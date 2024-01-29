Manchester United should be relieved with their progress in the FA Cup. They survived a scare to League Two side Newport County, as despite the Red Devils having a two-goal lead wiped out by the resilient Welsh side, goals from Antony and Rasmus Hojlund allowed Erik Ten Hag's men to progress.

Despite making it to the fifth round of the competition, there were severe warning signs for the Reds. After a seemingly comfortable 2-0 lead was taken with goals by Bruno Fernandes and youngster Kobbie Mainoo, United were pegged back to 2-2 with goals from Bryn Morris and Will Evans.

Although the comeback could be attributed to the 'Magic of the FA Cup,' this performance demonstrated the inconsistency and the flaws that Ten Hag's side has displayed throughout the season. It took all of United's strength to overturn the Exiles, and for the 12-time FA Cup winners, that simply isn't good enough.

For the team sat in eighth in the Premier League, as well as crashing out of the Champions League, let's take a look at three things that have been letting down Manchester United this season, and whether Ten Hag and his squad can turn things around to potentially take home an FA Cup, as well as European football.

Underwhelming United find themselves cut adrift of European places

It's been inconsistent, to say the least from the Old Trafford-based team. United have not managed three wins in a row throughout the Premier League season, and this inability to gain momentum leaves them in eighth place. They sit 11 points behind fourth-place Aston Villa, level on points with Brighton.

Coupled with their poor league position, the Red Devils lack the clinical edge needed to push themselves up the table They have scored just 24 goals this season, which is level with Everton and Luton Town, who are two teams battling relegation. This is extremely alarming for a team with European ambitions.

Fortunately, their defensive numbers have been their slight saving grace. United concede 1.4 goals per game, which is the sixth-best in the league. But it's undeniable that their lack of attacking threat has let the side down this season, leading to their underwhelming position.

Looking at the team's top scorers, it's even more worrying to see Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay top of the charts, with five. Marcus Rashford follows up with four, with Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho having three each. The club's recognised strikers, Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial, have three combined.

It's not all about individuality either. Overall, the Red Devils have created chances worth 30.1 expected goals, which sits 12th in the table based on this metric, 16.4xG behind metric leaders Liverpool. And yet Ten Hag's team have still put out six goals less than expected.

With just 38 big chances being created (fifth worst in the league), and 28 of those still being missed, it becomes clear to see that the United attack force has been extremely underwhelming this season. And if Ten Hag stands any chance of dragging his squad up the table, then their shooting and conversion must be improved.

However, could there be a few underlying factors that are affecting the United squad, which are speaking more volumes off the pitch than on it?

Substantial transfer fees saturate the squad, but are they worth it?

It's no secret that Manchester United are one of the most financially well-off clubs in world football, but it seems to never be mentioned how well backed Ten Hag has been since arriving from Ajax at the start of the 2022/23 season.

Since the beginning of his reign, United have the third highest transfer expenditure in the Premier League, totalling approximately $467 million, sitting only behind Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. And when looking at net spend, United moved up to second, with just $83 million recouped.

It's notable that, out of the eight teams that currently sit ahead of the Red Devils, seven of them have spent less across the last two years, suggesting on paper that United's business has already been wasteful. But let's take a look at some of the business conducted in the last two years.

Antony was the most notable transfer of the first season, being signed for over $100m from Ten Hag's former club. Being brought in to be a marquee winger, the Brazilian had a good first season, scoring four and assisting two.

However, this season he has been extremely underwhelming. His first goal contributions came in the FA Cup game against Newport, which was 6 months after the start of the season. It's fair to say Antony has not played like a $100m player this season.

Casemiro was also a substantial acquisition at the end of Ten Hag's first window, costing over $75m from Real Madrid. Whilst he was a strong presence in last year's squad, making over 50 appearances, the Brazilian has been more anonymous this season with just 8 Premier League appearances, suggesting United may be missing his ability.

Fellow Eredivisie buys Lisandro Martinez (Ajax) and Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) both cost just under $90m combined, and haven't made an impact on the 23/24 season. Martinez has only featured six times in the Premier League due to injury, whilst Malacia has been out since the start of the season. But both players featured regularly in 2022/23.

Looking at this season, three more major buys were made. The earlier mention of Rasmus Hojlund only having two league goals this season becomes even more daunting when his pricetag from Atalanta came in for just under $80m.

Whilst United football director John Murtough said, "Working under Erik ten Hag and his coaches will provide Rasmus with the perfect development platform," it's safe to say the Danish striker is a way off his believed potential in the Premier League, leaving United without a true threat in front of goal.

Another major buy included the domestic transfer of English international Mason Mount. Signed for $69.4m from Chelsea, he has only started four and appeared in eight games, with neither a goal nor an assist to his name. Having been out since the end of November with an injury, Mount is another player whose injury has gotten in the way of his impact this season.

One controversial buy was the signing of Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana. With David De Gea departing the club, Onana joined Altay Bayindir in a $60m goalkeeping overhaul in the summer, meaning the former Inter Milan goalkeeper became the new number one at Old Trafford. And it's safe to say his arrival has been controversial.

Onana has kept six Premier League clean sheets this season, which is just two short of the league leader, Jordan Pickford, but the keeper has had his share of mistakes this season. With a 28.6% clean sheet rate and a 73% save percentage, these metrics rank among the lowest in his senior career so far, excluding his spell at Jong Ajax.

With the expensive $10m loan of Sofyan Amrabat, and the failed loan signing of Sergio Reguilon, who has now moved on to Brentford, United's transfer success has now brought a question over the recruitment teams strategy. The output from their buys has not matched their price tags, whether it be through standard or injury.

If the Red Devils are to improve in the long term, their recruitment strategy has to be examined. Are high-cost buys worth their price tag, or are these fees required to keep fighting at the top? Despite some injury woes, United must start signing some impact players in the summer, if they are to avoid more transfer disappointment.

Attitude problems are present, but United are trying to move them into the past

Perhaps one of the most talked about topics around Manchester United was Jadon Sancho. The $92m buy from Borussia Dortmund was one of the most talked about deals under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but since Ten Hag took over, the English-born winger has gone off the boil.

With just 21 starts in 18 months, Jadon began to play up under the new management. After hitting out at the Dutchman for being left out of the squad against Arsenal, Sancho was exiled from the first team, not being included in any matchday squad until his loan move away, back to his previous German club this January.

And despite Jadon having two assists in three games since his return, the mood in the United camp is most likely to benefit. Ten Hag has made it clear; that any players who act up, will not be allowed to feature for the Red Devils. That is a good attitude to have when approaching troublesome players.

Whilst United have had their downfalls over the last few seasons, Ten Hag's approach to disgruntled players has been good. He's moved on unwanted players such as Fred, Eric Bailly and Andreas Pereira, as well as sending Sancho on loan to reduce negative atmosphere. Squad management is a good aspect to have as a football manager.

When it comes to the topic of Marcus Rashford, this becomes more complicated. Marcus Rashford was declared ill before United's game against the Exiles, but shortly after, a trip to Belfast was revealed by the press. Ten Hag described his absence as an "internal matter", indicating there was more to the matter.

Should Rashford be punished to the same extent as Sancho? Probably not, but the reaction to leave Rashford out of the squad shows how negatively Ten Hag views disgruntlement and misbehaviour within the squad. And for Manchester United to fix themselves, this is a good start for the Red Devils.

As more money is pumped into the squad, it's always likely that inconsistency will appear as a team looks to reset themselves and fight for a higher league position in the future. This is no different to what Manchester United are experiencing now, and whilst time is not unlimited, I believe Ten Hag should be given one more season, or at least the chance to guide United further up the table this season.

When can Manchester United change their fortunes?

Manchester United continue their Premier League season at Molineux Stadium, where they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers, commonly known as Wolves. The game kicks off at 8:15 pm GMT and can be watched on TNT Sports 1.