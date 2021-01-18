Leicester City vs Chelsea preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Leicester City are straight back in Premier League action on Tuesday night following their 2-0 home win over Southampton as they host Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

A win for the Foxes could see them climb to the top of the Premier League table until at least Wednesday night when Manchester United and Manchester City play their respective games against Fulham and Aston Villa.

Against a Chelsea side that have struggled for form over recent weeks, a win would really show the rest of the league that Brendan Rodgers’ side are really in this wide-open title race.

Frank Lampard on the other hand, is looking for his side to build on their 1-0 win away to Fulham on Saturday, as the Chelsea legend has faced increasing pressure over the past couple of weeks due to a run of poor results which has seen his side drop to 7th in the league table, five points off the top four places.

Team News

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that talisman Jamie Vardy is fit to face Chelsea after limping off holding his hip in the final few minutes against Southampton.

Belgium International Dennis Praet is the only long-term injury after suffering an injury against Stoke City in the FA Cup which is expected to keep him out for up to three months. Nampalys Mendy is also a doubt after suffering a neck strain.

Frank Lampard has confirmed that former Leicester title winning midfielder N’Golo Kante will miss the game at the King Power after failing to recover from a hamstring Injury. Whilst apart from that he has a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Former Leicester academy graduate Ben Chilwell is expected to start against his former club for the first time on Tuesday since his 45-million-pound move Chelsea in the summer.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Fofana, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Ziyech, Giroud, Pulisic.

Last Meeting

The teams last met in the Premier League just under a year ago at the beginning of February, in one of the last games the King Power Stadium hosted with a full capacity crowd.

In a goalless first half, defender Antonio Rudiger broke the deadlock just after half time as he rose highest from a Mason Mount corner to head home to put the visitors ahead.

Harvey Barnes equalised in the 54th minute after the winger cut inside past Reece James before taking a shot which deflected off defender Andreas Christensen taking it over goalkeeper Willy Caballero into the back of the net.

10 minutes later Ben Chilwell put the Foxes ahead, after he latched on to Tielemans’ cross to put it in the top corner from close range.

Rudiger got his second of the match when this time instead of a corner, he latched onto Mount’s free kick, rising higher once again to put it past Schmeichel in the Leicester goal.

Rudiger's brace meant that the points ended up being shared in what was an exciting end to end match. He was also the first defender to score two goals in a Premier League match for Chelsea since John Terry in 2013.

Ones to Watch:

James Maddison

Embed from Getty Images

The England international has been in exceptional form over the past couple of weeks. He scored the goal that put the Foxes ahead against Southampton by smashing the ball past goalkeeper Alex McCarthy from close range into the roof of the net

With players returning from injuries, Brendan Rodgers has reverted going back to a four-man defence instead of a five at the back. With Wilfred Ndidi going back into his natural defensive midfield role, this has seen Maddison be able to go back into his preferred central attacking midfield role instead of playing out on the wing like he has many times this season.

Going back into the centre of the field has seen Maddison excel like every Leicester fan knows he can. If Maddison is in the same vein of form he has been against Chelsea, he could be key to the Foxes getting all three points.

And with the Euros coming up in the summer, Maddison will also be desperate to prove to England manager Gareth Southgate that he should be on the plane.

Olivier Giroud

Embed from Getty Images

With the pacey attackers Chelsea have at the disposal, Giroud offers Frank Lampard a very different plan B. Giroud started over summer signing Timo Werner against Fulham and whilst he didn’t score, the French international offers a very physical presence.

Whoever starts in defence for Leicester, whether it be, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans or Caglar Soyuncu, all three players are very tall and physical characters on the field and will prove a strong barrier to break. Giroud’s physicality maybe what Chelsea need if they are to come out of this game with all three points.

Pre-match Thoughts:

Before the weekend's round of fixtures, all the media attention was focused on Sundays match at Anfield between Manchester United and Liverpool. It was all being lined up to be a first vs second clash, but Leicester’s victory on Saturday meant the Foxes rose into second, splitting the two teams before their match.

Brendan Rodgers praised his players and expressed his need for his players to retain their hunger and desire.

He said: "The players have been outstanding in their application.”

“We stopped it being a first vs second game yesterday, which must be disappointing for [the media]. You have to retain that hunger and desire, which is very important. Our guys are competing, that’s all I can ask.”

Frank Lampard spoke about how his team needs to build momentum in the coming weeks if they’re to finish the season in a UEFA Champions League place.

He said: “We just need to consider the games in front of us, try to win them and steadily push ourselves up the table. We’re not in a bad position, we’ve had a short bad period of form but if we can put wins together this month then the picture will change as it has done already very quickly this season.”

How to watch

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 7:30pm with kick-off at the King Power Stadium getting underway at 8:15pm.

Live text updates are also available on the VAVEL website and Leicester VAVEL Twitter Page.