Manchester United predicted XI against Real Madrid: UEFA Super Cup up for grabs in season opener

Manchester United officially kick off the 2017/18 campaign on Tuesday by going head to head with Real Madrid for the UEFA Super Cup title.

Having sat in the La Liga giants’ dugout when the sides last met in competitive action in March 2013, United boss José Mourinho now comes into his second season at Old Trafford with the opportunity for more silverware.

Romero to resume European role

The 54-year-old led his side to an EFL Cup triumph last term and, of course, the UEFA Europa League crown – sealing the club’s return to the UEFA Champions League and place in this game against Los Blancos.

It remains to be seen how seriously Mourinho will take this match, but given it’s a European outing, it’s likely Sergio Romero will start in goal having kept his place in the Europa League knockout stages last term.

How United set up in terms of shape is also unbeknown to most – a 3-5-2 was trialled towards the end of pre-season with relative success, but a Guardian article claimed Mourinho sees that more as an option rather than his main plan of how to deploy his team.

The Portuguese has almost always opted for a back four throughout his career and assuming he does go for his strongest team against Zinedine Zidane’s men, he won’t have many options to rotate. With Eric Bailly and Phil Jones suspended, Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelöf are likely to start at centre-back with Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian operating either side.

 