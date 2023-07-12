New England Revolution vs Atlanta United preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New England Revolution host Atlanta United at Gillette Stadium after a difficult midweek defeat.

A 2-1 setback to the New York Red Bulls was made even more frustrating after the league admitted Andrew Farrell's 87th-minute goal, which was ruled out for offsides, should have stood.

New England sit third in the Eastern Conference and boast a 10-match unbeaten run against Atlanta at home, winning seven and drawing three in that stretch.

The Five Stripes are looking for a third straight victory, a 1-0 win against Montreal last time out courtesy of a second-half strike by Brooks Lennon.

Atlanta are fifth in the East and have lost just once in their ten matches. Despite this, they have conceded the second-most goals (35).

Team news

New England Revolution

Carles Gil returns to the lineup after missing the defeat to the Red Bulls due to yellow card accumulation but Latif Blessing is suspended after being sent off in Harrison.

DeJuan Jones remains on international duty with the U.S. Men's National Team as they have reached the semifinals of the Gold Cup.

Ian Harkes made his debut last time out and could get his first start while Tomas Chancalay, signed from, awaits clearance.

Christian Makoun will miss his fifth consecutive match through injury while Noel Buck has been sidelined for New England's last three contests.

Dylan Borrero (ACL), Nacho Gil (right leg), Henry Kessler (hamstring), Maciel (achilles) and Tommy McNamara (left leg) remain long-term absentees.

Atlanta United

Miles Robinson is away with the U.S. Men's National Team at the Gold Cup while Derrick Etienne Jr. and Jay Fortune were available for selection last week after returning from the Gold Cup with Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago, respectively.

Edwin Mosquera returned from his loan spell with Defensa y Justicia and was among the substitutes against Montreal, but Giorgios Giakoumakis missed that match with a hamstring issue.

Franco Ibarra was suspended for yellow card accumulation and was subsequently loaned to Toronto.

Predicted lineups

New England Revolution: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Sweat; Bajraktarevic, Harkes, Polster, Boateng; Vrioni, Wood

Atlanta United: Guzan; Hernandez, Purata, Abram; Lennon, Sosa, Sejdic, Wiley; Wolff, Berry, Almada

Ones to watch

Andrew Farrell (New England Revolution)

The long-time New England center-back made his 350th appearance for the club last Saturday and nearly had a storybook ending, his late equalizer controversially ruled out for offsides.

Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Farrell recently became the sixth active player in MLS history to play 28,000 minutes and has featured in 11 of the Revolution's 12 all-time matches against Atlanta.

Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

The Five Stripes midfielder is having an MVP-caliber season with eight goals and ten assists in 19 appearances this season. He leads the club in goal-scoring attempts (69, third in the league), key passes (48) and has scored more goals outside the 18-yard box than any other player this season (six).

Photo: Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

With a goal and an assist in Atlanta's recent 2-0 victory over Philadelphia, Almada was named to the MLS Team of the Week for his efforts after collecting the Player of the Month award for February/March.

Previous meetings

On May 31st, the two sides played out an exciting 3-3 draw with Atlanta scoring all three of their goals in the second half.

New England opened the scoring just 23 seconds into the match following an error by Robinson, who bounced a pass back to Brad Guzan, his rushed a left-footed clearing attempt intercepted by Gil and he finished inside the left post.

Eight minutes before halftime, the Revolution doubled their advantage as Bobby Wood converted Emmanuel Boateng's cross at the right post for his fifth goal of the season.

Giakoumakis halved the deficit on 56 minutes, spotting the ball in the box after Andrew Gutman's shot was blocked and finishing past Djordje Petrovic.

It was honors even as Almada used a tight spin move to gain separation before his shot from just outside the box caromed off a New England player and past Petrovic.

The Five Stripes thought they had won it three minutes from time, Miguel Berry floating a shot past a diving Petrovic but Gil salvaged a point for the Revolution with a shot from the center of the box.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Jake Zivin as the play-by-play announcer and Taylor Twellman serving as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.