Jesse Marsch sacked by Leeds

The loss to Nottingham Forest on Sunday was the final nail in the coffin for Jesse Marsch at Leeds United after the club sacked the American after just under a year in charge.

The former New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig man leaves the Whites hovering just above the relegation zone, only above Everton on goal difference.

Despite being backed in the January transfer window by the board, the thin ice that the 49-year-old was treading on finally broke following their 1-0 defeat at the City Ground, with the hierarchy acting swiftly to give him his marching orders.

A statement released from the club reads:

"Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties."

"Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season."

"Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club."

"We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future."

"The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days."

In his time at the club, Marsch won 11, drew 10 and lost 16, leaving him with a win percentage of around 30%.

To put that into perspective, Gary Neville had a 36% win ratio at Valencia, Steven Gerrard had 32.5% at Aston Villa and recently sacked Frank Lampard had a 27.2% success rate at Everton.

The board were supposedly debating whether to replace Marsch last month, but instead they decided to back him and show more patience, something that has now evidently run out.

He had the tricky job of replacing fan-favourite Marcelo Bielsa, who had cemented himself firmly into the clubs history by being the man to finally get them back into the top-flight of English football.

However, he did manage to keep Leeds up last season when they beat Brentford on the final day, courtesy of goals from Raphinha and Jack Harrison.

Leeds are yet to win a game since the resumption of the league campaign after the World Cup, with their last victory coming against a struggling Bournemouth side on November 5th.

Their game on Sunday would have been a frustrating one for everyone involved at the club, dominating the ball and creating plenty of chances, but they didn't have anyone who could convert them.

Out of the last 51 points on offer, Leeds have collected just 11, perhaps highlighting why the clubs chiefs have lost faith and decided to replace him.

The fixtures don't come kindly for the Whites either, with a double header against Manchester United coming up, followed by a trip to Merseyside to play relegation rivals Everton.

Favourite to replace Marsch is West Brom's Carlos Corberan at 3/1. He already has history at the club when he worked as an assistant to Bielsa. The Spaniard has since impressed at Championship clubs Huddersfield Town and West Brom and many believe he is ready for the step up to the top-flight.

Bielsa is also a potential candidate, but it is believed to be 'unlikely' at this stage and the hierarchy might opt for a fresh and more long-term approach.

Other candidates include Ange Postecoglou, Ralph Hasenhuttl, Mauricio Pochettino and Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen.

Whoever takes over the vacancy at Elland Road will only have 18 games to try and stop them from being relegated to the Championship, something they will desperately try to avoid as last time this happened, they didn't come back up for another 16 years.

It has been confirmed that Michael Skubala, Taco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take charge of their Wednesday night game against Manchester United.

However it is reported that Leeds are working fast behind the scenes to get a new manager in as soon as possible, suggesting that this will be the only game they will have to take charge in.