Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton: Ramsey the difference in cagey encounter

A Jacob Ramsey goal saw Aston Villa run out 1-0 winners against Southampton in an important win for Steven Gerrard on Friday night.

The winner, which was scored just before the break, was volleyed home by the Englishman from a corner, after Gavin Bazunu pushed the original header from the set piece onto the bar.

Both sides struggled to get into the game early on, and neither side impressed on the night, but Villa were able to dominate play for a small period of time before the interval which they capitalised on to win.

Story of the match

Ashley Young and Philippe Coutinho started for The Villains, who replaced Matty Cash and Douglas Luiz from their 1-1 draw against Manchester City almost two weeks ago.

For The Saints, Ralph Hasenhuttl opted to start Moussa Djenepo, replacing Joe Aribo from their previous starting lineup, a 1-0 loss against Wolves.

Ollie Watkins looked to flick the ball on to Villa captain John McGinn, but the header was cut out and played back to Saints keeper Gavin Bazunu.

Young looked to flash the ball across the box, but it was cut out before Coutinho could get on the end of it in the opening stages of the tie.

Leon Bailey had the first shot of the game, which was a tame effort that bounced wide of Bazunu's goal.

It was a wonderful pass from the outside of Coutinho's boot to pick out the Jamaican international who had time and space to cross, instead firing a weak effort wide.

At the other end, James Ward-Prowse aimed a cross from range towards the back post, but it was headed away.

Djenepo make a bursting run on the right-hand side and put the ball into the box, and Ezri Konsa had to be alert to send the ball behind for a corner, which came to nothing.

Kyle Walker-Peters tried to pick out Che Adams after a powerful run, but the ball was cleared by a Villa defender.

Embed from Getty Images

The first 15 minutes of the match was quite end-to-end, as both sides struggled to hold onto the ball, but there were no major opportunities at the start of the contest.

Watkins played the ball to Bailey inside Southampton's box, and he looked to cut in and shoot, but was crowded out.

Ward-Prowse fired two crosses into the box, but Tyrone Mings was able to clear the danger.

Bailey, who had found himself in good areas at the start of the tie, tried to play in Coutinho, but it was cut out by Armel Bella-Kotchap.

The 25-year-old needed to impress on the day with the likes of Danny Ings and Emi Buendia on the bench, but he failed to capitalise on the space he was afforded early on.

Mohamed Elyounoussi had the chance to fashion the best opening of the game for Hasenhuttl's side in the 25th minute when he turned into space in the box and looked to pass.

Konsa was on hand to make a vital interception however to keep the game goalless.

Ward-Prowse had time to shoot on the edge of the box after the ball fell to him, but The Villains' defence rushed to the Englishman to make the block.

The 27-year-old is well known for his ability to score from range, and Villa made sure they were able to block the shot to avoid Ward-Prowse scoring from outside the box again.

Villa pressure pays dividends

Bella-Kotchap made an important headed clearance to send the ball behind for a corner to Steven Gerrard's side.

Bailey was on the end of the clearance from the set piece, but his floated cross was cleared by Djenepo.

Coutinho had the first purposeful attack of the game when he beat his man and drove at the heart of The Saints' defence, firing his effort just over the bar.

The Brazilian had time and space at the back post but his eventual header Bazunu was equal to.

It did not matter however, as the resulting corner led to pinball in the Southampton box, which Bazunu tipped onto the bar, falling to Ramsey, who smashed the ball home to give Aston Villa the lead.

Embed from Getty Images

It was a vital goal for Gerrard, who needed his side to hang on to claim a huge three points amid pressure on the Englishman's job following a poor start to the campaign.

Boubacar Kamara had to be taken off injured before the break, with Douglas Luiz coming on in his place.

Bailey flashed the ball across the face of the goal, but it rolled inches wide of the target.

Having just come on, Luiz attempted to score directly from a corner having done so against Arsenal, and was not far away, but Bazunu was on hand to push the ball over the bar.

Coutinho hit a free kick straight into the wall and brought Adams down from the resulting Southampton counter-attack, which he was booked for.

It was a frustrating start to the game for both sides, but it was The Villains that led 1-0 at the break.

Gerrard's side managed to find an extra gear late on in the first half, and were in front courtesy of Ramsey's close-range finish, leaving the visitors with it all to do at the interval.

An improvement after the break from The Saints

There were appeals for a penalty at the start of the second half, as Elyounoussi fired the ball at a crowd of players, hoping to see the referee point to the spot for a handball.

Instead, he waved away the shouts for a spot kick to the South Coast side.

Adams went for goal from a long way out, but his shot went wide of the mark.

The Saints made a better start to the second half, dominating the ball soon after the restart and probing the host's goal.

The game had petered out again by the time the match approached the hour mark, where, in a similar style to the start of the first half, neither side were able to assert control over proceedings.

Mings brought a cross down and laid the ball off to Ramsey looking for his brace, but Mohammed Salisu was able to block the half volley from the Englishman.

Leander Dendoncker was brought on for his debut in the 66th minute, replacing goal scorer Ramsey.

Emi Martinez had to be alert to claim the ball in his area, with Saints striker Adam Armstrong lurking in the area.

Substitute Buendia looked to have an immediate impact off the bench when he picked out Watkins, but the striker could not beat his man.

At the other end, the Southampton subs combined when Aribo glanced the ball onto Sekou Mara, but his tame header was easily caught by Martinez.

Buendia looked to play McGinn in on goal with a threaded pass, but Bella-Kotchap intercepted the pass.

Young tried to volley towards goal from outside the box, but he did not catch the ball right, and the effort did not threaten Bazunu's goal.

Salisu had the chance to steal a point for The Saints in added time, but he was crowded out.

Ings had a shot from the halfway line after Bazunu left his goal gaping from a corner, but the shot went well wide.

Full time saw Villa secure an important three points thanks to Ramsey's goal before the break.

It was not the most entertaining Premier League match ever, but Villa were able to grind out the victory, which will please Gerrard.

Southampton were poor against The Villains and struggled to create any chances at all in a disappointing outing.

Player of the Match

He may not have been called upon often, but when he was, Konsa was able to step up and make vital interceptions to keep Southampton out.

The 24-year-old made two important challenges in the box which prevented The Saints from having two golden opportunities.

It was not an incredible performance from the Englishman, but he was able to do the necessary when called upon and was in the right place at the right time to help his side.

Embed from Getty Images