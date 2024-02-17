Struggling Manchester United face an unexpected test as they travel to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton Town, at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 18th February.

Luton Town, managed by Rob Edwards, are in their debut Premier League season and are just about surviving, sitting in 17th place. They have scored 33 goals this season, winning five and making a strong, unpredictable impression in the Premier League.

On the other hand, the Red Devils have underwhelmed under Erik Ten Hag this season. Whilst the side sit sixth in the table, they have the same amount of goals as the newly-promoted Luton, and their performances of late have come under question, meaning a victory is crucial if United are to continue their pursuit of European football.

Let us take a look at the team news, predicted lineups and key information ahead of this big clash, which offers huge stakes and rewards for the winner.

Team News

Rob Edwards could expect the return of key defender Mads Juel Andersen after his spell out with a calf injury. The Dane was last available at the start of January, and could be named in the squad, which will be a relief for the centre-back as he has only made eight Premier League appearances since joining from Barnsley in the summer.

This means Luton's absent list could reduce to just four players, with Tom Lockyer and Marvelous Nakamba still missing. Welshman Lockyer has not returned to the squad since collapsing on the pitch against AFC Bournemouth due to cardiac arrest, and the captain may be facing a lengthy recovery period to ensure his health is maintained.

Zimbabwean international Nakamba is struggling with a knee injury, and has been missing since the Hatters home fixture against Manchester City. He joins winger Fred Onyedinma on the sidelines, who has a muscle injury and was recently recalled from his loan spell at Rotherham United.

New signing Daiki Hashioka also remains a doubt, as he has not been made available for selection since his arrival in January. The right-back signed from Belgian side St. Truiden for $2.5m.

Manchester United also have five men down from selection, including Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez. Relieved that his injury suffered against West Ham United wasn't a ligament tear, Martinez is set to miss eight weeks and will not be available for the squad until March, or even later.

He joins Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial on the sidelines for the next month. Wan-Bissaka hasn't featured for Ten Hag since the 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur, and is not due to make a recovery soon. French striker Martial has not featured since early December due to a groin injury, and is not expected to return in time for this fixture.

On the other hand, long-term absentees Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia are only doubts for this fixture, and could be named amongst the substitutes. Mount has featured just eight times since joining in the summer from Chelsea for $70m, so his return to the squad is highly encouraging for ten Hag and his Red Devils.

Tyrell Malacia has not featured in a matchday squad this season, after suffering a continuation of his injury in January.

Possible Line-Ups

Luton Town

Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Kabore, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty; Ogbene, Morris; Adebayo.

Manchester United

Onana; Shaw, Varane, Maguire, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Key Men

Luton Town - Elijah Adebayo

Coming in at 6ft2, and from English football league pedigree, Elijah Adebayo has been a revelation, especially in recent matches. The striker has nine goals this season, giving the Hatters an extra hand in boosting their survival hopes this season.

With just 1162 minutes played this season, Adebayo has made a strong impact when required, ranking in the 90th percentile for goals per 90. Ranking highly for aerial duels and aerials won, the striker knows how to use his height to his advantage, resulting in five of his goals being headed attempts.

The striker has also managed a hat-trick in his first season, scoring the treble in a brilliant 4-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion. Adebayo became just one of 11 players to manage this feat during the current Premier League season, showing just how brilliant the Englishman can be when presented with a quality chance.

Adebayo and Edwards will be hoping that he can have a much larger impact than his last appearance in the 3-1 loss against Sheffield United, but the evidence suggests that if Elijah is provided the right service, he can punish the Red Devils without a second thought.

Manchester United - Rasmus Hojlund

Despite his initial struggles, Rasmus Hojlund is up and firing on all cylinders for ten Hag and the Red Devils this season. In his last five matches in all competitions, Hojlund has scored in all five games, and is beginning to repay the faith shown in him by the management team.

Standing at 6ft3, the Dane has shown his aerial ability and his finishing prowess in recent games, replicating the performances he showed in the Champions League earlier in the season. In 1380 minutes, Hojlund has contributed with five goals and two assists in the Premier League, including one in the previous fixture against Aston Villa.

Joining from Italian side Atalanta for $75m in the summer, the discussion around the Dane has been one of criticism, as many believed the striker should be netting more for the Red Devils. But considering the player is just 21 years of age, there is still plenty of time for Hojlund to flower and become the player his pricetag suggests.

With Luton due to employ a five-back system on Sunday, Manchester United will need the aerial presence to try and secure a much needed win, and Hojlund could be the striking threat the Red Devils need on the night.

Key Information

Where is the game being played?

Kenilworth Road, Luton - Home to Luton Town Football Club.

What time is kick off?

16:30pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Fans can tune in to the action on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra, as well as the Sky Go app.