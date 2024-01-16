Preview Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Duel to get closer to the Play-In

Those from LA receive those from Dallas at the Crypto.com Arena in search of adding one more victory to maintain the positive record and against a great rival from the same conference. On the one hand, the Mavs arrive at a great moment and are surprising in the league by positioning themselves as one of the best teams in the West and with a positive streak of several consecutive victories, while the Lakers seem to have found a rhythm and are climbing little by little. little positions. A very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has become a match with a lot of potential as it is a duel between the fourth and sixth places in the Western Conference. Dallas arrives with a record of 24 wins and 17 losses, which places them in sixth place in the Western Conference, while the Lakers have a record of 20 wins and 21 losses, placing them in tenth place in the same conference. The Mavericks arrive after a victory against the Pelicans by a score of 125 to 120, while the Lakers beat Oklahoma 112 to 105.

Players to follow?

The players to watch are LeBron James for the Lakers and Luka Doncic for the Mavericks.

Year 21 for LeBron James, the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.

On the other side, Luka Doncic, the Dallas point guard, is leading the team on offense as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 34.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. The Mavs star is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be fighting at the top of the Western Conference and with important possibilities of being considered for the all-star game and entering the conversation for the MVP of the season. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood is the most important for Dallas' good moment and its immediate future. Luka's goals are to get the team into the Playoffs and return to the NBA finals with this new group of players.

Other important figures in this game are Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis for the Angelenos and Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams for Dallas.

This will be the third time that both teams face each other this season, the Dallas team has been victorious on the last two occasions and that places them as favorites to win in this last regular season duel between both teams.

The game will take place at the Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles, in this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.

The duel between Mavericks and Lakers will take place on Wednesday, November 17 with the following times in different countries:

7:30 p.m. in Mexico

8:30 p.m. in the United States (ET)

8:30 p.m. in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

9:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela

10:30 p.m. in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

02:30 hours in Spain

The Mavs are the big favorites as they have a great moment within the squad compared to the LA squad, however, the Lakers arrive with a couple of victories and it seems that they broke the bad streak, which could be important and they will want to continue so in the competition.

