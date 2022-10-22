Mikel Arteta talks Saka, Xhaka and squad depth ahead of Arsenal's Southampton clash

BODO, NORWAY - OCTOBER 12: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta attends a press conference before the UEFA Europa League group A match between FK Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal FC at Aspmyra Stadion on October 12, 2022 in Bodo, Norway. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal will travel to Southampton as hot favourites having won each of their last four league games.

The North London side currently sit top of the Premier League table and at the time of writing are four points clear of nearest challengers, Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta will want to avoid a repeat of the last time his side faced the Saints. They suffered a 1-0 loss last time out at St Mary's in April.

Here is what Arteta had to say.

Team News

There was positive team news from Mikel Arteta regarding Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

"I think he [Saka] is fine. He was struggling a bit at the end but hopefully he'll be fine for Sunday.

"He [Martinelli] had a tough week. He wasn't feeling great in the week. But in the day before the game he was already feeling better so that's why we decided to play him a little bit."

However, the Spaniard was keeping his cards close to his chest regarding the fitness of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

"He's getting better and better and he's progressing really well. He had a set back on an injury that he got at the start of the season which is a shame."

When asked if the Ukrainian would be back for this weekends game, Arteta simply said:

"I can't tell you."

The Opposition

Southampton come into the game unbeaten in their last two games but suffered three consecutive defeats before this.

Arteta has said that the inconsistency of Ralph Hassenhuttl's side has made them more difficult to prepare for.

"It's difficult because we have a day to prepare the game. Obviously we have watched certain games.

"Against us they have played in various ways so we know what we can expect but we don't have certainty of how they're going to start the game."

Granit Xhaka's turnaround

Much has been said of the revival of the Swiss man's career since Arteta joined the club.

From the now 30-year old wanting to leave the club to being a fan favourite, Mikel Arteta has said it has been a joint effort to get to this position.

"I think everyone at the club has been involved and tried to help him. Sometimes try to guide him, sometimes try to encourage him, sometimes try to calm him down.

"He's a really humble and passionate guy. He deserves everything he's getting."

Left-back

Arsenal now have three strong contenders for the left-back position in Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Arteta spoke about if he can keep them all happy.

What we want is to keep them all competitive. It is impossible to keep them all happy.

"When one plays instead of the other he is happier than the one who's not playing."

Squad Depth

Arteta spoke about how he needs his players to play lots of games and be "robust" following Thursday's win over PSV Eindhoven.

The Arsenal manager spoke more about if his thinner squad can stay competitive.

"It will depend on a lot of factors. How players are performing, the injuries that you have, what happens in that World Cup - there are a lot questions there that we don't know the answer to.

Arsenal fans and Mikel Arteta will be hoping that can continue their fine form as they look to build on their lead at the top of the Premier League.