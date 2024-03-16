Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United, 5th March 2023

After an even opening 35 minutes at Anfield, Liverpool took the lead through Cody Gakpo to give the reds the initiative before half time. The second half was anything but even as Liverpool quickly set about opening the floodgates through Darwin Nunez, a second from Gakpo, two from Mo Salah, a further Nunez strike and a Roberto Firmino cherry on the cake to cap a historic win for the home side, as Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side collapsed under the weight of the Anfield atmosphere.

Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United, 3rd March 2007

A huge game in the context of the title race saw the Red Devils snatch victory at the last through Irishman John O'Shea, despite having had Paul Scholes sent off for a flailing arm towards Xabi Alonso. Liverpool had dominated for most of the game, but that mattered little as O'Shea's injury time winner sent the away end into bedlam and United well on their way to another Premier League title.

Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool, 24th October 2021

Manchester United, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under increasing pressure in the Old Trafford hotseat, could have had the lead inside two minutes as Bruno Fernandes squandered a great chance to open the scoring. As it was, it would be a brutal humiliation for the home side, with Liverpool establishing a commanding two goal lead inside thirteen minutes and dominating proceedings, adding a further three goals through a hat-trick from the rampant Mo Salah.

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool, 11th February 2012.

A feisty Old Trafford affair in Sir Alex Ferguson's penultimate season culminated in a Manchester United win through a brace from Wayne Rooney, with villain of the hour Luis Suarez replying for the visitors. This game had been billed as a battle between Manchester United's Patrice Evra and Suarez, the latter having allegedly racially abused the Frenchman in the reverse fixture at Anfield. The final whistle saw raucous celebrations as the Manchester United players revelled in goading the Uruguayan after 90 minutes of aggression on the field and tensions before the start of the match as Evra refused to shake Suarez's hand.

Liverpool 3-3 Manchester United, 4th January 1994

A premier classic ended all square as Liverpool clawed back a 3-0 deficit to earn a draw at Anfield. Goals from Steve Bruce, Ryan Giggs and Dennis Irwin had seen the Red Devils silence the crowd inside just 24 minutes, but two Nigel Clough goals allowed the Kop to believe in a second-half comeback going into half-time. It duly came ten minutes from time, with centre-back Neil Ruddock equalising to ensure Liverpool shared the spoils of a pulsating encounter.