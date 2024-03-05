Manchester City will be looking to build on their Manchester Derby triumph when they face FC Copenhagen for a place in the Quarter Finals of the Champions League

Pep Guardiola's men were record breakers in the reverse fixture when they achieved the longest winning streak by an English side in the competition's history. They won NINE consecutive games.

Pep Guardiola | Photo: Sky Sports

Phil Foden is having an exceptional season and will be looking for further success in the Champions League. The England International has 17 goals in all competitions and is having his best scoring campaign.

FC Copenhagen have a mountain to climb when they travel to the Etihad stadium after losing 3-1 in the reverse fixture. However, they defined all odds and progressed through the group stages therefore will certainly be in good spirits.

Erling Haaland has revealed he was rejected by Copenhagen as a trialist in 2016.

"I was interested but it never happened"

Guardiola has warned his players about complacency. He went onto say:

"In Football, details make the difference. Everything can happen"

Pep Guardiola has said Jack Grealish will be unavailable because of a groin problem he suffered in the FA Cup win over Luton.

Josko Gvardiol returned to the match day squad after injury against Manchester United so will be pushing for a start.

Ultimately, Manchester City will most likely be resting some of their key players since they have a massive game at the weekend against Liverpool.

Copenhagen manager, Jacob Neestrup, will be without a few key players for their trip to the Etihad.

Lukas Lerager is available to return after a one game ban but is a doubt through injury.

Theo Sander, Davit Khocholava and Viktor Claesson also out through injury

Emil Hojlund is also a doubt and will be assessed before kick off.

In demand teenager, Roony Bardghji is the favourite to lead the line.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: the multiple champion wants to reach the quarterfinals

On the other hand, RB Leipzig travel to Spain to face Real Madrid. The Germans are very much still in the tie after only trailing 1-0 in Germany

However, it will be a difficult challenge to beat the 14 times Champions League winners.

Real Madrid were on the back of some controversy at the weekend when Jude Bellingham thought he scored a stoppage time winner.

However, the referee, Jesus Gil Manzano, blew the full time whistle just before a cross came into the box and they drew the game 2-2

The England International was sent off after the whistle was blown because of his protests to the referee.

Vini Jr and Bellingham last saturday | Photo: LaLiga

RB Leipzig were 4-1 away winners against Bochum so will be in a lot of confidence going into the game with Real Madrid.

It was Brahim Diaz's sensational solo goal that separated the sides last time out so Leipzig will be hoping to perform better this time round and progress further in the competition

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti is pursuing the dream of winning the Champions League

"We have to pursue the dream of winning this competition. So far we have done well but there are still two to three months to go".

The only concerns for Real Madrid are Eder Militao and David Alaba will be missing the game through injury.

Thibaut Courtois could feature after returning to training but Carlo Ancelotti may not want to rush him back after a lengthy spell out.

Jude Bellingham was sent off at the weekend but he is eligible to play in UEFA competitions.

For Leipzig, the only real concerns are Lukas Klostermann who is still recovering from a hamstring injury so he will be missing the game.

Mohamed Simakan is serving a ban for a yellow card accumualtion so will also miss the game.