Antonio Conte prefers "to continue to play with the 3-4-3" ahead of Man United clash

Antonio Conte would "prefer to continue to play with the 3-4-3" ahead of Wednesday nights clash against Manchester United.

In recent weeks, the Italian has switched between a 3-4-3 and a 3-5-2. However, the former Chelsea manager wants to stick with an attacking frontline, despite injuries to Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski.

The Tottenham Hotspur manager also suggested he would "speak to the club" about his contract situation, but his priority is currently on an important run of fixtures coming up. Spurs know a win at Old Trafford would take them one point behind league leaders Arsenal.

Formation Dilemma

Antonio Conte has struggled to stick with one formation in recent weeks. Against Everton at the weekend, he started with a 3-4-3, but changed to a 3-5-2 once again Richarlison went down injured. Performances across the pitch improved drastically after the change of system, but the Italian still prefers to use the 3-4-3.

He said: "Lucas Moura can, yeah, be a possibility, Gil can be a possibility, Perisic like in a three like a striker is a possibility. I have another training session to make the best decision. You know we like to play with a 3-4-3 with the three strikers and if we can't change, I prefer to continue to play with the 3-4-3 otherwise we find a solution. I think we have the possibility to continue to play with the 3-4-3."

He added: "Yeah, yeah, because, I repeat, in my idea, we worked a lot with this system, with this formation. Lucas Moura now is recovering from his injury. Also Bryan Gil is making big progress. And then I have Ivan Perisic, he can play like a striker. He did this in the past. And he can do it again on Wednesday."

Conte's future in N17

Antonio Conte has just the remainder of the season left on his current Spurs contract, with the club also holding an option to extend for another year. The Italian is one of the most sought after managers in the world, so Daniel Levy has been keen to extend Conte's contract for the coming seasons.

The former Inter Milan manager says he will speak to the club about the situation, but wants to focus on the upcoming matches first.

He said: "No I think my contract is not in this moment important. The most important thing is to try to prepare for the game very well for the period, especially the next two games. We have to play United away, against Newcastle, who yesterday played an amazing game at Old Trafford and then we have a big match against Sporting Lisbon."

"I think for now we have to be focused and to have all our concentration on these three games. Then I repeat yeah, I have to speak to the club and I will speak to the club about this situation and we will find the best solution for everybody."

Tottenham's improvement in form this season has only added to Levy's desire to extend Conte's contract, and the Italian believes stability has been the difference this season.

He stated: "I think compared to last season, you can see more stability in this team. In every game we go into the pitch with the will, with the desire that there is the possibility to get three points and win the game. Then it can happen in one game, like Arsenal, that you can lose but in every game I think my players feel the possibility to try to fight to get three points."

"This has to be our target in every game to make difficult the life of our opponent. It was a good start for us but we know very well we have to continue in this way and it is important to start but the most important thing is the way to finish at the end of the season."

Doherty makes an impact

Last season, Matt Doherty was in blistering form before a season-ending injury away to Aston Villa. It meant that Emerson Royal cemented his place at wing-back, but, due to the Brazilian's suspension, the Irishman had the opportunity to earn the place back.

The former Wolves defender performed superbly against Brighton and Everton. Conte is pleased for the wing-back, and believes he should take confidence from the run of games.

He said: "About Matthew, he needed time, time to recover well. On the physical aspect and I think also with the mental aspect, because last season Matthew started the season struggling a lot and then when he started to play he played very well and he had an amazing season in my opinion."

"He took a lot of confidence in his potentiality. What happened for sure if you're feeling is good, you feel yourself strong. Then it happened a serious injury and he struggled a lot to recover from this injury. During the training sessions, the player didn't feel the same confidence of the past and in my opinion for this reason he needed more time to be fit and to be good, to have good form."

"Now he came back and I'm really pleased for him. It was really important also for him to go with the international team and play two games in a row. Then he played against Brighton, he played a good game. Then in the last game he played really well. I'm really happy for him because we are talking about a really good guy and especially also a player who needs to feel confidence in himself."

News on Richarlison

At the weekend, new signing Richarlison left the pitch injured against his former side. The Brazilian striker was in tears after the match, because he believed his World Cup dream might be over due to a calf injury.

However, Conte had good news regarding the forward, and believes he may play before the World Cup.

He said: "No, absolutely not. No, I can confirm this, that the player is not risking to not play at the World Cup. It's an injury but not so serious. He has a problem in his calf. I think he needs a bit of time to recover and then to be fit."

"I hope for him to play other games with us before the World Cup but for sure the injury is not so serious. I'm happy for the player because to play in the World Cup is the dream for every single player and for this reason I am happy for him. Also we're talking about a player that when he goes to play he gives you everything."

Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday at 8:15 PM GMT. The Lilywhites know a win would take them just one point off the top of the table, so they know they must make a statement of intent up north.