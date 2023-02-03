Chelsea vs Fulham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 22, 2023

Chelsea host Fulham in an M6 derby clash on Friday Night Football, the Blues first since winning the Premier League title at West Brom in 2017.

A win over Crystal Palace and a goalless draw with Liverpool eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter following a run of one win in 11 matches that sees Chelsea sitting 10th in the table.

For Fulham, they have gone winless since a 2-1 victory over their London neighbours and are set for an FA Cup replay against Championship side Sunderland.

Stamford Bridge has not been a happy hunting ground for the Cottagers as they have lost their last 20 visits dating back to 1979, but a win here would see them do the league double over Chelsea for the first time in club history.

Team News

Chelsea

Graham Potter is set to hand Enzo Fernandez his club debut pending necessary clearances following the world-record £107m signing of the World Cup winner from Benfica.

Fellow new boy Noni Madueke is also in line to make his debut for the Blues while Mykhailo Mudryk will feature at Stamford Bridge for the first time.

Denis Zakaria was injured in the reverse fixture 22 days ago and Joao Felix was shown a straight red card. Both players remain out.

Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, and Christian Pulisic will all miss out.

There is good news for the Blues as Reece James, Ben Chilwell, and Raheem Sterling are back to play some part, although it is unknown if they can handle a full 90 minutes.

Fulham

The Cottagers have no new injury concerns ahead of this key derby clash with manager Marco Silva stating he will make a decision on the involvement of deadline day signings Cedric Soares and Sasa Lukic.

Soares joined on loan from Arsenal for the rest of the season while Lukic signed a four-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee following a move from Torino.

Predicted Lineups:

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Hall, Badiashile, Silva, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Fernández; Mudryk, Mount, Ziyech; Havertz

Fulham: Leno; Robinson, Ream, Diop, Tete; Palhinha, Reed; Willian, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Mitrovic

Key Players

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

The 22-year old won the Best Young Player award at the 2022 World Cup as he helped lead Argentina to their first title since 1986 and his performance there led to the move to Stamford Bridge.

Among his many skills is his ability to deliver pinpoint passes from long distance, as well as bringing the defence into attack by dropping in. The former Benfica midfielder is also very comfortable on the ball.

Aleskandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

He leads the team with 11 goals, but has only scored twice since late November, having missed two games through an ankle injury and a third after yellow-card accumulation.

He will need to be back amongst the goals if Fulham have any chance of coming away with all three points.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

Stamford Bridge will be the host venue for this M6 derby.

What time is the match?

Kick-off is set for 8pm BST.

How can I watch the match?

Sky Sports Premier League is set to televise all of the action with coverage beginning an hour before kick-off.