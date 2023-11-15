Now retired, Lou Williams says the Clippers didn't enter the NBA bubble focused: "We didn't even want to go"

To this day, the "NBA Bubble" is still the talk of the town. The league's move to take teams to play the remaining games of the season and the 2020 playoffs during the pandemic caused a lot of controversy, with many questioning the title won by the Los Angeles Lakers that year.

One of those present in that scenario is the now-retired Lou Williams. That year, the former player was playing for the Clippers, who were seen by many as big favorites to win the title after the arrivals of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

However, expectations ended in disappointment after the Angels were eliminated in the Western Conference semi-finals by the Denver Nuggets, after taking a 3-1 lead.

Williams, a three-time winner of the Sixth Man of the Year award, took part in the From The Point podcast, hosted by Hawks star Trae Young. In it, the former athlete talked about how the pandemic made the atmosphere very heavy for the athletes, and how it affected the focus of the whole squad.

"We didn't even want to go," said Lou Williams. "Mentally, we went into it without the right mindset to get the job done. We didn't even want to be there and I think once we got there, we were in," he added.

In another comment during his appearance on the show, the former player said that the Clippers "took their foot off" during the competition. "We really didn't see the pot of gold at the end. We started hearing rumors that no one would respect that, so we took our foot off," he commented.

Remember what the "NBA Bubble" was like

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on March 11, 2020, after forward Rudy Gobert, then with the Utah Jazz, tested positive for COVID-19 before a game between his former team and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It wasn't until June 4 of that same year that the NBA approved the idea of continuing the season in Orlando, inside a sports complex at Walt Disney World, without the presence of fans and with only the athletes and the respective coaching staffs of the participating teams, thus starting the "NBA Bubble".

With various health protocols in place to prevent players from becoming infected with the virus, such as regular testing of all athletes and coaching staff, the use of masks (except when eating and during training sessions), as well as social distancing. Visitors were also not allowed and all the food they ate had to be cooked inside the bubble.

Lou Williams was, in fact, just one of four players notified by the NBA for having violated the rules stipulated by the league.

At the time, the legendary Scottie Pippen, Jordan's former teammate with the Bulls, was totally against the idea of the games being played in this way.

"I have to be honest: this is not NBA basketball. It doesn't involve the physical effort, the fighting, the traveling, the opposing fans or the distractions. To me, they're just friendly matches. [...] There are no problems that every team has to face, no pressure on the players," said Scottie in an interview with Business Insider.

On July 30, the games resumed, running until October 11, 2020, when the Lakers beat the Miami Heat 4-2 to win the franchise's 17th title.