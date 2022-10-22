Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Post-Match Quotes

Chelsea:

Graham Potter on the final result- "It's disappointing because at 1-0 you can see the end but over the course of the game, a point is about right. I don't know whether we did well enough to win it. It was a fighting performance. In the end we take what we get."

Graham Potter will no doubt be frustrated that his side could not hold out for all three points but encouragement and self-praise can be taken from his decision to replace Marc Cucurella with Mateo Kovacic.

He also added that "Kepa was a bit unlucky but it's only gone in and the first goal we have conceded in a while but we have to take the positives." Kepa has been in fine form since his reintroduction but there was nothing he could do to deny Casemiro's looping header.

Graham Potter on first-half tactical change- "I didn't feel we had enough control of the game, we probably needed an extra body in midfield to try and put a bit more pressure on. I thought we did better after that."

Chelsea were being swarmed in midfield prior to the substitution and Potter reacted with his tactical nous to reclaim some foothold in the game. United could have so easily gone ahead in the first half and if it wasn't for Kovacic's introduction the game might well have ran away from them.

Having just Ruben Loftus-Cheek and the quite lethargic Jorginho in midfield, Chelsea struggled to maintain United's high press and a change was imminent to prevent the game from running away from them.

Overall, I don't think Chelsea can be too disheartened with a point. United undoubtedly created the better of the chances but will themselves also be grateful with a draw.

Manchester United:

Erik Ten Haag on Cristiano Ronaldo's recent antics- "As always, he [Ronaldo] can score goals and he is value for us. I think I have said enough about that situation. Let's focus on this game, it was a good game for my team and I have to compliment my team."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the subject of mass attention in recent days following his tantrum during midweek following United's 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

The Portuguese's future in the side has been left ruin following this ordeal but Ten Haag seems quite clear on his position over this. Ronaldo is still brilliant and he is done speaking about the matter. Given United's lack of a true number 9, Ten Haag might be playing his cards right and want to keep Ronaldo until the summer, when United can assess recruiting the position.

Ten Haag on Manchester United's comeback- ""If you can deliver this after four games in 10 day and then dictate this first half, the second half were really well organised and you fight back, I think that has to be the focus." United's resilience in the game was similar to that of their unreal away form under Ole Gunnar Solskjær. They will most certainly feel aggrieved that they did not take their chances in the first half but they would have taken a draw at 0-0 given the turn of affairs.