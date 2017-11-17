Liverpool vs Southampton Preview: Reds look to maintain improved run against returning Pellegrino

Liverpool welcome former defender and coach Mauricio Pellegrino back to Anfield on Saturday as they look to maintain their recent run of improved form against the Spaniard's Southampton side.

Pellegrino took over the reins at St Mary's Stadium in the summer having once been a part of Rafael Benítez's first-team squad and backroom staff in two spells at the Merseyside club.

But he makes his way back to Liverpool amidst growing concern that he is unequipped to remedy the problems of Claude Puel's time in charge of the Saints.

The Frenchman led the club to an eighth-placed finish and a first major cup final since 2003 but paid the price for a dull brand of defensive football, Southampton netting just 41 goals in 38 Premier League games, and was sacked in June.

Pellegrino has so far yet to prove himself capable of bringing the kind of exciting and entertaining style of play he promised to imprint upon his appointment, with his possession-based approach so far resulting in several stagnant performances.

And they travel to L4 to face a Liverpool side who have regained their confidence with three straight victories in all competitions, scoring 10 goals in that time.

The hosts' last outing saw them thrash West Ham United 4-1 and regain some of the attacking verve that had been absent during a poor spell, with in-form summer addition Mohamed Salah netting twice to continue his scintillating start to his Liverpool career.

Southampton meanwhile have endured a few disappointing results ahead of a daunting festive fixture schedule that pits them against five of last season's top six before the end of December, four of those games coming away from home, with pressure growing on Pellegrino.

Having disappointed in clashes with the league's lesser lights, hopes are not high going into encounters with those expecting to challenge for honours - but Pellegrino will hope for a morale-boosting performance and result as he seeks to demonstrate that his Southampton team can develop a clearly-defined identity.

But Liverpool - likewise - go looking to prove a point; that they have well and truly put their heavy defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur last month behind them and are capable of charting an assault at the top end of the table.

Back-to-back 3-0 wins over Huddersfield Town and NK Maribor, followed by the thrashing of the Hammers, has allowed them to narrow the gap to their top-four rivals but they are in need of greater long-term consistency.

They have yet to win three successive league games in 2017 and they will hope to rectify that here, with their frightening forward line likely to once again be pivotal if they are to do so.

They also have revenge of sorts to reap against this particular opponent, having failed to win - or even score - in four meetings against Southampton last season.

Goalless draws home and away in their two league counters were offset by 1-0 wins for the Saints across two legs in the semi-finals of the League Cup back in January, Liverpool unable to penetrate the Saints' defence.

And on the topic of Southampton's defence, another notable narrative of this weekend's encounter is that it will be Virgil van Dijk's first trip to Anfield since a summer-long saga in which he repeatedly pushed for a move to Liverpool.

Klopp appeared close to landing the Dutchman, whom he made his only centre-back target despite the Reds' defensive weaknesses, only for the South Coast club to accuse their top-flight rivals of illegally tapping up the player.

Despite Liverpool's willingness to spend a world-record for a defender fee of around £75 million on van Dijk, Southampton refuted their approaches even in spite of the defender going on strike and being forced to train away from his team-mates.

With Liverpool's back-line having been their obvious, and sometimes fatal, flaw this term - much is expected to be made of how van Dijk fares against a club that he could still yet sign for in January or next summer.

In addition, Liverpool have no fewer than five ex-Southampton players - with four of those likely to play at least some part in this meeting - to add another facet into a game loaded with interesting reunions. 