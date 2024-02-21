It had been rumoured for a while, but in December, the New York Yankees finally got their man in Juan Soto, acquiring him from the San Diego Padres in a seven-player trade. In addition to Soto, the Yankees also welcomed outfielder Trent Grisham, who will provide some much needed depth behind captain Aaron Judge. The Padres received starting pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito and Randy Vasquez, as well as pitching prospect Drew Thorpe and catcher Kyle Higashioka.

Embed from Getty Images

JOINING THE YANKEES

Wearing a t-shirt that read ‘The Generational Juan Soto’, the Yankees newest big recruit exuded confidence as he spoke with gathered reporters. He outlined his excitement of being part of such a historic organisation, saying, “It’s just incredible.

“Amazing organization. [So] far it’s been great. It’s been a great feeling. Great start for me. I think we’re in a good spot right now.” He is a player that has already endeared himself to the fans before even playing a game, and his popularity will only grow when he steps up to the plate for the first time at Yankee Stadium. On his arrival in the Bronx, he added, ‘‘It’s going to feel like home, and I’m more than happy to be there. It’s going to be electric." These comments will only excite his teammates and fans alike as they look forward to seeing the formation of his partnership with Judge.

Embed from Getty Images

Furthermore, he mentioned his admiration for his favourite player growing up, former Yankees star Robinson Cano. He described Cano as a ‘mentor’ for him and revealed that he congratulated Soto on his move, as well as telling him how great it is to play in pinstripes.

Robinson Cano congratulated Juan Soto on getting traded to the Yankees and told him how great it is playing in pinstripes, Soto said. #Yankees — Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) February 19, 2024

PARTNERSHIP WITH JUDGE

Last season, Judge missed 56 games through injury and rest days, yet still recorded an incredible 37 home runs, the fourth most in the American League, as well as hitting .267/.406/.613. He did this whilst playing in a lineup which had the second worst batting average as a team (.227), which was only better than the Oakland Athletics, who won just 50 games last season. They were also second last in hits, as well as being in the bottom six for RBI, OBP and OPS. The addition of Soto will go a long way in improving these disastrous numbers.

The pairing of Judge and Soto has the potential to be one of, if not the most dangerous one-two punch in baseball.

"It's going to be fun," he said. "We both know the strike zone really well. It's going to be two walks or two gappers. If I'm hitting in front of him, I'll try to be on base as much as I can so he can do his job and he can drop the hammer."

Embed from Getty Images

Soto hit .275/.410/.519 with 35 home runs for the Padres in 2023, and also led the league in walks. His on-base percentage was the third highest in the league, which is a scary thought for opposing pitchers knowing who is on deck.

Although Soto is six years younger than Judge, he is still willing to offer advice to his captain, highlighting his leadership abilities and eagerness to build a strong rapport with his teammates. “I definitely can help him out with anything that he needs. I don't think he needs much, but anything that he wants to know, I can help you out with, I'll be there for him.”

LONG TERM FUTURE IN THE BRONX?

Soto is due to be a free agent at the end of this season. Having given up so much pitching depth to acquire him, it would be a surprise if the Yankees did not push hard to resign him in the off-season. He is currently being paid $31m for this season, but his next contract is set to be amongst the biggest in the sport.

Whilst it is not a foregone conclusion that he will be in pinstripes beyond this year, a season playing in Yankee Stadium and living in New York should give the franchise a head start in negotiations. The outfielder said, "We have to get to know the Yankees organization and the city and how it is playing in New York and then make a decision."

In his first press conference of training camp, Judge was asked whether he would convince his new teammate to sign a new deal. He said. “Yeah, but I think the fans are going to show up April 5 and do a lot of convincing, too. I think we’ll be good.”

Despite Soto being under contract for just one year and the added pressures that come with his arrival, Judge does not feel that there is extra urgency to win this season, saying, “When you play in New York, it’s every year. The expectation is to win a championship.”

Should they stay injury free, the Yankees have the tools to make a deep run in the post-season, and Soto is greatly optimistic about their chances, “You see the lineup, you see our bullpen, starters, everything.

“We have everything that we need. The talent, the organization we are, it’s amazing. It’s incredible. And we’re more than excited about this season.”

The hope is that the players who struggled mightily last season, such as Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo, will get back to their best. Additionally, there is a new-found balance between veterans and youngsters, as the influx of youth towards the backend of the 2023 campaign allowed the front office to assess who could play a big part this season. Jasson Dominguez, when he returns from his elbow injury, and Austin Wells are both expected to see increased roles. Shortstop Anthony Volpe will also be looking to build on his rookie season in which he won a Gold Glove.

Embed from Getty Images

Though it may be too early to envision how the season will play out, one thing for certain is that the Soto experience in New York will provide nothing but entertainment.