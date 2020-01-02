Transfer News: Top five potential Championship moves this January

The end of the frantic festive fixture list marks the beginning of another hectic month in the football calendar, the January transfer window.

As club’s hierarchy begin to grasp an understanding of their sides chances this season, they have just 31 days to seek out and secure key men to have an impact in the latter half of the season.

Here are some potential deals rumoured for the second tier.

Che Adams:

Signed for £15 million in the summer, Che Adams is yet to find his first Premier League goal since leaving Birmingham City for the south coast. The striker has made fifteen appearances this campaign, yet with the fine form of Danny Ings, the hot prospect Michael Obafemi and news that the Saints are in the market for a striker, Adams is likely to be pushed to the background.

Leeds United were disappointed in Arsenal’s decision to recall out of favour striker Eddie Nketiah, with the forward playing his last minutes for the Whites on New Years Day. The Athletic has subsequently reported Che Adams will be Leeds’ number one target for the window.

This is not without competition, however. Leeds will have to face-off with promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion, who are keen to add to their potent attacking depth.

Conor Gallagher:

With six goals and two assists this season, the performances of Conor Gallagher have been a shining light in a tricky Championship campaign for Charlton Athletic. The Addicks sit in the bottom half of the table and face the onslaught of a relegation battle in the second half of the season.

Gallagher, a Chelsea academy product, is expected to cut short his loan spell with struggling Charlton due to interest in his services from elsewhere. The central midfielder is, as reported by the Daily Mail, a target for Sean Dyche at Burnley, as well as second tier sides Swansea City and West Brom.

Swansea and West Brom are looking to bolster their squad as they search for a return to Premier League football, whereas Dyche is looking for more bodies in midfield with Danny Drinkwater rumoured to be leaving the club after an unsuccessful loan spell.

Jarrod Bowen:

It is no shock that a whole host of clubs are interested in signing Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen. The 23-year-old has sixteen goals and six assists so far this campaign from playing in wide positions. Hull are hopeful Bowen will stay till at least the summer yet they are likely to face multiple bids for their star man throughout January.

Hull Live states interested sides include, but are by no means limited to, Premier League clubs Aston Vila, Newcastle United, and Leicester City, as well as Championship West Brom. Dean Smith’s Villa side are lingering dangerously at the bottom of the table despite an extravagant summer spending spree, Bowen could be vital in helping the Villans survive.

Newcastle’s twenty goals this season is the third worst scoring record in the division, thus the need for a player like Bowen needs very little explanation.

Rhian Brewster:

If you follow football closely the name Rhian Brewster will mean something to you, despite the Liverpool youngster yet to make a single league appearance for the Reds. The striker has been touted for big things in the future and has already appeared six times for the England U21’s.

Liverpool appear ready for Brewster to begin his football education at the next level, with the Championship his next destination. Swansea City are odds on favourites to sign the 19-year-old as they look to replace Sam Surridge who returned to parent club Bournemouth this month.

However, they will face competition from Championship rivals Leeds, who need fresh competition for first choice Patrick Bamford, and Stoke City who are still struggling to cope at the bottom of the division

Eberechi Eze:

Queens Park Rangers have endured an erratic season so far, one that sees the London club boast the second best attack in the division yet also the second worst defence. Sitting in the bottom half, hope for the play-offs are limited, as are worries of relegation.

One consistency for the R’s this season is the performances of creative midfielder Eberechi Eze. At 21, Eze has been by far one of the standout players in the Championship this campaign. With fast paced dribbling, flair and whit, he’s mustered ten goals and six assists from his central midfield role.

Eze is attracting interest from across the country, with Sheffield United ready to table a bid of around £12 million according to Sporting Life. Other sides reportedly keen on the England youth international include Manchester United, (a possible Paul Pogba replacement?), and Tottenham Hotspur, with fans likening him to the next Dele Alli.