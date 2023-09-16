NYCFC vs New York Red Bulls preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

NYCFC host the New York Red Bulls at Yankee Stadium in a critical match for both sides as they look to qualify for the upcoming playoffs.

The Boys In Blue drew 1-1 with Vancouver as Mounsef Bakrar's opener was canceled out by a Ryan Gauld penalty, leaving Nick Cushing's men four points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Three consecutive losses to Miami, New England and Philadelphia in which New York was outscored 7-1 have left the Red Bulls five points adrift of extending MLS' longest playoff streak at 12 seasons in a row.

Team news

NYCFC

The Boys In Blue will be without Maxi Moralez for the remainder of the season as the club legend ruptured his ACL in the draw against Vancouver and defender Birk Risa also came off against the Whitecaps with a knock.

New York Red Bulls

Troy Lesesne will be severely depleted especially in attack as Lewis Morgan is out with a hip injury that has plagued him all season. Serge Ngoma will be sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Cory Burke (groin), Dylan Nealis (hip), Steven Sserwadda (knee) and Dante Vanzeir (thigh) are all listed as questionable.

Predicted lineups

NYCFC: Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Sands, Cufre; Parks, Perea; Jasson, Rodriguez, J. Fernandez; Bakrar

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Harper, Reyes, Ndam, Tolkin; O. Fernandez, Edelman, Amaya, Luquinhas; Hurtado, Manoel

Ones to watch

Mounsef Bakrar (NYCFC)

The Algerian international has been a bright spot for the 2021 MLS champions since arriving at the club and is in good form with goals in back-to-back matches.

Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Bakrar gives NYCFC their first real threat at forward since the departure of Valentin Castellanos.

Omir Fernandez (New York Red Bulls)

A Bronx native, Fernandez has made it a habit of scoring against his hometown team, having picked up a goal in four consecutive matches against the Boys In Blue.

Photo: Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Fernandez's production will also be key with the Red Bulls' attacking ranks thin through a number of injuries.

Previous meetings

The last matchup between the two Hudson River rivals came in the Round of 32 of the Leagues Cup with Fernandez's penalty kick proving to be the difference.

Just after the half-hour mark, James Sands was judged to have brought down Luquinhas in the penalty area and Fernandez beat Matt Freese from the spot.

Photo: Rich Graessle/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

The Red Bulls advanced to the Round of 16 where they would lose to Philadelphia.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Tyler Terens as the play-by-play announcer and Devon Kerr serving as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 3:30pm Eastern time.