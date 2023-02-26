Eastleigh vs York City: National League Preview, Gameweek 28, 2023

York City and Eastleigh meet in a rearranged Vanarama National League clash at the latter's Silverlake Stadium on Tuesday evening.

It's set to be an enticing affair, with the hosts aiming to continue their impressive five match unbeaten streak in the league, while the Minstermen come off the back of a win over Yeovil Town, their second of the year.

The Spitfires head into the clash with York, having played out a goalless draw with Bromley, despite suffering a Corey Panter red card shortly into the second half. Prior to that, they had won all their last four league games.

In fact, the Hampshire outfit have only seen defeat thrice at home, and they won't want that statistic to raise to four, looking to retain their final playoff spot.

But City will, as they know, although losing eight, they are better on the road than on home turf this season, and it could be a decent chance to widen the gap between them and the drop zone.

Once again, it is interim manager Michael Morton at the helm of the Minstermen, and his record isn't at all bad, losing just one out of six.

Team News

Eastleigh

As you might have expected, defender Corey Panter will have to sit out for this one, through suspension.

Christian Maghoma is also set to miss the York game, after going down injured during Saturday's match.

Well on the road to recovery is Ryan Hill, but having not featured in the squad since December, he is unlikely to appear.

York City

First-choice goalkeeper Ethan Ross won't be involved in City's trip South, suffering a head injury for the second time this year - Ryan Whitley will come in for him.

A split lip prevented Manny Duku from returning to the field during the 2-1 win over Yeovil.

Nathan Thomas and Sam Sanders should both be ruled out with injury too.

Likely Lineups

Eastleigh

McDonnell, Rutherford, Martin, Langston, Harper, Cissé, McKiernan, Carter, Lloyd, Whitehall, Mitchell

York City

Whitley, Fallowfield, Kouogun, Ellis, Crookes, Whittle, Dyson, Pybus, Hancox, Forde, John-Lewis

Key Players

Danny Whitehall (Eastleigh)

Despite only having nine goals to his name this season in the National League, Whitehall still goes down as his club's current top scorer, ahead of Charlie Carter by just one.

The 27-year-old forward has previously broken records in America, and plied his trade in Scotland too, but he does have some experience in this division, having scored 13 times for Maidenhead in the 2019/20 season.

But forgetting the past, it's all down to what Whitehall can do now, as he hopes to add to his two goals in the last four games.

Nine league goals makes Danny Whitehall Eastleigh's top scorer this season (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Olly Dyson (York City)

Playing a huge part in the Minstermen's promotion campaign last term, as the top assister, Dyson has carried a lot of that up a level, solidifying himself within Morton's starting lineup, and proving a point too.

Scoring twice in York's last three home games is accompanied by his three assists across the season.

A versatile playmaker, the 23-year-old will be looking to continue his decent form down in Hampshire in mid-week.

Olly Dyson will want to be jumping for joy when York City face Eastleigh (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Previous Meetings

Take a look at how Eastleigh and York City have fared against each other in the past.

20/08/2022: York City 0-1 Eastleigh - National League

04/03/2017: York City 3-1 Eastleigh - National League

12/11/2016: Eastleigh 1-1 York City - National League

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by Eastleigh's Silverlake Stadium.

What time is kickoff?

As with all nine National League fixtures taking place on Tuesday, the game will kick off at 7:45pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase for both home and away fans, and it is suggested to buy online and in advance.

If you are unable to make the game, you can catch live commentary from BBC Radio York.

In-match updates will come from both club's social media channels.

There is additionally the option to stream it via National League TV, for just £9.50.