Ander Herrera optimistic due to squad strength in depth

Ander Herrera has said that the strength in depth at Manchester United will be the key to silverware for his team this season.

Two players in every position

The Spaniard is impressed with the signings that boss José Mourinho has brought into the club this summer and says that there are now at least two quality players for each position.

“I think now we can say that we have two players in every position on the pitch,” said Herrera. “You have players like Marcus Rashford, a runner who is always looking for the space, and you have Lukaku who can hold the ball in the difficult moments.

“During the game, he can be there holding the ball for everyone, then you have the likes of Juan [Mata] who can come inside to play football," he continued. "Then you have Anthony Martial who is brilliant in one against ones, we have Chris Smalling who is brilliant at defending and Daley [Blind] who can play the ball out fantastically well from the back.”

Embed from Getty Images

A sensational start

The Red Devils have had a high flying start to their Premier League campaign, only dropping two points in their opening four games. Herrera has struggled to work his way into the starting line-up, understandably with the team’s current form.

“I know it’s not easy to do what we did last season because we won three trophies, but we are going to try our best," he said circumspectly.

“I think we’re in a good moment, the club is in a good moment, we have a good understanding with the manager, so I’m very optimistic for the season.”

Herrera set for first team return

Herrera is set to be back in action against Everton on Sunday after the injury of French midfielder Paul Pogba. United’s last three games against the Toffees have all ended in a draw, something Mourinho will be eager to change.

The match kicks off at 4pm [GMT] at Old Trafford.