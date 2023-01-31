As It Happened: Transfer Deadline Day 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
The only other outstanding move is that of Hakim Ziyech's potential loan to PSG, but that looks to have broken down, meaning it is just the Argentine midfielder we are waiting on.
For what's it worth, they have updated their Twitter bio to include an Argentina flag and a trophy.
Make of that what you will.
OFFICIAL: Axel Tuanzebe joins Stoke City on loan
Tuanzebe has been struggling with an injury this season, but returned to training this week and will now spend the rest of the season with the Championship side.
Stoke City are pleased to announce the signing of Axel Tuanzebe on loan until the end of the season 🤝— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 1, 2023
OFFICIAL: Fulham confirm Cedric Soares loan
The right back has previously worked with Marco Silva at Sporting Lisbon, with the player saying that he "can't wait to start" upon joining.
North London ➡️ South West London.— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 1, 2023
Great to have you on board, @OficialCedric.#AcédIt ♠️ | #FFC
OFFICIAL: Paul Onuachu signs for Southampton
Minutes after confirming the club record signing of Kamaldeen Sulemana, Southampton have now also announced that Paul Onuachu has joined the club.
The move is once more subject to the necessary international clearances, but assuming they pose no issues, the 28-year-old will join from Genk on a three-year contract.
Onuachu announced! ✅ pic.twitter.com/ODIYHSkKGG— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 1, 2023
OFFICIAL: Southampton sign Kamaldeen Sulemana
The forward had made 47 appearances in France, scoring six goals in that time, with Nathan Jones describing him as a "really positive addition".
Saint Sulemana 😇 pic.twitter.com/Ty1H2fYeI1— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 1, 2023
OFFICIAL: Man United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer
The move came somewhat out of nowhere after other midfield options were dismissed by United, but once they made a move for Sabitzer things progressed quickly.
Sabitzer said that as soon as he heard about the chance to play at Old Trafford, he "knew it was right for me," and that he is "excited to start".
Welcome to United, Marcel Sabitzer 👊#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 1, 2023
OFFICIAL: Marc Albrighton joins West Bromwich on loan
The 33-year-old has signed for West Bromwich on loan until the end of the season, as confirmed by Leicester moments ago.
Marc Albrighton has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan for the remainder of the season.— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 1, 2023
Good luck, Marc! 🤝
One final update...
Stay with us for the next hour or so to see if any of these moves do get confirmed!
Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea
Marcel Sabitzer to Man United
Cedric Soares to Fulham
Hakim Ziyech to PSG
Kamaldeen Sulemana to Southampton
Paul Onuachu to Southampton
Axel Tuanzebe to Stoke
Enzo Fernandez 'deal sheet in'
They are not out of the woods just yet though, because, being an international transaction, there is a deadline of midnight UK time to get all the paperwork done.
That means, at time of writing, there is just over 10 minutes remaining.
Talk about drama!
🚨 Chelsea got the Enzo Fernandez deal sheet in + asked for an extension to complete the paperwork on his €120m transfer from Benfica. It’s an international transaction so that gave them another hour to finish details. 15 minutes to go @TheAthleticFC #CFC #SLBenfica #DeadlineDay https://t.co/U9hdngKE41— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2023
Hakim Ziyech move reportedly off
That's because there has been a mix-up with documents on Chelsea's end, leaving the winger "stranded in PSG's office".
It comes amidst the agreement of a deal for Enzo Fernandez, whose own deal is also yet to be confirmed by the club.
Exclusive: Hakim Ziyech deal is OFF. He is stranded in PSG club offices. Low confidence of any appeal or solution. Chelsea didn't submit the paperwork on time.— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 31, 2023
OFFICIAL: Leicester City confirm the signing of Harry Souttar
The 24-year-old centre back joins the Foxes for around £15 million according to BBC Sport, and will hope to help Leicester in their bid to move away from the relegation fight they currently find themselves in.
Still can't get over the legs video though.
Soutted and booted 😏 pic.twitter.com/80oaY3JXdH— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 31, 2023
Drama involving Hakim Ziyech deal
However it is now being reported by Fabrizio Romano that the necessary paperwork was not filed by the 11pm deadline, throwing the move into doubt.
He does say that the clubs are looking to find a solution, but it may be that the winger ends up staying at Stamford Bridge after all.
Big issue for Hakim Ziyech deal. PSG and Chelsea signed the contracts but were not sent back to be registered in time — contracts are not validated as of now 🚨🔴🔵 #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023
Clubs trying to find a solution now. pic.twitter.com/zLXcPQ6zKW
OFFICIAL: Keylor Navas signs for Nottingham Forest
Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has joined on loan from PSG until the end of the season, and the 36-year-old - who has won multiple Champions League titles - will join up with the squad in the coming days.
Keylor Navas is a Red. 😍— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 31, 2023
Your new home awaits. 🏡
Chelsea handed extra time to complete deal
Assuming all of that is finalised, Fernandez should be announced later tonight.
An extra hour granted to @ChelseaFC to get Fernandez deal over the line.— Jim White (@JimWhite) January 31, 2023
OFFICIAL: Nottingham Forest complete signing of Jonjo Shelvey
The club have said that the midfielder has signed a two-and-a-half year contract, and that he will wear the number six for the side.
Upon joining, Shelvey said: "It’s a pleasure to be here. As soon as I found out Forest were interested, it caught my eye straight away and I just couldn’t wait to get down here."
Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Jonjo Shelvey! 👊 #ShelveySigns 🌳— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 31, 2023
Potential moves still to come
The ones we at VAVEL believe could still be announced this evening include:
Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea
Marcel Sabitzer to Man United
Cedric Soares to Fulham
Hakim Ziyech to PSG
Harry Souttar to Leicester City
Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest
Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest
Kamaldeen Sulemana to Southampton
Paul Onuachu to Southampton
Window Closed!
It’s been a wild ride, and a particularly crazy Deadline Day too, with drama right to the end.
Stick with us for a little longer though, because there are still moves yet to be made…
OFFICIAL: Tottenham sign Pedro Porro
There is then an obligation to buy the 23-year-old in the summer, who previously played for Manchester City before moving to Sporting.
The deal had been slightly turbulent at times, with reports of it temporarily collapsing, but with minutes to spare Spurs have finally got their man.
AI really is taking over 👀— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2023
Transfer announcements will never be the same again... pic.twitter.com/jJzXI34iRz
Opinion: Enzo Fernandez caps off an arguably perfect window
Of course, many will argue that the fees are too high, or that the tactic of handing out long contracts will backfire, but when looking at the names it is hard not to marvel.
The likes of Mikhail Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiahsile and now Enzo Fernandez are all extremely promising youngsters - on paper, this is arguably the perfect window.
Report: Everton explored move for Olivier Giroud
However, the AC Milan striker reportedly 'decided his future was not on Merseyside', meaning the Frenchman joins a growing list of 'potential signings' for Everton.
A remarkable statistic...
This month PL clubs have spent Britain's 1851 GDP on transfers — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) January 31, 2023
Fernandez contract until 2031
That means he could be at the club until June 2031, according to Fabrizio Romano, by which time the midfielder will still only be 30 years old.
Enzo Fernández will sign with Chelsea until June 2031 — exactly same deal agreed on the first week of January 🚨🔵📑 #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023
Nothing has ever changed between the player and Chelsea: he’s always been open to the move and happy to join #CFC. pic.twitter.com/QSTRH0b72W
Deal sheets explained
That means that the deadline in the UK is extended to 1am - but only if a deal is particularly close - so the evening could yet go on for some time still!
Potential moves still to come
They are, according to Sky Sports News:
Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea
Marcel Sabitzer to Man United
Pedro Porro to Spurs
Cedric Soares to Fulham
Hakim Ziyech to PSG
Harry Souttar to Leicester City
Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest
Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest
Kamaldeen Sulemana to Southampton
Paul Onuachu to Southampton
Dylan Reid to Crystal Palace
More detail on Enzo Fernandez deal
The fee is reported to be 'in excess of £105 million', with co-owner Behdad Eghbali said to have 'refused to take no for an answer' during a mammoth period of negotiation.
All that remains now is for the contracts to be finalised and signed.
OFFICIAL: Albert Sambi Lokonga joins Crystal Palace
Upon signing, Lokonga said: "I’m really excited – I can’t wait to get started. I’m really happy to join Crystal Palace. I want to go as far as possible with the team."
Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief
Another one joins 😍#CPFC— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 31, 2023
OFFICIAL: Matt Doherty joins Atletico Madrid
That allows him to join Atletico Madrid, with the defender having spent two-and-a-half years at the club after joining from Wolves.
Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief
BREAKING: Enzo Fernandez deal agreed
It's been the transfer that has dominated headlines all window, but now with just over an hour to go it seems a deal may have been reached.
He does add the caveat that the two clubs will now need to act fast to complete the paperwork, but it seems an end may now be in sight.
Enzo Fernández to Chelsea… HERE WE GO! Agreement reached right now between Chelsea & Benfica 🚨🔵🇦🇷 #CFC #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023
Important: clubs running to get the documents signed before end of the window, it’s finally agreed.
Boarding set to be completed — London ✈️ @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/YGwY4QGseQ
Hakim Ziyech set to join PSG on loan
The deal includes a fee but crucially does not have an option to buy involved, meaning the Moroccan is set to return to west London in the summer.
Ornstein also reports that there was interest from across Europe, including AC Milan, RB Leipzig, as well as other Premier League sides.
🚨 EXCL: PSG have reached agreement with Chelsea to sign Hakim Ziyech on loan until summer. Deal not signed but in place + includes a fee but no option to buy. AC Milan, Roma, RB Leipzig & PL clubs were also interested @TheAthleticFC #CFC #PSG #DeadlineDay https://t.co/hdGW7Yt5oA— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2023
OFFICIAL: Nottingham Forest confirm Felipe signing
The 33-year-old had just six months remaining on his current deal, and joins Forest with two other potential incomings in the form of Keylor Navas and Jonjo Shelvey possibly on the way too.
Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief
#NFFC is delighted to confirm the signing of Felipe! 😍 #BemVindoFelipe 🇧🇷— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 31, 2023
Marc Albrighton could join West Brom on loan
The Baggies currently sit 10th in the Championship and would no doubt benefit from the experience that a Premier League-winning player would bring to the squad, should a move materialise.
Enzo Fernandez deal - 'fight' on
Regardless, a deal has not been agreed between the two clubs, though meetings are still ongoing so this one could go right down to the wire.
Chelsea will try until the end for Enzo. Meeting still ongoing. No medical yet — it would be completed in Portugal if the two clubs will be able to reach full agreement. 🔵🇦🇷 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023
‘Fight’ on. pic.twitter.com/TBmIuKFl2P
Marcel Sabitzer update
It now seems that all that remains to be done with this deal is the official announcement, with the player having undergone a medical at Carrington, where he arrived earlier this evening.
Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief
🚨🇦🇹| JUST NOW!— UtdChronicles (@UtdChronicIes) January 31, 2023
Sabitzer has arrived at Carrington 🚗 pic.twitter.com/CZ40YnoALF
Report: Stoke City exploring possible move for Axel Tuanzebe
Tuanzebe has been out injured for most of the season, but did return to training this week, meaning he could be a viable centre back option for the Championship side.
However, with so little time left in the window, it will be a rush to get this deal over the line.
Swansea close in on Karlan Grant loan deal
Grant joined West Brom from Huddersfield for £18 million pound upon West Brom’s promotion and with such a big price tag attached to him Albion fans have been disappointed with his performances and probably more disappointed that they will not be recouping the money spent on him.
OFFICIAL: Crystal Palace sign Naouirou Ahamada
He joins from Stuttgart, where he has been playing regularly in the Bundesliga, with chairman Steve Parish describing the midfielder as an "ideal fit".
Ahamada said: "I want to show my quality, and I want to help this team with my quality. I want to play games, work hard, train hard and progress, and help the team."
Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief
Deals still to be done
They are, according to Sky Sports News:
- Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea
- Marcel Sabitzer to Man United
- Pedro Porro to Spurs
- Matt Doherty to Atletico Madrid
- Cedric Soares to Fulham
- Hakim Ziyech to PSG
- Harry Souttar to Leicester City
- Felipe to Nottingham Forest
- Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest
- Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest
- Kamaldeen Sulemana to Southampton
-
Paul Onuachu to Southampton
-
Albert Sambi Lokonga to Crystal Palace
-
Dylan Reid to Crystal Palace
Jorginho speaks on Arsenal move
"I know that he tried a few times to get me before and it didn’t happen due to other reasons, not because of my wishes. So of course, he had a big influence.
“I’m very excited for this new challenge, and I just can’t wait to be on the pitch to be honest! Everything has happened so fast. I was a bit surprised, but I took the opportunity of this amazing challenge.
“It’s an important shirt. It’s an amazing club, a big one, and I’m really excited and happy to be here.”
Jorginho will wear the number 20 shirt at his new club and aim to help them charge their way to a potential Premier League title.
OFFICIAL: Tottenham's Harvey White joins Derby on loan
This will be the 21-year-old midfielder's second career loan spell, after his time at Portsmouth in the 2020/21 season.
After many years in the Tottenham youth set-up, White made his Premier League debut during Tottenham's huge win at Crystal Palace, earlier this month.
Derby are currently in the play-off places in League One, chasing promotion back to the Championship.
Harvey White has joined League One side Derby County on loan for the remainder of the season.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2023
Good luck, Harvey 💙 pic.twitter.com/3l89g5ztzi
OFFICIAL: Illya Zabarnyi joins Bournemouth
The Cherries have confirmed the completion of the deal to sign the talented 20-year-old centre-back.
As previously reported, the two sides have agreed a fee of €25 million + bonuses, in addition to a 20% sell-on clause going to the Ukrainian club.
Welcome, Illia 😍— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 31, 2023
We're delighted to complete the signing of Illia Zabarnyi from Dynamo Kyiv 📝
Opinion: Everton scramble for forward targets needs to yield a positive outcome
Anthony Gordon was sold on Sunday, completing a £40m deal to Newcastle United. Incomings have been linked, but none are materialising.
Links that have arose are: Lucas Joao from Reading; Victor Gyokeres from Coventry City, who have announced this deal will not go ahead; Boubakary Soumaré, who was heavily linked with a move to Goodison Park, only to choose Southampton; Connor Gallagher from Chelsea, who announced yesterday his intentions not to join Everton and most recently; Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.
It is clear to see that Everton are scrapping for last minute deals and reinforcements in attack.
The Blues need to muster up a transfer from now until the 11pm deadline, and may chalk up a link in Aubameyang or Lucas Joao.
It has been a pretty hectic few weeks for Everton fans and new manager Sean Dyche will be praying to add a new name in from now until the end of the window.
Opinion: Sabitzer near perfect replacement for Eriksen
Sabitzer is an intelligent footballer, who not only has a ridiculous engine, but is a versatile midfielder able to carry the ball well, while also having an excellent defensive work rate.
He maintains similarities to Eriksen, whilst probably possessing better physical qualities. And in Eriksen’s absence, he can fill that gap perfectly.
It may seem like a panic buy, but with such circumstances, United could not have picked a better short-term option to replace Eriksen and I, for one, am looking forward to how Sabitzer will do under Ten Hag.
Fabrizio Romano: Pedro Porro official announcement coming, deal agreed
On his YouTube livestream, Fabrizio Romano stated that "the official announcement is coming". He has also posted confirmation of the deal on his Twitter page.
Pedro Porro has just signed his contract as new Tottenham player — valid until June 2028. Saga finally over. ⚪️✍🏻 #THFC #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/lGexRxDiol— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023
Felipe passes Forest medical, awaits finalisation of personal terms
After being an important squad member for Atletico Madrid in the last few seasons, the 33-year-old has seen little to no game time at the club this season.
Opinion: Zabarnyi ready for step up and represents good deal for Bournemouth
Since becoming a key player for Dynamo Kyiv, following his introduction into the first team during the summer of 2020, he has gained recognition across Europe as a very bright young prospect.
A move to the Premier League, even while still at his young age, is one which Zabarnyi is ready for – the centre-back had been linked with a move to Aston Villa during the last few days, as well.
Having ended up on the south coast, Zabarnyi joins a team further down the table, which has the risk of relegation looming dangerously over them. Bournemouth’s other centre-back options currently include Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham and Jack Stepehens.
Considering Zabarnyi has not played competitive football since the end of November, it will be intriguing to see whether Gary O’Neil will opt to throw him straight into his team’s XI for their upcoming trip to Brighton.
It would be hard to believe that Bournemouth, having spent an apparent fee of £25 million + bonuses, would keep their new signing waiting too long for his debut.
OFFICIAL: Jorginho completes London switch and signs for Arsenal
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to receive £10 million from their London rivals, with an additional £2 million in add-ons.
The midfielder will add a great deal of experience into the Arsenal team, who are currently chasing a long-awaited Premier League title.
Welcome to The Arsenal, Jorginho 👊 pic.twitter.com/jHXqAUBKKQ— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 31, 2023
West Brom reach loan agreement for talented youngster Omari Hutchinson.
He has come off the bench twice in the league for Chelsea this season and will provide competition for places across the frontline at West Brom.
Opinion: Liverpool's quiet window means current squad will need to step up
Recruitment in positions that are required has been minimal for the Reds, and it looks likely that a deal for a midfielder will come in the summer, rather than in this window.
This will mean players like Thiago, Fabinho and highly-rated Spanish youngster Stefan Bajcetic - who has been instrumental when played - will have to step up to the plate.
If it stays like this and no additions will be made, Liverpool will have to up their game in order to climb up the table.
Fulham on the verge of Cedric loan signing
Cedric Soares is set to join the club on loan from the league leaders, Arsenal, until the end of this season.
Fulham have complete the agreement to sign Cédric Soares from Arsenal after verbal deal in place last week, here we go ⚪️⚫️🤝🏻 #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023
Understand Fulham will cover Cédric’s full salary until the end of the season — it’s loan deal. pic.twitter.com/4jZkjJwLQ1
Opinion: Everton need to support Dyche in attempts to stay up
They lack bodies in forward areas and even recalled Ellis Simms earlier in the window help out in that position. Despite their lack of options, the Toffees do not seem to be making enough moves.
The next few hours could be the most important in the club's history, as without some signings, new boss Sean Dyche will likely find it incredibly difficult to keep them up.
Opinion: Lokonga's loan to Crystal Palace is a great fit
The 23-year-old has been held in the highest regard by former Anderlecht and current Burnley boss, Vincent Kompany.
However, he has struggled to hit the ground running at Arsenal, and a move within the Premier League is ideal for the Belgian.
Under Arsenal legend and arguably one of the best midfielders to play the game in Patrick Vieira, the midfielder can learn and experience more football in a fast-flowing side.
The Eagles also play in a similar setup to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, and Lokonga will provide an option in the #6 role for the second half of the Premier League campaign.
Opinion: Contrasting ways to analyse Brighton's window
However, I would have liked to have seen a few new names come through the door - Brighton still need to replace Leandro Trossard’s goals, as well as strengthening the squad, given they are in a cup run and pushing for Europe.
I would have liked Vitinha or a player of a similar profile to replace Trossard’s goals. This would have given Evan Ferguson enough potential rest and cover, taking some pressure off his young shoulders and allowing him to develop at his own pace.
A new centre-back would have been good considering Levi Colwill is out for a few weeks. Mykola Matvienko would have been very good, considering he has played under Roberto De Zerbi previously. This would have allowed him to fit into the team, as well as him having lots of experience in Europe and in big games being a positive - something which is lacking in this young squad.
I do still think Brighton have enough to get Europe. However, I would have liked to have seen more.
OFFICIAL: Fulham complete Sasa Lukic signing
As reported earlier in the day, the midfielder was at the London club's training ground to complete his medical and now the signing has been officially confirmed.
The Serbian international joins Fulham from Torino, where he had become a Serie A regular over the last few seasons.
Fabrizio Romano also reports that Cedric Soares is close to joining the West London side.
Our #LuksIn. 🇷🇸— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 31, 2023
Welcome to London’s Original, Saša.
Opinion: Southampton address striker issue
After news broke of Vitinha's decision to join Marseille instead of the Saints from Sporting Braga, the board have moved swiftly on, with both Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu looking set to join from Rennes and Genk respectively.
Will these two get the goals Nathan Jones will need to escape the drop? Time will tell.
OFFICIAL: Wesley Hoedt signs for Watford
The centre-back has previous Premier League experience, having spent a season and a half at Southampton between 2017-2019.
The Hornets are currently in the play-off places in the Championship. However, a push for the automatic promotion places seems unlikely, as they are a whole 13 points behind second placed Sheffield United.
ℹ️ We’re delighted to confirm the arrival of Netherlands international defender Wesley Hoedt from Belgian giants Anderlecht.— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 31, 2023
Great to have you with us, Wesley! 👊#WatfordFC | @CorpayUK
OFFICIAL: Ayoze Perez joins Real Betis on loan
The Spaniard has been a fairly regular starter for The Foxes, following the World Cup break. However, he will now spend the rest of the season back in his home country.
Betis are currently sixth in La Liga - three points off the UEFA Champions League places.
Ayoze Pérez has joined La Liga side Real Betis on loan 📰— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 31, 2023
Good luck for the rest of the campaign, Ayoze 👍
Opinion: A positive January window for Bournemouth gives them chance to stay up
When Bill Foley bought Bournemouth in the middle of December, he struck an ambitious tone, one that has prevailed into signing a number of players.
Dango Ouattara, Antoine Semenyo and Hamed Traore should give the team a new impetus in attack. With Ouattara and Semenyo in particular offering a more direct approach out wide.
While in defence, Mathias Vina will probably make the left-back spot his own, as Jordan Zemura has struggled at times defensively this season.
The Ukrainian centre-back Illya Zabarnyi though could prove to be the biggest coup of them all, as he has often been linked with bigger clubs and is likely to partner one of Lloyd Kelly or Marcos Senesi.
Is it enough to keep the Cherries up? - who knows. But, it is pleasing to see that an effort has been made to give them a chance of doing so.
Charlie Cresswell attracts interest from Stoke
"Stoke earlier agreed a fee of £15million plus £5m in add-ons with Leicester for the sale of Australia defender Harry Souttar" reported Hay.
"The Championship side are running out of time to secure a move but are making a late attempt to bolster their defence with the 20-year-old.
"Cresswell’s loan spell at Millwall would naturally come to an end if Stoke can agree terms with Leeds."
The fate of the young defender, who made his Premier League debut during the early stages of last season, should be decided during these final hours of the window.
West Brom interested in Omari Hutchinson
The Baggies will take the 19-year-old on a straight loan, as three new attacking signings for Chelsea means that Hutchinson is unlikely to receive any more senior game time.
League One outfit Derby County are also active in the transfer market. They are hopeful of landing Arsenal U21 winger Kido Taylor-Hart and Spurs U21 midfielder Harvey White on loan deals.
Marcel Sabitzer on the verge of joining Manchester United
The Austrian will fill the void left by Christian Eriksen, who will be out of action until late April after suffering an ankle injury.
Southampton closing in on Paul Onuachu
The Nigerian will join Kamaldeen Sulemana on the south coast, as the Saints fight to keep their heads above water in the Premier League.
The 6ft'7 forward has netted 16 goals in 18 league games this season.
Enzo Fernandez is NOT currently undergoing medical tests
He claims that Chelsea still do not have the green light from Rui Costa.
Crystal Palace set to complete Lokonga loan
The Daily Mail also report that Palace are keen to bring in one more Premier League loan signing but this hinges on the selling club securing a replacement.
Indications are Palace want to re-sign Connor Gallagher on loan - but this is dependent on the arrival of Enzo Fernandez.
Multiple clubs interested in Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson
Since arriving from Arsenal in the summer he has made two starts for the Blues, but with the reinforcements of Mykhalo Mudryk & Joao Felix, the winger will be hoping to get some game time elsewhere.
Carlos Corberan’s West Brom side are the more lucrative option, sitting in 10th in the Championship. However, the Baggies already have Grady Diangana & Jed Wallace to fill the position that Hutchinson would slot into.
Shaun Maloney has only just entered his post at the DW Stadium, but the Chelsea talent is already on his list, if they are to fight out of bottom spot.
More to follow.
Nathaniel Chalobah signs for West Brom
Baggies boss Carlos Corberan has said Chalobah will adds “real quality” and will provide “competition” in the squad.
Chalobah has stated that he is “glad to get the deal done.”
Hakim Ziyech Update
He hasn't had much game time under Graham Potter, and would reportedly relish the chance to play in Paris.
“While his club is greedy in the negotiations, Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech eager to come to PSG, pushes to convince his leaders to let him go.”[L’Equipe] #cfc— CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) January 31, 2023
https://t.co/ogGHFFA5gb
Time running out…
That includes the potentially more than £100 million deal for Enzo Fernandez, whom Chelsea have been pursuing the whole month.
Stay right here for all the latest updates as they come in!
OFFICIAL: Tottenham confirm Djed Spence loan to Stade Rennais
In a press release, Tottenham said: "The right-back has made six appearances in our colours to date and will now team up with Joe Rodon, who joined the French side on a season-long loan at the beginning of the current campaign."
It's been a quiet Transfer Deadline Day for Spurs, with mostly only outgoings to report on.
Sabitzer loan looking likely
The player has been filmed boarding a plane to England, with the consensus seeming to be that the move will now be completed.
As per @TelegraphDucker and others, Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is flying to Manchester to sign for Manchester United. Looks like loan deal, as reported by @TeleFootball earlier, will be completed in time.— Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) January 31, 2023
Enzo Fernandez currently undergoing medical
That said, a deal is not yet agreed, with a fee between Chelsea and Benfica still needing to be sorted out in the time that remains.
Keylor Navas close to joining Nottingham Forest
Negotiations have been described as 'complex', but the 36-year-old is now reportedly flying to England from Paris in an attempt to get the deal through before the deadline.
Noah Robson - Editor-in-Chief
Nottingham Forest's hopes of signing Keylor Navas from PSG have been boosted.— Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) January 31, 2023
And #NFFC are making a late push for Angelo Gabriel, the highly rated Santos teenager.
Both deals will be logistically challenging. But it is never dull on deadline day...https://t.co/xmkxpifQSa
WSL Transfer Window Closes
That means there will be no world-record fee for Alessia Russo, who was being linked with such a move from Manchester United to Arsenal.
The latter reportedly put in two separate bids, but both were rejected, and Arsenal are now out of time with the window closed.
Non-League update
Deadline day for National League clubs does not come until March, but players moving from non-league into the Football League will have to have their deals wrapped up by tonight.
The biggest news of the day in the National League is Chesterfield star man Kabongo Tshimanga heading to League One Peterborough United on loan with an obligation to buy.
One to keep an eye on is 17 year old Italian centre back Riccardo Di Trolio, who joined Coventry City on loan from St Albans City. He’s heading back to the National League South side on loan for the rest of the season but will look to make a big impact on his return to the Sky Blues next campaign with FIGC scouts on the look out for Italy’s next generation.
There have also been a few loan moves between the National League and the EFL with players heading out on loan or returning to their parent clubs.
📝 Despite it not being deadline day for our National League teams, there has still been some movement between National League and EFL clubs.— VAVEL Non-League (@VAVELNonLeague) January 31, 2023
Read about a few of them below! @VAVEL | @RyanBrookes23 ✍🏻https://t.co/0KrpZpwSP5
Fernandez given permission for medical?
There is now optimism that an agreement can be reached between Chelsea and Benfica.
Sabitzer arrives at Airport
❗️X News #Sabitzer: @ManUtd now in pole position to sign him! #CFC is still in but #MUFC are favorites now! Player has arrived the airport in Munich now! 🛫 @SkySportDE 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/o1zYVSLCMt— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 31, 2023
Canos joins Olympiakos on loan
Best of luck for the rest of the season, @sergicanos ❤🐝— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 31, 2023
Other deals
Anis Mehmeti to Bristol City from Wycombe Wanderers- Undisclosed fee
Zak Rudden to St Johnstone from Dundee- loan
Angus MacDonald to Aberdeen- free agent
Aaron Ramsey to Middlesborough from Aston Villa- loan
Duncan Watmore to Millwall from Middlesborough- Undisclosed fee
Emmanuel Johnson to Austin FC from Hibernian- loan
Sheffield United pulled plug on Berge exit
It was decided that the club needed to retain its best players to maintain their push for promotion back to the Premier League.
Zabarnyi signing Bournemouth contract
EXCLUSIVE: Ilya Zabarnyi here signing the contract as Bournemouth player, deal revealed yesterday — and finally completed. 🚨🍒🇺🇦 #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023
Deal valid until June 2028, huge one for Bournemouth with excellent recruiting again after Hamed Traoré.
Here we go confirmed ✅🍒 pic.twitter.com/k2OuCk7rK3
Nottingham Forest trying to keep Navas deal on
Whether the deal progresses, is up to PSG.
Nottingham Forest are pushing again to get Keylor Navas deal done on loan. It’s still on with Paris Saint-Germain now to make final decision on salary share 🚨🌳🇨🇷 #NFFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023
Keylor wants the move, it’s up to PSG #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/ujPyjE2v0P
Southampton close to Onuachu
Southampton are close to signing Genk striker Paul Onuachu.— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) January 31, 2023
The 28-year-old is keen on moving to #SaintsFC, who have had a €21million (£18.5m) bid accepted by the Belgian club.
More from @J_Tanswell https://t.co/ekszyBZun7
Soyuncu to Atletico Madrid off!
He is expected to join them on a free transfer in the summer instead.
Understand Caglar Soyüncü will NOT join Atlético Madrid today. No way to anticipate the deal due to Financial Fair Play salary limits. 🚨⚪️🔴 #Atleti #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023
Soyüncü, expected to join Atlético on free transfer in July. pic.twitter.com/pfOFRJDnnn
Sabitzer to Man United
In terms of profile, Sabitzer has the ability to play as a number 6, 8, 10, CF or even from wide areas coming inside, therefore he’s extremely flexible and would be comfortable in Ten Hag’s 2-3-5 in possession.
Where would he fit into this Manchester United team? Most likely as a number 8 just ahead of Casemiro and alongside Bruno in midfield. His strengths on the ball include his really powerful ball striking and long range switches of play. Off the ball he is very aggressive and ranks in the top 3% of all midfielders in the top European leagues for tackles in the attacking third, highlighting his importance out of possession in the press.
With Eriksen out injured, the 28-year-old will certainly give United more tenacity out of possession, as well as deputising well for the Danish midfielder in possession. The Austrian has also captained Leipzig as well, emphasising the leadership traits he can bring to the Red Devils. It could turn out to be an astute piece of business.Charlie Newey, Manchester Office
Crystal Palace Update
Palace have two of their own, and by this point, it will come with a gasp of relief that the Gallagher saga is over for another few months.
All eyes now on a striker as they keep tight-lipped on who they monitor. Maybe another loan signing on the cards as they look to accentuate chances provided by the creative players within their artillery.
Mateta deemed not good enough, Zaha injured, Edouard on the left flank? All up in the air at the moment.
Jorginho pictured in Arsenal shirt
Fabrizio Romano has shared this image of the Italian midfielder in an Arsenal shirt, alongside his agent, Joao Santos:
Here’s Jorginho in Arsenal shirt after deal signed until June 2024 with an option to further season — together with his agent João Santos ⚪️🔴🤝🏻 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023
Official statement to follow. pic.twitter.com/duFKUjCSAs
Fernandez medical possible in Portugal
With time running out to get the transfer completed, plans are being made to ensure that his medical can be completed in Portugal.
Chelsea have told Benfica they are prepared to pay his €120 million release clause.
West Ham and Bournemouth target Terem Moffi moves to Nice
Instead, the Lorient forward has completed a loan move to OGC Nice, which will become a permanent transfer in the summer of 2023.
With West Ham acquiring the services of Danny Ings earlier on in the window, it seems as if any potential Moffi move to East London had already been squashed.
🦅 @7erem_ est Niçois 🔴⚫️— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) January 31, 2023
L’#OGCNice est fier d’annoncer l’arrivée du Super Eagle Terem #Moffi ✍️#IssaNissa pic.twitter.com/hSfPfjMr0N
Conor Gallagher set to stay at Chelsea
As reported by David Ornstein, there is little interest from Chelsea in sending the midfielder on another loan.
This is despite interest from Everton, Newcastle United, West Ham and Gallagher's club last season, Crystal Palace, during this window.
"Chelsea have high hopes for Gallagher and he fits the age profile of the squad that their owners, the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium, and head coach Graham Potter are trying to build." reported Ornstein.
Mutual termination of Josh Onomah's contract confirmed by Fulham
He was some delayed paper work away from a move to West Brom in the summer transfer window.
He has interest from a host of championship clubs including Preston North End.
A mutual termination of contract has been agreed with Josh Onomah.#FFC— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 31, 2023
Enzo Fernandez update
"Chelsea and Benfica remain in talks for Enzo Fernandez for the World Cup winner to join Chelsea but for the last few hours, no breakthrough.
"The discussions centre around the structure of the payment - Chelsea have bid £105m, Benfica would like as much of that up front as possible, Chelsea want to pay in instalments and that's be in thee centre of this deal. So, the two parties not yet able to come to an agreement.
"Enzo Fernandez is not involved in the Benfica squad this evening - they're due to play a league game away from home. He's not in that squad, he didn't train earlier in the week and so that in itself would say that he's been pout to one side while these talks conclude one way or another."
As such, it remains unclear whether Graham Potter's side will be able to add further reinforcement to their squad during this window.
This Fernandez saga seems very likely to drag on into the closing hours of the window.
Lyon interest in Tiemoue Bakayoko
A few loans spells spent away from the club may now lead to a permanent transfer, as Fabrizio Romano reports that Olympique Lyon have an interest in obtaining the services of the French midfielder.
Bakayoko is currently on loan at AC Milan.
Understand Olympique Lyon have now opened talks to sign Tiemoué Bakayoko from Chelsea — currently on loan to AC Milan. 🚨🔴🔵 #OL #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023
Deal not done with Serie A Cremonese and so OL are now trying. pic.twitter.com/I9Nwu4nms5
Opinion: Tottenham’s troubling deadline day
A shaky defence and a stuttering attack, only the midfield seems to have sufficient strength in depth for The Lilywhites.
From assistant manager Christian Stellini announcing Bryan Gil would stay at the club and the Spaniard returning to Valencia, to relying on Porro going on strike to secure the move for him, it has not been the deadline day Spurs planned.
With Spurs boss Antonio Conte’s contract running out at the end of the season, it feels as though Tottenham have done very little forward planning, with several players classed as deadwood retuning to the club in the summer.
Fulham close in on first January deal
The Serbian international would be the club's first signing of this January transfer window.
OFFICIAL: Leicester sign Nathan Opoku
The young striker will be sent out to sister club OH Leuven in Belgium, for the remainder of the season.
The 21-year-old impressed in the American college system for Syracuse University, where he won the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Soccer Championship in December.
West Brom terminate Kenneth Zohore’s contract
He has scored 5 goals in his time at West Brom and the majority of fans seem glad to see him gone.
Zohore will likely go down as one of the poorest signings in West Brom’s recent history.
Lokonga set to join Crystal Palace on loan
The player is reportedly having a medical this afternoon, with the move set to be confirmed later today.
Crystal Palace are closing in on loan deal to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal, agreement completed also approved on player side 🔵🔴 #CPFC #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023
Medical tests taking place during the afternoon, as @sr_collings reported. pic.twitter.com/3AIBGMG5G9
Illya Zabarnyi set for Bournemouth move.
According to a reputable Ukrainian source, TaToTake, both sides have agreed a fee of €25 million + bonuses, in addition to a 20% sell-on clause for the Ukrainian club.
Zabarnyi already has 24 senior appearances for his country, after making his full international debut aged 18.
With plenty of UEFA Champions League experience to his name already – a total of 21 games in the competition – Bournemouth seem set to give Zabarnyi the chance to test himself in the Premier League.
Man United make Marcel Sabitzer approach
OFFICIAL: Weston McKennie moves to Leeds United
The American international, one of USA's standout players at the most recent World Cup, made 15 appearances for Serie A side Juventus before being told he could leave.
The 24-year old McKennie is the third US national team player to join the Whites, following teammates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson to Elland Road.
The initial loan fee is in the region of £1.5 million with the option to sign the winger on a permanent basis for £35 million at the end of the season.
OFFICIAL: Joao Cancelo joins Bayern Munich
This transfer came as a huge surprise to many fans, as he has been key to Manchester City’s success since his arrival in 2019.
It is rumoured that this move came as a result of a fall out between the full back and Pep Guardiola in training. This would not be good news for Manchester City who are losing a key player in their side.
Despite his dip in form this season, Cancelo still has a lot to offer to Bayern Munich. He is known for his creativity going forward and is arguably a top 3 full back in Europe.
Overall this seems like a great move for Bayern, but slightly confusing for Manchester City to let him go during their title race with Arsenal.
BREAKING: João Cancelo has completed his loan move to Bayern Munich ✍️🔴— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 31, 2023
Chalobah close to joining West Brom
Chalobah was a part of the Fulham squad that won the EFL Championship in the 21/22 season.
Sulemana opts for Saints over Toffees
According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Sulemana has chosen Southampton as his preferred destination, and is set to undergo his medical in France today.
Opinion: Liverpool taking a risk by ending transfer business early
That is a huge gamble with Champions League qualification hanging by a thread right now.
It is clear that the Reds are crying out for reinforcements in the engine room, and putting all of their eggs in the Jude Bellingham basket, when his signature is not guaranteed is a huge risk.
Ibrahima Konate suffers hamstring setback
That will likely put an end to any Nat Phillips departure, with Liverpool down to the bare bones at the back
Opinion: Jorginho move a strange one if Chelsea don’t pull off Enzo deal
He worked hard to win over Chelsea fans after a harsh welcome, and was a crucial part of a Champions League-winning side, but with his contract running out this summer, most had expected a departure then.
That he has moved to a direct rival on the final day of the window, without a replacement being a certainty, may yet prove to be a big mistake from Chelsea.
Twist to the tale? Enzo Fernandez "getting closer to staying"
The report states that Fernandez will miss tonight's game against Arouca, but Record claims that there is still no agreement between the midfielder and Chelsea.
Record claim that Benfica are trying everything to keep Fernandez until the end of the season, resisting the blues' most recent attacks.
The report states that "The player is getting closer and closer to being in the squad of the reds"
Matt Doherty set to join Atletico Madrid on loan
The imminent arrival of Pedro Porro means that minutes will be limited for the Irish right-back.
Djed Spence turned down a move to Spain yesterday in favour of France to join Rennes instead, linking up with Tottenham teammate, Joe Rodon.
Agreement reached for Jorginho to join Arsenal
Contract agreed until 2024, with the Italian set to travel across London for a medical today.
Arteta said to be a key factor.
Everton and Southampton have £22M bids accepted for Kamaldeen Sulemana
Everton will be eager to sort an Anthony Gordon replacement today to bolster their depleted attack.
All up to the player now.
Arsenal close to reaching Jorginho agreement
Brighton have stuck firm to their valuation of Moises Caicedo and refused to budge, meaning the Gunners have been forced to search for alternatives, with Jorginho the most likely arrival.
Arsenal continue to push for Caicedo
The Gunners’ attempts to sign the Ecuador international have been extremely public, with bids upwards of £60 million being rejected.
Despite these setbacks, they are reportedly still pushing for a move, though with Chelsea also interested there could yet be more drama still to come.
Enzo Fernandez update
The Argentine has been linked with the Blues since the beginning of the month, but last-ditch talks have been taking place, and now it seems the transfer may be completed in the final few hours.
Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Chelsea have offered over £100 million, but in instalments rather than one lump sum - it remains to be seen whether Benfica President Rui Costa will accept.
Drama still to come
We’ve had Chelsea breaking the bank to secure no fewer than seven signings (with more potentially still to come), Arsenal relentlessly pursuing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, amongst a whole host of other drama.
We’ll run you though all the moves which could still be made on this January Transfer Deadline Day…
