an opportunity last season as the Yankees' playoff hopes quickly faded away. He seized the opportunity with both hands, playing great defense behind the plate and having a fairly solid offensive stretch. In 19 appearances, the 24-year old had a batting percentage of .229 and recorded four home runs. Fellow catcher Jose Trevino missed a large chunk of the season with a wrist injury and is currently nursing a strained calf. This, alongside the departure of Kyle Higashioka in the Soto trade, should see Wells receive a decent amount of playing time.

Embed from Getty Images