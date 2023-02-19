Four things we learnt from Manchester United's 3-0 victory against Leicester

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the team's second goal with teammate Wout Weghorst during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on February 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United beat Leicester City 3-0 to continue their fine run of form as the Foxes rue missed chances in a dominant first-half performance.

David De Gea made two quality saves to deny Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho with Leicester looking to take an early lead.

The in-form Marcus Rashford punished the visitors with a clinical finish past Danny Ward, with Leicester switching off defensively.

Man United could have doubled their advantage with Diogo Dalot missing the opportunity to score his first Premier League goal, the right-back missed from five yards out.

Brendan Rodgers cut a frustrated figure on the sideline, with his side finding themselves behind after missing big opportunities.



Erik Ten Hag’s side was much more dominant in the second half, with Leicester struggling to create as much as they did in the first half, and the Red Devils were controlling the game.

After a VAR check Marcus Rashford scored his second before substitute Jadon Sancho added a third for Man United to take the game away from Leicester.

Is Rashford the best player in world football?

The England international is on fire this season scoring his 23rd goal of the season making this his highest-scoring season ever.

Today he scored his 13th and 14th Premier League goals of the season, with only Harry Kane (17) and Erling Haaland (26) on more goals.

But the forward has been in inspired form since the World Cup in Qatar with Rashford netting 15 of his 23 goals in the 17 games since the World Cup.

Not long ago, Rashford was linked with a move away from Man United with PSG and Newcastle United looking at the forward, but he stayed put at his boyhood club and is now reaping the rewards.

Embed from Getty Images

Rashford looks like he could score in every game he plays, and after a disappointing 2021/22 season where he only scored four Premier League goals, the striker has refound his golden touch.

De Gea’s shot-stopping

De Gea proved today that he is one of the best shot-stopping goalkeepers in the league with two incredible saves to keep the score level in the first half.

The first came when Iheanacho put Harvey Barnes through one on one with the Spaniard but as the winger looked to bend it past the goalkeeper De Gea denied him.

His second was a Gordon Banks-esque save with Iheanacho meeting Timothy Castagne’s cross but the Spanish international scrambled across and clawed the ball off the line.

Embed from Getty Images

De Gea’s clean sheet today moves him up to ten clean sheets this season, and second in the clean sheet standings only behind Newcastle keeper Nick Pope.

Without his saves in key moments in the first half the result could have been very different, and Leicester may have left Manchester with some points.

The Foxes rue missed chances

Leicester looked sharp in the opening 30 minutes; they had penned Man United into their own half and played some really good football.

Iheanacho was linking well with James Maddison and Tetê and Barnes were causing problems out wide.

The battle between Maddison and Fred was dominated by the England international, as he was drifting off the back of Fred and causing the Brazilian all sorts of problems.

Embed from Getty Images

The Man United defence was being stretched by Leicester’s attacking play with Shaw out of position on multiple occasions leaving Man United with a back three.

In the end, Rodgers will question what could have been had his side converted one of the early opportunities that they created.

Leicester resurgence halted

Leicester have enjoyed the month of February so far with two wins, six points and eight goals, with wins over Aston Villa and Tottenham.

The Foxes started the year in disappointing fashion losing 1-0 to Fulham and then 2-0 to their East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest, but since then they have picked up seven points from nine in the three Premier League games coming into this fixture with Man United and have reached the Fifth Round of the FA Cup.

In the first half, you could see that Leicester looked like a side with momentum, but that momentum was slowed down by Man United in the second half, with Leicester struggling to create chances as they did against Tottenham.

Man United have three games, in three different competitions before they next play in the Premier League, with the second leg against Barcelona to come on Thursday, a Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday, and an FA Cup Fifth Round tie with Man United the following Wednesday, in a hectic schedule for Ten Hag’s side.

Leicester City host a title-challenging Arsenal after their last-gasp win against Aston Villa on Saturday.