West Ham United 4-0 Nottingham Forest: Hammers out of relegation zone after thrashing Reds

Danny Ings first goal in a West Ham United shirt catapulted the Hammers to a convincing 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium to lift them out of the bottom three.

Ings, signed from Aston Villa in January, scored twice in three minutes as the Hammers put on a fine display to grab three critical points.

The former Liverpool and Burnley frontman was largely kept quiet, but provided the goals West Ham needed with a pair of sublime finishes.

Goals from Declan Rice and Michal Antonio added further gloss to the scoreline and sent the fans home with a smile on their face for a rare time this season.

Forest, who remain 13th, were dreadful in a lifeless display and the Reds have now scored just three goals on their travels all season.

Story of the match

After just a minute had gone by, Ings, in his first start for West Ham, was played in by Jarrod Bowen, but under pressure from Felipe, he saw a wonderful chance go begging.

Bowen then nearly caught Reds goalkeeper Keylor Navas out from a corner straightaway, the Costa Rican getting back to tip the ball away after it looked destined for the top left corner.

The resulting set-piece nearly brought the opener. Lucas Paqueta's recycled ball back into the box came back off Felipe, the ball striking the base of the post and coming out.

In an exciting 15-minute span, the Brazilian forced Hammers' goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to tip away his flicked header and he then held Brennan Johnson's powerful drive.

At the other end, Navas held Said Benrahma's shot at the near post after he cut in on his right foot.

Five minutes from half-time, Johnson was fouled in a dangerous position following a breakaway. The ensuing free-kick by Morgan Gibbs-White was flicked on by Felipe, but the danger was cleared.

David Moyes made his first change at half-time, bringing on Aaron Cresswell for Vladimir Coufal in a straight swap at the back.

On 50 minutes, the visitors had a sight of goal as Williams sent in a dangerous low cross intended for Wood inside the box, but Nayef Aguerd was able to clear.

Five minutes later, the lively Bowen's well-taken 20-yard strike bounced off of the bottom of the far post and Paqueta fired just over the crossbar.

On the hour mark, Wood and Gibbs-White combined to set up Johnson in the penalty area, but under pressure from Angelo Ogbonna and Rice, he shot wide.

Forest then made their first substitution in the 66th minute, as Andre Ayew came on to face his former club in place of Jonjo Shelvey.

A blow to the head forced Fabianski off to be replaced by Alphonse Areola for the final 20 minutes, which is when West Ham found the goals their performance warranted.

The Hammers opened the scoring when Ings played a lovely switch-out pass to Bowen, who drifted into the penalty area and his low cross found Ings, who beat the outstretched Navas.

Ings (r.) celebrates scoring his first goal for West Ham/Photo: Gaspaphotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Less than three minutes later, the West Ham number 18 grabbed his brace as a ball from the left by Benrahma made its way into the box where Ings was on hand to turn home.

Cooper then brought on Harry Toffolo and Jesse Lingard for Wood and Renan Lodi with 13 minutes to go.

Rice added a third a minute after the Reds made their double change, receiving the ball on the edge of the penalty area and he curled a sumptuous shot home for his second goal of the season.

The hosts then made a triple change, Pablo Fornals, Antonio and Manuel Lanzini entering the fray in place of Benrahma, Ings and Paqueta.

Antonio and Lanzini combined for West Ham's fourth, the former getting on the end of in an inch-perfect cross from the latter to get on the scoresheet against his former team.

Forest nearly did manage a consolation through Toffolo, but a remarkable save by Areola kept them off the scoreboard to ensure the Hammers' biggest win of the season.

Player of the match: Danny Ings

The decision to hand Ings his full debut for this match proved to be a masterstroke by Moyes. Pressuring the Forest back line, he did have some bad luck with his runs in the first half, aside from one terrific chance.

The second half proved to be a different story, as a clever finish from Bowen's cross opened his account as well as the scoring and he used his knee for the second not even three minutes later. Those two goals could prove to be vital in the Hammers' bid for survival.