New England Revolution vs DC United preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New England Revolution host D.C. United at Gillette Stadium in their final match before the league takes a break from regular season play for the newly-created Leagues Cup.

A 2-1 victory over Atlanta last Wednesday night extended New England's unbeaten streak at home to 12 as Matt Polster and Giacomo Vrioni scored inside the opening nine minutes.

Sitting second in the Eastern Conference, the Revolution are only one of two teams this season, along with Supporters Shield leaders Cincinnati, not to taste defeat at home in 2023.

D.C. come north on the back of a 2-2 draw against Miami as the Black and Red twice fought from a goal down thanks to strikes from Taxiarchis Fountas and Nigel Robertha.

Wayne Rooney's men are eighth in the East, four points above the playoff line and are unbeaten in three of their last four matches with a 3-0 win over Cincinnati being their most notable result in that stretch.

Team news

New England Revolution

DeJuan Jones could feature in some capacity after returning from the Gold Cup following the U.S. Men's National Team's loss in the semifinals.

Marc-Anthony Kaye was acquired in a trade from Toronto for Latif Blessing but is not ready to feature while Tomas Chancalay is awaiting international clearance.

Noel Buck, Nacho Gil and Tommy McNamara have all returned to training with manager and sporting director Bruce Arena revealing the trio could be available for selection next month.

Christian Makoun will miss his sixth consecutive match through injury while Dylan Borrero (left ACL), Henry Kessler (hamstring) and Maciel (achilles) remain sidelined.

D.C. United

Donovan Pines is suspended through yellow card accumulation. Pedro Santos missed the draw with Miami due to a thigh injury.

Ted Ku-DiPietro (ankle) and Jacob Greene (hip) haven't featured since early June while Martin Rodriguez (knee) and Mohanad Jeazhe (leg) remain sidelined.

Predicted lineups

New England Revolution: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Spaulding; Harkes, Polster, Rennicks, Gil, Bou; Vrioni

D.C. United: Miller; Palsson, Williams, Pines; Najar, Canouse, O'Brien, Dajome, Asad; Benteke, Fountas

Ones to watch

Ian Harkes (New England Revolution)

He's made two appearances, including one start and was extremely impressive in a limited role against the Red Bulls last Saturday. Against Atlanta, he completed 36 of 38 passes and is 45 of 50 in that category overall.

Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Playing against his former club for the first time, Harkes will only continue to grow into his role as well as familiarize himself even more with his new teammates and surroundings.

Christian Benteke (D.C. United)

Benteke, who Arena described as "arguably the best striker in the league", scored when the two sides met in our nation's capital earlier in the year and leads the Black and Red with goals as well as adding three assists in 21 appearances.

Jose L. Argueta/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The former Premier League man, named to the All-Star team, has combined well with strike partner Fountas who has six goals in 2023.

Previous meetings

In March, New England went on the road and emerged with a 2-1 victory as Buck netted the game-winner with a minute left in regulation.

Just before halftime, Benteke put D.C. in front just before halftime as he collected a pass, fed Ruan on the right flank, got the ball back, and finished from close range.

The Revolution were level on 63 minutes as Gustavo Bou chested the ball down following a pass from Carles Gil and evaded defender Chris Durkin with his first touch before beating Tyler Miller with a low finish.

Buck then won it as his low shot hit two Black and Red defenders on its way past Miller, who was left with no chance of stopping it.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Mark Followill as the play-by-play announcer and Charlie Davies serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.