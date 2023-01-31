As It Happened: Transfer Deadline Day 2023
01:333 days ago

Thanks for joining us!

If Chelsea do announce Enzo Fernandez tonight, I'm not sure there'll be anyone still awake to actually notice, so I'm calling it a night here.

Thanks for following along with us on what has been a truly crazy Transfer Deadline Day, and thanks also to our excellent team of editors and writers who have contributed throughout.

See you again at the end of August.

Goodnight.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

01:063 days ago

Still waiting on Chelsea...

It's gone past 1am in the UK now, and while we've had an official statement from Benfica, we're yet to hear from Chelsea themselves with regards to Enzo Fernandez.

The only other outstanding move is that of Hakim Ziyech's potential loan to PSG, but that looks to have broken down, meaning it is just the Argentine midfielder we are waiting on.

For what's it worth, they have updated their Twitter bio to include an Argentina flag and a trophy.

Make of that what you will.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

00:473 days ago

OFFICIAL: Axel Tuanzebe joins Stoke City on loan

The last few announcements are dripping through now, with Stoke City confirming that they have signed Axel Tuanzebe on loan from Manchester United.

Tuanzebe has been struggling with an injury this season, but returned to training this week and will now spend the rest of the season with the Championship side.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

00:393 days ago

OFFICIAL: Fulham confirm Cedric Soares loan

Another confirmed deal late on and this time it is Fulham announcing that Arsenal's Cedric Soares has arrived on loan for the remainder of the season.

The right back has previously worked with Marco Silva at Sporting Lisbon, with the player saying that he "can't wait to start" upon joining.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

00:323 days ago

OFFICIAL: Paul Onuachu signs for Southampton

You know what they say about London buses...

Minutes after confirming the club record signing of Kamaldeen Sulemana, Southampton have now also announced that Paul Onuachu has joined the club.

The move is once more subject to the necessary international clearances, but assuming they pose no issues, the 28-year-old will join from Genk on a three-year contract.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

00:233 days ago

OFFICIAL: Southampton sign Kamaldeen Sulemana

Southampton have confirmed the signing of Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The forward had made 47 appearances in France, scoring six goals in that time, with Nathan Jones describing him as a "really positive addition".

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

00:143 days ago

OFFICIAL: Man United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer

It has taken some time to be confirmed, but Manchester United have now announced the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan.

The move came somewhat out of nowhere after other midfield options were dismissed by United, but once they made a move for Sabitzer things progressed quickly.

Sabitzer said that as soon as he heard about the chance to play at Old Trafford, he "knew it was right for me," and that he is "excited to start".

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

00:033 days ago

OFFICIAL: Marc Albrighton joins West Bromwich on loan

We reported earlier that Marc Albrighton was looking to get more game time away from Leicester City and it seems he will now do just that.

The 33-year-old has signed for West Bromwich on loan until the end of the season, as confirmed by Leicester moments ago.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

23:553 days ago

One final update...

With it now almost an hour since the transfer window slammed shut, there are seven deals we think may still be announced tonight.

Stay with us for the next hour or so to see if any of these moves do get confirmed!

Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea

Marcel Sabitzer to Man United

Cedric Soares to Fulham

Hakim Ziyech to PSG

Kamaldeen Sulemana to Southampton

Paul Onuachu to Southampton

Axel Tuanzebe to Stoke

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

23:483 days ago

Enzo Fernandez 'deal sheet in'

The Athletic's David Ornstein has confirmed that Chelsea did manage to get the deal sheet in for Enzo Fernandez before the 11pm deadline.

They are not out of the woods just yet though, because, being an international transaction, there is a deadline of midnight UK time to get all the paperwork done.

That means, at time of writing, there is just over 10 minutes remaining.

Talk about drama!

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

23:383 days ago

Hakim Ziyech move reportedly off

In a bizarre turn of events, it appears that Hakim Ziyech will not now be joining PSG on loan after all.

That's because there has been a mix-up with documents on Chelsea's end, leaving the winger "stranded in PSG's office".

It comes amidst the agreement of a deal for Enzo Fernandez, whose own deal is also yet to be confirmed by the club.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

23:313 days ago

OFFICIAL: Leicester City confirm the signing of Harry Souttar

Having been preceded by a rather strange video teaser of the defender's legs, Leicester City have now confirmed the signing of Stoke City's Harry Souttar.

The 24-year-old centre back joins the Foxes for around £15 million according to BBC Sport, and will hope to help Leicester in their bid to move away from the relegation fight they currently find themselves in.

Still can't get over the legs video though.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

23:243 days ago

Drama involving Hakim Ziyech deal

Multiple reports had suggested that Hakim Ziyech was on the verge of joining PSG on loan until the end of the season, with formalities involving paperwork simply needing to be completed.

However it is now being reported by Fabrizio Romano that the necessary paperwork was not filed by the 11pm deadline, throwing the move into doubt.

He does say that the clubs are looking to find a solution, but it may be that the winger ends up staying at Stamford Bridge after all.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

23:183 days ago

OFFICIAL: Keylor Navas signs for Nottingham Forest

We told you earlier that Felipe had joined Forest, then a few minutes ago we told you about Jonjo Shelvey also arriving, and now there is one more signing at the City Ground.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has joined on loan from PSG until the end of the season, and the 36-year-old - who has won multiple Champions League titles - will join up with the squad in the coming days.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

23:133 days ago

Chelsea handed extra time to complete deal

Jim White at TalkSport has said that Chelsea have got an extra hour to complete all the necessary paperwork for Enzo Fernandez, via the completion of a deal sheet.

Assuming all of that is finalised, Fernandez should be announced later tonight.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

23:063 days ago

OFFICIAL: Nottingham Forest complete signing of Jonjo Shelvey

Moments after the deadline came, Nottingham Forest announced they had signed Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle United.

The club have said that the midfielder has signed a two-and-a-half year contract, and that he will wear the number six for the side.

Upon joining, Shelvey said: "It’s a pleasure to be here. As soon as I found out Forest were interested, it caught my eye straight away and I just couldn’t wait to get down here."

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

23:023 days ago

Potential moves still to come

Although the 11pm deadline has now passed, with the fact deal sheets can be submitted there remains the possibility for transfers still to be confirmed.

The ones we at VAVEL believe could still be announced this evening include:

Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea

Marcel Sabitzer to Man United

Cedric Soares to Fulham

Hakim Ziyech to PSG

Harry Souttar to Leicester City

Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest

Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest

Kamaldeen Sulemana to Southampton

Paul Onuachu to Southampton

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

23:003 days ago

Window Closed!

And with that, the January Transfer Window has come to a close.

It’s been a wild ride, and a particularly crazy Deadline Day too, with drama right to the end.

Stick with us for a little longer though, because there are still moves yet to be made…

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

22:553 days ago

OFFICIAL: Tottenham sign Pedro Porro

Tottenham have announced the signing of right-back Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon on a loan until the end of the season.

There is then an obligation to buy the 23-year-old in the summer, who previously played for Manchester City before moving to Sporting.

The deal had been slightly turbulent at times, with reports of it temporarily collapsing, but with minutes to spare Spurs have finally got their man.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

22:513 days ago

Opinion: Enzo Fernandez caps off an arguably perfect window

As far as January transfer windows go, it's hard to remember a more spectacular one than Chelsea's this month.

Of course, many will argue that the fees are too high, or that the tactic of handing out long contracts will backfire, but when looking at the names it is hard not to marvel.

The likes of Mikhail Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiahsile and now Enzo Fernandez are all extremely promising youngsters - on paper, this is arguably the perfect window.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

22:463 days ago

Report: Everton explored move for Olivier Giroud

An interesting story from Sky Sports News just now, suggesting that Everton 'showed an interest' in Olivier Giroud.

However, the AC Milan striker reportedly 'decided his future was not on Merseyside', meaning the Frenchman joins a growing list of 'potential signings' for Everton.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

22:383 days ago

A remarkable statistic...

22:313 days ago

Fernandez contract until 2031

It has become something of a running theme when it comes to Chelsea's signings this window, and it is one that will continue with Enzo Fernandez - he will sign a huge eight-and-a-half year contract.

That means he could be at the club until June 2031, according to Fabrizio Romano, by which time the midfielder will still only be 30 years old.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

22:243 days ago

Deal sheets explained

Anybody who has ever watched any form of Deadline Day coverage will know about the infamous ‘Deal Sheets’ which can be submitted by clubs to give them an extra two hours of time to finalise deals.

 

That means that the deadline in the UK is extended to 1am - but only if a deal is particularly close - so the evening could yet go on for some time still!
 

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

22:183 days ago

Potential moves still to come

With less than one hour to go in this window, it is worth running through the remaining deals which have been touted as possibilities today but are yet to be announced.

 

They are, according to Sky Sports News:

 

Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea

Marcel Sabitzer to Man United

Pedro Porro to Spurs

Cedric Soares to Fulham

Hakim Ziyech to PSG

Harry Souttar to Leicester City

Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest

Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest

Kamaldeen Sulemana to Southampton

Paul Onuachu to Southampton

Dylan Reid to Crystal Palace

 

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

22:113 days ago

More detail on Enzo Fernandez deal

Matt Law of The Daily Telegraph has more detail on the breaking news regarding Enzo Fernandez, and it will be a British transfer record.

The fee is reported to be 'in excess of £105 million', with co-owner Behdad Eghbali said to have 'refused to take no for an answer' during a mammoth period of negotiation.

All that remains now is for the contracts to be finalised and signed.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

22:053 days ago

OFFICIAL: Albert Sambi Lokonga joins Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have confirmed that they have signed Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan until the end of the season.

Upon signing, Lokonga said: "I’m really excited – I can’t wait to get started. I’m really happy to join Crystal Palace. I want to go as far as possible with the team."

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

22:003 days ago

OFFICIAL: Matt Doherty joins Atletico Madrid

Tottenham have confirmed via a press release that they have agreed to mutually terminate Matt Doherty's contract.

That allows him to join Atletico Madrid, with the defender having spent two-and-a-half years at the club after joining from Wolves.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

21:563 days ago

BREAKING: Enzo Fernandez deal agreed

HUGE news coming from Fabrizio Romano - Chelsea have agreed a deal for Enzo Fernandez - 'Here We Go' he says!

It's been the transfer that has dominated headlines all window, but now with just over an hour to go it seems a deal may have been reached.

He does add the caveat that the two clubs will now need to act fast to complete the paperwork, but it seems an end may now be in sight.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

21:523 days ago

Hakim Ziyech set to join PSG on loan

David Ornstein is reporting that Hakim Ziyech is set to depart Chelsea on a six-month loan for PSG.

The deal includes a fee but crucially does not have an option to buy involved, meaning the Moroccan is set to return to west London in the summer.

Ornstein also reports that there was interest from across Europe, including AC Milan, RB Leipzig, as well as other Premier League sides.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

21:483 days ago

OFFICIAL: Nottingham Forest confirm Felipe signing

In the last few minutes Nottingham Forest have confirmed that Felipe has signed from Atletico Madrid on an 18-month long contract.

The 33-year-old had just six months remaining on his current deal, and joins Forest with two other potential incomings in the form of Keylor Navas and Jonjo Shelvey possibly on the way too.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

21:433 days ago

Marc Albrighton could join West Brom on loan

Leicester City's Marc Albrighton could complete a late loan to West Bromwich Albion this evening, with Sky Sports News reporting that the 33-year-old is looking for more game time.

The Baggies currently sit 10th in the Championship and would no doubt benefit from the experience that a Premier League-winning player would bring to the squad, should a move materialise.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

21:373 days ago

Enzo Fernandez deal - 'fight' on

Despite earlier reports that Enzo Fernandez was undergoing and had indeed completed his medical in Portugal, Fabrizio Romano has given an update suggesting he has not yet had one.

Regardless, a deal has not been agreed between the two clubs, though meetings are still ongoing so this one could go right down to the wire.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

21:303 days ago

Marcel Sabitzer update

As we've been reporting throughout the day, Man United look set to sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich.

It now seems that all that remains to be done with this deal is the official announcement, with the player having undergone a medical at Carrington, where he arrived earlier this evening.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

21:223 days ago

Report: Stoke City exploring possible move for Axel Tuanzebe

The Athletic are reporting that Stoke City are considering Man United's Axel Tuanzebe as a potential replacement for Harry Souttar, who looks set to join Leicester City.

Tuanzebe has been out injured for most of the season, but did return to training this week, meaning he could be a viable centre back option for the Championship side.

However, with so little time left in the window, it will be a rush to get this deal over the line.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

21:163 days ago

Swansea close in on Karlan Grant loan deal

Grant scored 18 goals in the championship last season but had struggled for form this time round.

Grant joined West Brom from Huddersfield for £18 million pound upon West Brom’s promotion and with such a big price tag attached to him Albion fans have been disappointed with his performances and probably more disappointed that they will not be recouping the money spent on him.

Rickylee Griffiths - Midlands Writer

21:123 days ago

OFFICIAL: Crystal Palace sign Naouirou Ahamada

Crystal Palace have signed 20-year-old midfielder Naouirou Ahamada on a three-and-a-half year deal, subject to international clearance.

He joins from Stuttgart, where he has been playing regularly in the Bundesliga, with chairman Steve Parish describing the midfielder as an "ideal fit".

Ahamada said: "I want to show my quality, and I want to help this team with my quality. I want to play games, work hard, train hard and progress, and help the team."

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

Credit: Seb Frej for CPFC
21:063 days ago

Deals still to be done

With just under two hours to go until the window closes, now seems an opportune time to run through the deals which could yet be done in the time that remains.

They are, according to Sky Sports News:

  • Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea
  • Marcel Sabitzer to Man United
  • Pedro Porro to Spurs
  • Matt Doherty to Atletico Madrid
  • Cedric Soares to Fulham
  • Hakim Ziyech to PSG
  • Harry Souttar to Leicester City
  • Felipe to Nottingham Forest
  • Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest
  • Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest
  • Kamaldeen Sulemana to Southampton

  • Paul Onuachu to Southampton

  • Albert Sambi Lokonga to Crystal Palace

  • Dylan Reid to Crystal Palace

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

21:003 days ago

Jorginho speaks on Arsenal move

After completing his move from West to North London, Jorginho expressed his excitement and surprise regarding the eventually completed transfer to Arsenal:

"I know that he tried a few times to get me before and it didn’t happen due to other reasons, not because of my wishes. So of course, he had a big influence.

“I’m very excited for this new challenge, and I just can’t wait to be on the pitch to be honest! Everything has happened so fast. I was a bit surprised, but I took the opportunity of this amazing challenge.

“It’s an important shirt. It’s an amazing club, a big one, and I’m really excited and happy to be here.”

Jorginho will wear the number 20 shirt at his new club and aim to help them charge their way to a potential Premier League title.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

20:543 days ago

OFFICIAL: Tottenham's Harvey White joins Derby on loan

Tottenham have confirmed that Harvey White has completed a loan move to League One side, Derby County.

This will be the 21-year-old midfielder's second career loan spell, after his time at Portsmouth in the 2020/21 season.

After many years in the Tottenham youth set-up, White made his Premier League debut during Tottenham's huge win at Crystal Palace, earlier this month.

Derby are currently in the play-off places in League One, chasing promotion back to the Championship.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

20:443 days ago

OFFICIAL: Illya Zabarnyi joins Bournemouth

Eventual confirmation of Illya Zabarnyi's transfer from Dynamo Kyiv to Bournemouth has arrived.

The Cherries have confirmed the completion of the deal to sign the talented 20-year-old centre-back.

As previously reported, the two sides have agreed a fee of €25 million + bonuses, in addition to a 20% sell-on clause going to the Ukrainian club.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

20:403 days ago

Opinion: Everton scramble for forward targets needs to yield a positive outcome

It’s been a turbulent month for Everton - with the real turn on the board, the sacking of Frank Lampard and key departures - a lot has gone wrong for Everton. 

Anthony Gordon was sold on Sunday, completing a £40m deal to Newcastle United. Incomings have been linked, but none are materialising. 

Links that have arose are: Lucas Joao from Reading; Victor Gyokeres from Coventry City, who have announced this deal will not go ahead; Boubakary Soumaré, who was heavily linked with a move to Goodison Park, only to choose Southampton; Connor Gallagher from Chelsea, who announced yesterday his intentions not to join Everton and most recently; Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. 

It is clear to see that Everton are scrapping for last minute deals and reinforcements in attack. 

The Blues need to muster up a transfer from now until the 11pm deadline, and may chalk up a link in Aubameyang or Lucas Joao. 

It has been a pretty hectic few weeks for Everton fans and new manager Sean Dyche will be praying to add a new name in from now until the end of the window. 

Joe Symes - Merseyside Writer

20:333 days ago

Opinion: Sabitzer near perfect replacement for Eriksen

Although late, Marcel Sabitzer's loan move to Manchester United is a clever bit of business, particularly following the injury to Christian Eriksen. 

Sabitzer is an intelligent footballer, who not only has a ridiculous engine, but is a versatile midfielder able to carry the ball well, while also having an excellent defensive work rate. 

He maintains similarities to Eriksen, whilst probably possessing better physical qualities. And in Eriksen’s absence, he can fill that gap perfectly.

It may seem like a panic buy, but with such circumstances, United could not have picked a better short-term option to replace Eriksen and I, for one, am looking forward to how Sabitzer will do under Ten Hag.

Christian Paris - Manchester Writer

20:273 days ago

Fabrizio Romano: Pedro Porro official announcement coming, deal agreed

It seems as if Pedro Porro's move to Tottenham is on the verge of completion.

On his YouTube livestream, Fabrizio Romano stated that "the official announcement is coming". He has also posted confirmation of the deal on his Twitter page.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

20:233 days ago

Felipe passes Forest medical, awaits finalisation of personal terms

Sky Sports report that experienced Brazilian centre-back, Felipe, has passed his medical at Nottingham Forest and is now trying to finalise personal terms.

After being an important squad member for Atletico Madrid in the last few seasons, the 33-year-old has seen little to no game time at the club this season.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

20:173 days ago

Opinion: Zabarnyi ready for step up and represents good deal for Bournemouth

Illya Zabarnyi undoubtedly has the quality to slot straight into Bournemouth’s backline. The 20-year-old has something to offer which no other Cherries player can – UEFA Champions League experience.

Since becoming a key player for Dynamo Kyiv, following his introduction into the first team during the summer of 2020, he has gained recognition across Europe as a very bright young prospect.

A move to the Premier League, even while still at his young age, is one which Zabarnyi is ready for – the centre-back had been linked with a move to Aston Villa during the last few days, as well.

Having ended up on the south coast, Zabarnyi joins a team further down the table, which has the risk of relegation looming dangerously over them. Bournemouth’s other centre-back options currently include Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham and Jack Stepehens.

Considering Zabarnyi has not played competitive football since the end of November, it will be intriguing to see whether Gary O’Neil will opt to throw him straight into his team’s XI for their upcoming trip to Brighton.

It would be hard to believe that Bournemouth, having spent an apparent fee of £25 million + bonuses, would keep their new signing waiting too long for his debut.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

20:113 days ago

OFFICIAL: Jorginho completes London switch and signs for Arsenal

Finally, we have confirmation of Arsenal completing the signing of Chelsea's Jorginho.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to receive £10 million from their London rivals, with an additional £2 million in add-ons.

The midfielder will add a great deal of experience into the Arsenal team, who are currently chasing a long-awaited Premier League title.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

20:063 days ago

West Brom reach loan agreement for talented youngster Omari Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, who joined Chelsea from Arsenal last year, impressed in the youth teams of both London clubs with his ability to dribble at speed.

He has come off the bench twice in the league for Chelsea this season and will provide competition for places across the frontline at West Brom.

Rickylee Griffiths - Midlands Writer

20:023 days ago

Opinion: Liverpool's quiet window means current squad will need to step up

The addition of Cody Gakpo from PSV could prove to be a satisfactory signing for Liverpool, but he has not hit the ground running so far.

Recruitment in positions that are required has been minimal for the Reds, and it looks likely that a deal for a midfielder will come in the summer, rather than in this window.

This will mean players like Thiago, Fabinho and highly-rated Spanish youngster Stefan Bajcetic - who has been instrumental when played - will have to step up to the plate. 

If it stays like this and no additions will be made, Liverpool will have to up their game in order to climb up the table. 

Joe Symes - Merseyside Writer

19:563 days ago

Fulham on the verge of Cedric loan signing

After sealing the signing of Sasa Lukic just 30 minutes ago, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Fulham have added a second deadline day signing to their squad.

Cedric Soares is set to join the club on loan from the league leaders, Arsenal, until the end of this season.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

19:533 days ago

Opinion: Everton need to support Dyche in attempts to stay up

Everton need additions. The Toffees are one of the only sides left in the division to not bring in a player this window.

They lack bodies in forward areas and even recalled Ellis Simms earlier in the window help out in that position. Despite their lack of options, the Toffees do not seem to be making enough moves.

The next few hours could be the most important in the club's history, as without some signings, new boss Sean Dyche will likely find it incredibly difficult to keep them up.

Rickylee Griffiths - Midlands Writer

19:483 days ago

Opinion: Lokonga's loan to Crystal Palace is a great fit

Albert Sambi Lokonga’s loan deal to Crystal Palace is a great move for both sides in my opinion.

The 23-year-old has been held in the highest regard by former Anderlecht and current Burnley boss, Vincent Kompany.

However, he has struggled to hit the ground running at Arsenal, and a move within the Premier League is ideal for the Belgian. 

Under Arsenal legend and arguably one of the best midfielders to play the game in Patrick Vieira, the midfielder can learn and experience more football in a fast-flowing side.

The Eagles also play in a similar setup to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, and Lokonga will provide an option in the #6 role for the second half of the Premier League campaign.

Aaron Jaffe - London Writer

19:443 days ago

Opinion: Contrasting ways to analyse Brighton's window

Brighton seem to have completed the main aim of this January window which is keeping this squad together.

However, I would have liked to have seen a few new names come through the door - Brighton still need to replace Leandro Trossard’s goals, as well as strengthening the squad, given they are in a cup run and pushing for Europe.

I would have liked Vitinha or a player of a similar profile to replace Trossard’s goals. This would have given Evan Ferguson enough potential rest and cover, taking some pressure off his young shoulders and allowing him to develop at his own pace.

A new centre-back would have been good considering Levi Colwill is out for a few weeks. Mykola Matvienko would have been very good, considering he has played under Roberto De Zerbi previously. This would have allowed him to fit into the team, as well as him having lots of experience in Europe and in big games being a positive - something which is lacking in this young squad.

I do still think Brighton have enough to get Europe. However, I would have liked to have seen more.

Max Middleton - South Writer

19:383 days ago

OFFICIAL: Fulham complete Sasa Lukic signing

The acquisition of Sasa Lukic represents Fulham's first January incoming.

As reported earlier in the day, the midfielder was at the London club's training ground to complete his medical and now the signing has been officially confirmed.

The Serbian international joins Fulham from Torino, where he had become a Serie A regular over the last few seasons.

Fabrizio Romano also reports that Cedric Soares is close to joining the West London side.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

19:323 days ago

Opinion: Southampton address striker issue

All Southampton supporters have been crying out for this January has been a striker and it looks like they could have their wish - and more.

After news broke of Vitinha's decision to join Marseille instead of the Saints from Sporting Braga, the board have moved swiftly on, with both Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu looking set to join from Rennes and Genk respectively.

Will these two get the goals Nathan Jones will need to escape the drop? Time will tell.

Ant Scott - South Writer

19:293 days ago

OFFICIAL: Wesley Hoedt signs for Watford

In their attempts to successfully return to the Premier League for next season, Watford have announced the signing of Wesley Hoedt.

The centre-back has previous Premier League experience, having spent a season and a half at Southampton between 2017-2019.

The Hornets are currently in the play-off places in the Championship. However, a push for the automatic promotion places seems unlikely, as they are a whole 13 points behind second placed Sheffield United.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

19:243 days ago

OFFICIAL: Ayoze Perez joins Real Betis on loan

Leicester City's Ayoze Perez has completed a loan move to La Liga side, Real Betis.

The Spaniard has been a fairly regular starter for The Foxes, following the World Cup break. However, he will now spend the rest of the season back in his home country.

Betis are currently sixth in La Liga - three points off the UEFA Champions League places.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

19:203 days ago

Opinion: A positive January window for Bournemouth gives them chance to stay up

Personally and, based off the consensus on social media, Bournemouth fans in general, have been extremely pleased with the business the club has conducted in the January window.

When Bill Foley bought Bournemouth in the middle of December, he struck an ambitious tone, one that has prevailed into signing a number of players.

Dango Ouattara, Antoine Semenyo and Hamed Traore should give the team a new impetus in attack. With Ouattara and Semenyo in particular offering a more direct approach out wide.

While in defence, Mathias Vina will probably make the left-back spot his own, as Jordan Zemura has struggled at times defensively this season.

The Ukrainian centre-back Illya Zabarnyi though could prove to be the biggest coup of them all, as he has often been linked with bigger clubs and is likely to partner one of Lloyd Kelly or Marcos Senesi.

Is it enough to keep the Cherries up? - who knows. But, it is pleasing to see that an effort has been made to give them a chance of doing so.

Oliver Lee - South Writer

19:123 days ago

Charlie Cresswell attracts interest from Stoke

Phil Hay of The Athletic reports that Stoke City are exploring a late move for Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell, who is currently on loan at Millwall.

"Stoke earlier agreed a fee of £15million plus £5m in add-ons with Leicester for the sale of Australia defender Harry Souttar" reported Hay.

"The Championship side are running out of time to secure a move but are making a late attempt to bolster their defence with the 20-year-old.

"Cresswell’s loan spell at Millwall would naturally come to an end if Stoke can agree terms with Leeds."

The fate of the young defender, who made his Premier League debut during the early stages of last season, should be decided during these final hours of the window.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

19:063 days ago

West Brom interested in Omari Hutchinson

West Brom are hopeful of landing Omari Hutchinson before the deadline, as reported by journalists Nizaar Kinsella & Sami Mokbel. 

The Baggies will take the 19-year-old on a straight loan, as three new attacking signings for Chelsea means that Hutchinson is unlikely to receive any more senior game time.

League One outfit Derby County are also active in the transfer market. They are hopeful of landing Arsenal U21 winger Kido Taylor-Hart and Spurs U21 midfielder Harvey White on loan deals.

Aaron Jaffe - London Writer

18:523 days ago

Marcel Sabitzer on the verge of joining Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has given it the here we go! Full agreement has been reached, with the deal set to be complete in the final hours of the window.

The Austrian will fill the void left by Christian Eriksen, who will be out of action until late April after suffering an ankle injury.

Tal Habib - Manchester editor

18:453 days ago

Southampton closing in on Paul Onuachu

Southampton are set to further bolster their forward line with the arrival of Genk striker Paul Onuachu.

The Nigerian will join Kamaldeen Sulemana on the south coast, as the Saints fight to keep their heads above water in the Premier League.

The 6ft'7 forward has netted 16 goals in 18 league games this season.

 

Tal Habib - Manchester editor
18:273 days ago

Enzo Fernandez is NOT currently undergoing medical tests

Despite reports that Enzo Fernandez is currently completing his medical tests in Portugal, Fabrizio Romano has claimed this is NOT true.

He claims that Chelsea still do not have the green light from Rui Costa.

Tal Habib - Manchester editor

18:083 days ago

Crystal Palace set to complete Lokonga loan

Crystal Palace are on the verge of sealing a deal that would see Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga move to South London until the end of the season.

The Daily Mail also report that Palace are keen to bring in one more Premier League loan signing but this hinges on the selling club securing a replacement.

Indications are Palace want to re-sign Connor Gallagher on loan - but this is dependent on the arrival of Enzo Fernandez.

 

Tal Habib - Manchester editor
17:533 days ago

Multiple clubs interested in Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson

Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella is reporting that Omari Hutchinson is being pursued by both West Brom and Wigan as they look to secure the 19-year-old’s services.

Since arriving from Arsenal in the summer he has made two starts for the Blues, but with the reinforcements of Mykhalo Mudryk & Joao Felix, the winger will be hoping to get some game time elsewhere. 

Carlos Corberan’s West Brom side are the more lucrative option, sitting in 10th in the Championship. However, the Baggies already have Grady Diangana & Jed Wallace to fill the position that Hutchinson would slot into.

Shaun Maloney has only just entered his post at the DW Stadium, but the Chelsea talent is already on his list, if they are to fight out of bottom spot.

More to follow.

Aaron Jaffe - London Writer

17:453 days ago

Nathaniel Chalobah signs for West Brom

The former Chelsea man joins on an 18 month contract.

Baggies boss Carlos Corberan has said Chalobah will adds “real quality” and will provide “competition” in the squad.


Chalobah has stated that he is “glad to get the deal done.”

Rickylee Griffiths - Midlands Writer

17:383 days ago

Hakim Ziyech Update

Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a loan move to PSG in the last day or so, with progress continuing to be made on the Moroccan's situation.

He hasn't had much game time under Graham Potter, and would reportedly relish the chance to play in Paris.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

17:313 days ago

Time running out…

There’s now only five and a half hours to go until the window closes, but there’s still loads of deals which could be completed in that time.

 

That includes the potentially more than £100 million deal for Enzo Fernandez, whom Chelsea have been pursuing the whole month.

 

Stay right here for all the latest updates as they come in!

 

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

17:263 days ago

OFFICIAL: Tottenham confirm Djed Spence loan to Stade Rennais

Having joined in the previous window as a 'club signing' (according to Antonio Conte), right back Djed Spence is now heading out on loan to France with State Rennais.

In a press release, Tottenham said: "The right-back has made six appearances in our colours to date and will now team up with Joe Rodon, who joined the French side on a season-long loan at the beginning of the current campaign."

It's been a quiet Transfer Deadline Day for Spurs, with mostly only outgoings to report on.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

17:183 days ago

Sabitzer loan looking likely

Multiple outlets are now reporting that Man United may well complete the loan signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

The player has been filmed boarding a plane to England, with the consensus seeming to be that the move will now be completed.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

17:133 days ago

Enzo Fernandez currently undergoing medical

Sky Sports News are now reporting that Portuguese media have said that Enzo Fernandez is having his medical in Lisbon right now.

That said, a deal is not yet agreed, with a fee between Chelsea and Benfica still needing to be sorted out in the time that remains.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
17:093 days ago

Keylor Navas close to joining Nottingham Forest

Paul Taylor of The Athletic is reporting that the club are in a 'race against time' to complete the signing of former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Negotiations have been described as 'complex', but the 36-year-old is now reportedly flying to England from Paris in an attempt to get the deal through before the deadline.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

17:063 days ago

WSL Transfer Window Closes

In the last few minutes the deadline for domestic transfers in the Women's Super League has closed.

That means there will be no world-record fee for Alessia Russo, who was being linked with such a move from Manchester United to Arsenal.

The latter reportedly put in two separate bids, but both were rejected, and Arsenal are now out of time with the window closed.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

16:583 days ago

Non-League update

This transfer window has not seen many moves from non-league into the EFL, but some movement has still occurred. 

Deadline day for National League clubs does not come until March, but players moving from non-league into the Football League will have to have their deals wrapped up by tonight. 

The biggest news of the day in the National League is Chesterfield star man Kabongo Tshimanga heading to League One Peterborough United on loan with an obligation to buy. 

One to keep an eye on is 17 year old Italian centre back Riccardo Di Trolio, who joined Coventry City on loan from St Albans City. He’s heading back to the National League South side on loan for the rest of the season but will look to make a big impact on his return to the Sky Blues next campaign with FIGC scouts on the look out for Italy’s next generation. 

There have also been a few loan moves between the National League and the EFL with players heading out on loan or returning to their parent clubs.

Max Passantino - Non-League Editor

16:533 days ago

Fernandez given permission for medical?

The Athletic reports that Enzo Fernandez has been given permission to undergo a medical in Portugal. 

There is now optimism that an agreement can be reached between Chelsea and Benfica.

Declan Carr - Merseyside Editor

16:513 days ago

Sabitzer arrives at Airport

Marcel Sabitzer has arrived at Munich airport ahead of a potential move to Manchester United or Chelsea, according to reports in Germany. 

 

Declan Carr - Merseyside Editor

16:493 days ago

Canos joins Olympiakos on loan

Sergi Canos has joined Olympiakos on loan from Brentford for the rest of the season. 

 

Declan Carr - Merseyside Editor

16:453 days ago

Other deals

Various deals have been finalised recently in the football leagues around the UK:

Anis Mehmeti to Bristol City from Wycombe Wanderers- Undisclosed fee

Zak Rudden to St Johnstone from Dundee- loan

Angus MacDonald to Aberdeen- free agent

Aaron Ramsey to Middlesborough from Aston Villa- loan

Duncan Watmore to Millwall from Middlesborough- Undisclosed fee

Emmanuel Johnson to Austin FC from Hibernian- loan

 

Declan Carr- Merseyside Editor

 

16:403 days ago

Sheffield United pulled plug on Berge exit

Sky Sports have revealed that Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah decided not to sanction Sander Berge's exit, with Fulham and Newcastle interested. 

It was decided that the club needed to retain its best players to maintain their push for promotion back to the Premier League. 

Declan Carr - Merseyside Editor

16:353 days ago

Zabarnyi signing Bournemouth contract

Fabrizio Romano shares an image of Ilya Zabarnyi signing his contract at AFC Bournemouth. 

 

Declan Carr - Merseyside Editor

16:323 days ago

Nottingham Forest trying to keep Navas deal on

Fabrizio Romano reports that Nottingham Forest are still trying to get a loan deal for Keylor Navas over the line. 

Whether the deal progresses, is up to PSG. 

 

Declan Carr - Merseyside Editor

16:283 days ago

Southampton close to Onuachu

Southampton are close to securing the signature of Genk striker Paul Onuachu, as per The Athletic. 

 

Declan Carr - Merseyside Editor
16:203 days ago

Soyuncu to Atletico Madrid off!

Fabrizio Romano reports that Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu's move to Atletico Madrid is off due to Financial Fair Play limitations. 

He is expected to join them on a free transfer in the summer instead.

 

Declan Carr - Merseyside Editor
16:103 days ago

Sabitzer to Man United

Despite it being rather unexpected from a Manchester United point of view, this signing could be very useful for Erik ten Hag particularly after the confirmation that Christian Eriksen will be out until April or May.

In terms of profile, Sabitzer has the ability to play as a number 6, 8, 10, CF or even from wide areas coming inside, therefore he’s extremely flexible and would be comfortable in Ten Hag’s 2-3-5 in possession.

Where would he fit into this Manchester United team? Most likely as a number 8 just ahead of Casemiro and alongside Bruno in midfield. His strengths on the ball include his really powerful ball striking and long range switches of play. Off the ball he is very aggressive and ranks in the top 3% of all midfielders in the top European leagues for tackles in the attacking third, highlighting his importance out of possession in the press.

With Eriksen out injured, the 28-year-old will certainly give United more tenacity out of possession, as well as deputising well for the Danish midfielder in possession. The Austrian has also captained Leipzig as well, emphasising the leadership traits he can bring to the Red Devils. It could turn out to be an astute piece of business.

Charlie Newey, Manchester Office
16:073 days ago

Crystal Palace Update

Deadline day this time around has been through the wringer with midfielders. 

Palace have two of their own, and by this point, it will come with a gasp of relief that the Gallagher saga is over for another few months.

All eyes now on a striker as they keep tight-lipped on who they monitor. Maybe another loan signing on the cards as they look to accentuate chances provided by the creative players within their artillery.

Mateta deemed not good enough, Zaha injured, Edouard on the left flank? All up in the air at the moment. 

 

Robin Mumford - Deputy Editor-in-Chief

15:583 days ago

Jorginho pictured in Arsenal shirt

Jorginho's move across the capital seems to be a done deal.

Fabrizio Romano has shared this image of the Italian midfielder in an Arsenal shirt, alongside his agent, Joao Santos:

15:543 days ago

Fernandez medical possible in Portugal

Sky Sports are reporting that Chelsea representatives are currently in Lisbon, attempting to get a deal for Enzo Fernandez over the line.

With time running out to get the transfer completed, plans are being made to ensure that his medical can be completed in Portugal. 

Chelsea have told Benfica they are prepared to pay his €120 million release clause.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

15:463 days ago

West Ham and Bournemouth target Terem Moffi moves to Nice

Both West Ham and Bournemouth expressed an interest in obtaining the service of Terem Moffi during the January window.

Instead, the Lorient forward has completed a loan move to OGC Nice, which will become a permanent transfer in the summer of 2023.

With West Ham acquiring the services of Danny Ings earlier on in the window, it seems as if any potential Moffi move to East London had already been squashed.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

15:383 days ago

Conor Gallagher set to stay at Chelsea

It currently seems that Conor Gallagher is set to remain at Stamford Bridge beyond tonight's deadline.

As reported by David Ornstein, there is little interest from Chelsea in sending the midfielder on another loan.

This is despite interest from Everton, Newcastle United, West Ham and Gallagher's club last season, Crystal Palace, during this window.

"Chelsea have high hopes for Gallagher and he fits the age profile of the squad that their owners, the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium, and head coach Graham Potter are trying to build." reported Ornstein.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

15:303 days ago

Mutual termination of Josh Onomah's contract confirmed by Fulham

Josh Onomah has only made 12 starts in the last three seasons at Fulham and now it is official that his time at the club has come to an end.

He was some delayed paper work away from a move to West Brom in the summer transfer window.

He has interest from a host of championship clubs including Preston North End.

Rickylee Griffiths - Midlands Writer

15:263 days ago

Enzo Fernandez update

Sky Sports' Paul Gilmour provides this update on the main story of deadline day - Enzo Fernandez and his potential move to Chelsea:

"Chelsea and Benfica remain in talks for Enzo Fernandez for the World Cup winner to join Chelsea but for the last few hours, no breakthrough.

"The discussions centre around the structure of the payment - Chelsea have bid £105m, Benfica would like as much of that up front as possible, Chelsea want to pay in instalments and that's be in thee centre of this deal. So, the two parties not yet able to come to an agreement.

"Enzo Fernandez is not involved in the Benfica squad this evening - they're due to play a league game away from home. He's not in that squad, he didn't train earlier in the week and so that in itself would say that he's been pout to one side while these talks conclude one way or another."

As such, it remains unclear whether Graham Potter's side will be able to add further reinforcement to their squad during this window.

This Fernandez saga seems very likely to drag on into the closing hours of the window.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

15:183 days ago

Lyon interest in Tiemoue Bakayoko

Following his €40 million move to London in 2017, Tiemoue Bakayoko has not been able to make any kind of impression at Chelsea.

A few loans spells spent away from the club may now lead to a permanent transfer, as Fabrizio Romano reports that Olympique Lyon have an interest in obtaining the services of the French midfielder. 

Bakayoko is currently on loan at AC Milan.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

15:143 days ago

Opinion: Tottenham’s troubling deadline day

It has been a rough few months at the North London club and whilst the potential arrival of Pedro Porro provides for a much needed addition at right wing back, there are many problems at the club that remain unaddressed.

A shaky defence and a stuttering attack, only the midfield seems to have sufficient strength in depth for The Lilywhites.

From assistant manager Christian Stellini announcing Bryan Gil would stay at the club and the Spaniard returning to Valencia, to relying on Porro going on strike to secure the move for him, it has not been the deadline day Spurs planned.

With Spurs boss Antonio Conte’s contract running out at the end of the season, it feels as though Tottenham have done very little forward planning, with several players classed as deadwood retuning to the club in the summer.

Owen Barnard - Premier League Editor

15:053 days ago

Fulham close in on first January deal

According to The Athletic's Peter Rutzler, midfielder Sasa Lukic is currently at Fulham's training ground to finalise his £8 million move from Torino.

The Serbian international would be the club's first signing of this January transfer window.

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

14:453 days ago

OFFICIAL: Leicester sign Nathan Opoku

Leicester City have announced the signing of Ghanaian youngster Nathan Opoku from FDM Field Masters Sporting Club.

The young striker will be sent out to sister club OH Leuven in Belgium, for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old impressed in the American college system for Syracuse University, where he won the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Soccer Championship in December.

Jayden Whitworth - Midlands Writer

14:303 days ago

West Brom terminate Kenneth Zohore’s contract

Zohore was signed from Cardiff for £8 million in July 2019 but has only made 5 league starts since.

He has scored 5 goals in his time at West Brom and the majority of fans seem glad to see him gone.

Zohore will likely go down as one of the poorest signings in West Brom’s recent history.

Rickylee Griffiths - Midlands Writer

14:153 days ago

Lokonga set to join Crystal Palace on loan

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Crystal Palace are set to bring in Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan.

The player is reportedly having a medical this afternoon, with the move set to be confirmed later today.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief 

13:583 days ago

Illya Zabarnyi set for Bournemouth move.

The 20-year-old Dynamo Kyiv centre-back flew to England last night and confirmation of the transfer is expected before tonight’s deadline.

According to a reputable Ukrainian source, TaToTake, both sides have agreed a fee of €25 million + bonuses, in addition to a 20% sell-on clause for the Ukrainian club.

Zabarnyi already has 24 senior appearances for his country, after making his full international debut aged 18. 

With plenty of UEFA Champions League experience to his name already – a total of 21 games in the competition – Bournemouth seem set to give Zabarnyi the chance to test himself in the Premier League.
 

Dima Rebrov - London Editor

13:383 days ago

Man United make Marcel Sabitzer approach

Man United have enquired about the availability of Marcel Sabitzer, in a bid to strengthen their midfield to cover for Christian Eriksen, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Tal Habib - Manchester editor

13:053 days ago

OFFICIAL: Weston McKennie moves to Leeds United

Weston McKennie has completed a season-long loan move to Leeds United. 

The American international, one of USA's standout players at the most recent World Cup, made 15 appearances for Serie A side Juventus before being told he could leave.

The 24-year old McKennie is the third US national team player to join the Whites, following teammates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson to Elland Road.

The initial loan fee is in the region of £1.5 million with the option to sign the winger on a permanent basis for £35 million at the end of the season.
 

John Lupo - North East & Yorkshire Editor

12:504 days ago

OFFICIAL: Joao Cancelo joins Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have completed the shock signing of Joao Cancelo. The 28 year old will join on loan until the end of the season, with the option to make his move permanent for 70 million euros. 

This transfer came as a huge surprise to many fans, as he has been key to Manchester City’s success since his arrival in 2019. 

It is rumoured that this move came as a result of a fall out between the full back and Pep Guardiola in training. This would not be good news for Manchester City who are losing a key player in their side.

Despite his dip in form this season, Cancelo still has a lot to offer to Bayern Munich. He is known for his creativity going forward and is arguably a top 3 full back in Europe.

Overall this seems like a great move for Bayern, but slightly confusing for Manchester City to let him go during their title race with Arsenal.


Levi Bass - Midlands Writer

12:304 days ago

Chalobah close to joining West Brom

Nathaniel Chalobah is completing his medical at West Brom. The defensive midfielder will join the Baggies permanently. He has only made 4 appearances for Fulham this season but will still be able to provide much needed cover for Okay Yokuslu.
 

Chalobah was a part of the Fulham squad that won the EFL Championship in the 21/22 season.

Rickylee Griffiths - Midlands Writer

12:104 days ago

Sulemana opts for Saints over Toffees

As we reported earlier, both Southampton and Everton had bids accepted for Rennes starlet Kamaldeen Sulemana.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Sulemana has chosen Southampton as his preferred destination, and is set to undergo his medical in France today.

Tal Habib - Manchester editor

11:484 days ago

Opinion: Liverpool taking a risk by ending transfer business early

Jurgen Klopp has categorically ruled out Liverpool adding to their ranks on transfer deadline day.

That is a huge gamble with Champions League qualification hanging by a thread right now.

It is clear that the Reds are crying out for reinforcements in the engine room, and putting all of their eggs in the Jude Bellingham basket, when his signature is not guaranteed is a huge risk.

Declan Carr - Merseyside Editor

11:314 days ago

Ibrahima Konate suffers hamstring setback

Liverpool have been dealt a major blow, with centre-back  Ibrahima Konate suffering a hamstring injury, joining Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines. 

That will likely put an end to any Nat Phillips departure, with Liverpool down to the bare bones at the back

Tal Habib - Manchester editor

10:484 days ago

Opinion: Jorginho move a strange one if Chelsea don’t pull off Enzo deal

It is a strangely sudden exit for Jorginho at Chelsea, after a largely successful four-year spell at the club.

He worked hard to win over Chelsea fans after a harsh welcome, and was a crucial part of a Champions League-winning side, but with his contract running out this summer, most had expected a departure then.

That he has moved to a direct rival on the final day of the window, without a replacement being a certainty, may yet prove to be a big mistake from Chelsea.

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

10:404 days ago

Twist to the tale? Enzo Fernandez "getting closer to staying"

According to Portuguese outlet Record Portugal, Enzo Fernandez is "getting closer to staying"

The report states that Fernandez will miss tonight's game against Arouca, but Record claims that there is still no agreement between the midfielder and Chelsea.

Record claim that Benfica are trying everything to keep Fernandez until the end of the season, resisting the blues' most recent attacks.

The report states that "The player is getting closer and closer to being in the squad of the reds"

Tal Habib - Manchester editor

10:164 days ago

Matt Doherty set to join Atletico Madrid on loan

Talks are advanced for Matt Doherty to join Atletico Madrid on loan.

The imminent arrival of Pedro Porro means that minutes will be limited for the Irish right-back.

Djed Spence turned down a move to Spain yesterday in favour of France to join Rennes instead, linking up with Tottenham teammate, Joe Rodon.

 

Tal Habib - Manchester editor
10:004 days ago

Agreement reached for Jorginho to join Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has said the three magic words, confirming Jorginho's Chelsea departure.

Contract agreed until 2024, with the Italian set to travel across London for a medical today.

Arteta said to be a key factor.

 

Tal Habib - Manchester editor

09:514 days ago

Everton and Southampton have £22M bids accepted for Kamaldeen Sulemana

The explosive Ghanaian winger looks like he could be heading to England, with Southampton and Everton both having offers accepted.

Everton will be eager to sort an Anthony Gordon replacement today to bolster their depleted attack.

All up to the player now.

 

Tal Habib - Manchester editor
09:324 days ago

Arsenal close to reaching Jorginho agreement

Arsenal look increasingly likely to sign Jorginho from Chelsea.

Brighton have stuck firm to their valuation of Moises Caicedo and refused to budge, meaning the Gunners have been forced to search for alternatives, with Jorginho the most likely arrival.

 

 

Tal Habib - Manchester editor
09:104 days ago

Arsenal continue to push for Caicedo

It’s a busy day as far as midfielders are concerned, with Moises Caicedo also potentially on the move to Arsenal today.

 

The Gunners’ attempts to sign the Ecuador international have been extremely public, with bids upwards of £60 million being rejected.

 

Despite these setbacks, they are reportedly still pushing for a move, though with Chelsea also interested there could yet be more drama still to come.

08:404 days ago

Enzo Fernandez update

Let’s start with arguably the biggest move not only of Deadline Day but the window as a whole, with Enzo Fernandez reportedly close to joining Chelsea.

 

The Argentine has been linked with the Blues since the beginning of the month, but last-ditch talks have been taking place, and now it seems the transfer may be completed in the final few hours.

 

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Chelsea have offered over £100 million, but in instalments rather than one lump sum - it remains to be seen whether Benfica President Rui Costa will accept.

08:284 days ago

Drama still to come

There’s a huge number of deals which still hang in the balance as we enter the final few hours of what has been a truly bonkers January transfer window.

 

We’ve had Chelsea breaking the bank to secure no fewer than seven signings (with more potentially still to come), Arsenal relentlessly pursuing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, amongst a whole host of other drama.

 

We’ll run you though all the moves which could still be made on this January Transfer Deadline Day…

08:004 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Transfer Deadline Day 2023.

We'll have updates for you throughout the day from our fantastic team of editors, so join us tomorrow morning to ensure you don't miss a thing!

Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief

