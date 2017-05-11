Southampton 0-2 Arsenal: Gunners' player ratings from a crucial victory at St. Mary's

Arsenal’s top four dream is still very much alive, after an impressive 2-0 win away at Southampton on Wednesday night.

The Gunners won at St. Mary’s in the league for the first time since 2003, to pile the pressure on both Manchester City and Liverpool above them.

One negative to come from the victory was the loss of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain midway through the first half, in what Arsene Wenger confirms is a hamstring injury which could rule him out of the FA Cup final at the end of the month.

Here are the player ratings from an important win on the south coast for the Gunners…

Goalkeeper and Defence

Petr Cech – 7 – A solid evening from the reliable veteran keeper. Kept the score at 0-0 during the first half, featuring a stunning save to deny Nathan Redmond from range.

Rob Holding – 8 – Another impressive performance from the young defender. Looked unbelievably composed all evening. Comfortable when ever on the ball and under pressure. Didn’t put a foot wrong.

Skhodran Mustafi – 8 – Brilliant performance on his return from injury. Stepped in to the heart of that back 3 in the absence of Laurent Koscielny, and was colossal. One of his best displays in an Arsenal shirt so far.

Nacho Monreal – 7 – Really starting to slot very nicely in to that back 3 now, on the left hand side. A controlled and disciplined performance from the Spaniard. Overall a fantastic night for that back 3.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 5 – Night was cut short early on, midway through the first half in what is said to be a hamstring injury. Real shame for Chamberlain after looking very lively early on, causing Ryan Bertrand numerous problems down the right hand side.

Kieran Gibbs – 6 – Not one of his best performances. Struggled to really make an impact down the left hand side. Final delivery was very poor also on several occasions.

Midfield

Granit Xhaka – 7 – Another stellar performance from the Swiss International, who is playing some of his best football right now since arriving in the summer. Controlled that midfield along with Aaron Ramsey.

Aaron Ramsey – 7 – Back-to-back impressive displays from the Welshman, who really is starting to build a solid midfield partnership alongside Xhaka. Was full of energy again all evening.

Mesut Ozil – 6 – Struggled to really make an impact in the game in all honesty. Lovely assist for Alexis Sanchez’s opening goal, but apart from that looked quiet and rather disinterested all evening.

Forwards

Alexis Sanchez – 9 – Arsenal’s stand out man once more. Came to life in the second half, single handily pulling Arsenal forward. Goal was taken in normal Sanchez style, surely Arsenal can’t afford to let this man go?

Danny Welbeck – 6 – Looked lively at times in the first half, but rarely threatened to get in behind that Southampton defence in the second half. Still, full of energy as always for the side, and always offers something different.

Substitutes

Hector Bellerin – 7 – Replaced Oxlade-Chamberlain midway through the first half. Slotted very well in to the right wing-back position and looked a threat all evening.

Olivier Giroud – 6 – Came on for Welbeck with just under twenty minutes remaining. Typical Giroud goal for the second, in the right place, at the right time.

Francis Coquelin – n/a – Brought on with a couple of minutes remaining for Ozil, didn’t really get many touches when introduced.