Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne joins Lallana and Lovren on the sidelines with knee injury

Nathaniel Clyne has joined Liverpool teammates Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren in missing out on international duty with a knock.

The right-back has carried a knee problem for the last few weeks and has been ruled out for the Three Lions' friendly with Malta on Saturday 8th and a World Cup qualifier away at Slovenia the following Tuesday, October 11th.

Despite the problem, Clyne completed the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 win over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, in which Lallana and Lovren picked up knocks.

England midfielder Lallana was forced off after 23 minutes with a groin injury, while Croatia centre-back Lovren also sustained a slight groin issue in the closing minutes in South Wales.

Clyne and Lallana are not the only England pair to drop out, with former Reds Raheem Sterling and Glen Johnson making way for Andros Townsend and Michael Keane due to knocks.

Nine Reds out on international duty in October

Otherwise, nine first-team players will spend the next two weeks on international duty with Daniel Sturridge and captain Jordan Henderson both making Gareth Southgate's first squad as interim England manager.

Belgian duo Simon Mignolet and Divock Origi are in Roberto Martinez's selection to take on Bosnia & Herzegovina (October 7) and Gibraltar (October 10) in two World Cup qualifiers.

Elsewhere, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino are both in the Brazil squad. Tite's side take on Bolivia on October 6 and Venezuela on October 11 in their attempts to qualify for the World Cup.

Georginio Wijnaldum is the Netherlands squad to face Belarus (October 7) and France (October 10), while Ragnar Klavan's Estonia face Gibraltar (October 7) and Greece (October 10).

Finally, Sadio Mane's Senegal face Cape Verde on October 8 in a World Cup qualifier.

The Reds also have a handful of youngsters involved in England's set-up, from the Under-21s to the Under-17s, while Lazar Markovic - currently out on loan at Sporting Lisbon - could feature for Serbia against Moldova (October 6) and Austria (October 9).

Goalkeeper Danny Ward, on loan at Championship leaders Huddersfield Town, was included in the Wales squad for games against Austria (October 6) and Georgia (October 9) but has since dropped out through injury.

Midfielder Marko Grujic, who has only featured for a total of 28 minutes off the bench in the league this season, has missed out on the senior team but will be involved for Serbia U21s.

Germany duo Loris Karius and Emre Can have also been overlooked, with the latter likely missing out due to a lack of match fitness having only featured for five minutes in the win over Swansea.

That means Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp will have his full first-team defence in training at Melwood, with Karius, Clyne, Lovren, Joel Matip and James Milner all still on Merseyside.