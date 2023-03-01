Four things we learnt from Tottenham's FA Cup exit to Sheffield United

Sheffield United progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane.

Tottenham, fresh off a win against Chelsea, struggled to break through the Blades' solid back line and were unable to adapt to the unique atmosphere of Bramall Lane.

Antonio Conte's decision to leave Harry Kane on the bench proved to be a mistake, as Spurs' front three looked isolated and troubled throughout the match.

Iliman Ndiaye scored the decisive goal six minutes after coming on off the bench, beating Davinson Sanchez before firing past Fraser Forster at his near post.

Despite late attempts from Tottenham, including a missed header from Kane, the Blades comfortably saw out the tie. Sheffield United will face Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-finals at Bramall Lane.

Spurs might have to wait yet another year for a trophy

With tonight's result, the North London club's hopes of any silverware have taken a severe hit. Losing 1-0 to the Blades has left Tottenham fans feeling frustrated and concerned about the rest of the season.

The defeat at Bramall Lane was a disappointing result for Spurs, who were expected to progress against lower league opposition. However, the home team put in a solid performance, and Tottenham struggled to create any clear-cut chances.

This defeat means that Tottenham's only chance of silverware this season is in the Champions League. However, with tough fixtures ahead against top European sides and already being 0-1 down going into the second leg against AC Milan, it will take a miracle for Spurs to lift the trophy.

The fans will be hoping that the team can turn things around quickly and start performing to their potential in the coming weeks. Otherwise, it could be another season of disappointment for the North London club.

(Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

No days off for Harry Kane

Tonight's match emphasised the indispensable nature of Harry Kane to this Spurs team. Tottenham's inability to find the back of the net was glaringly evident in Kane's absence. The team lacked the same level of quality in their attack, and Richarlison failed to replicate Kane's effectiveness.

Despite being summoned in the second half, Kane's limited playing time did not provide enough of an opportunity for him to make his mark. He had only one chance, which he missed in injury time.

Tottenham's need for Kane cannot be overstated. He is the essential player that makes their entire team tick from back to front. The lack of quality in his replacements was apparent tonight, and without him, the team looked lost in the final third.

Tonight's defeat highlights that Tottenham cannot afford to play without Kane for any significant amount of time. His presence on the field is crucial to their success and sadly for him, the team can not afford for him to have rest days.

Iliman Ndiaye is the real deal

All eyes were on Iliman Ndiaye, who was undoubtedly the star of the show. Despite starting on the bench, the Senegalese forward proved to be the game-changer, delivering a masterclass in attacking play that left Spurs reeling.

Ndiaye's individual goal was a thing of beauty, showcasing his quick feet and dazzling footwork as he evaded Tottenham's defenders with ease. The goal was a fitting reward for his outstanding performance, which saw him create numerous chances and cause havoc in the Spurs defence.

For Ndiaye, this game was particularly sweet, as he had previously been eliminated from the World Cup by Harry Kane and his England team. This time, however, the tables were turned and it was Ndiaye who emerged victorious, sending Spurs and Harry Kane crashing out of the FA Cup.

This performance was a clear indication that Ndiaye is the real deal, a player with exceptional talent and the ability to change games in an instant. As Sheffield United continue their push for promotion, Ndiaye will undoubtedly be a key player, and his future looks bright indeed.

(Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

Sheffield United's performance showed that they are a team that is ready for the Premier League. Despite playing a much-changed Tottenham side, Sheffield United's depth and quality was on full display as they secured a well-deserved victory.

The fact that they were able to make eight changes from their previous game and still come away with a win shows the strength of their squad. With Iliman Ndiaye's goal proving to be the difference, it is clear that they have players who can step up when it matters most.

If Sheffield United are able to secure promotion back to the Premier League next season, they will be a team to watch. Their defensive resilience and attacking threat will be a challenge for any team in the league. With a strong squad and an experienced manager in Paul Heckingbottom, they have the potential to make a real impact in the Championship this season and win automatic promotion.

Of course, the road to promotion will not be easy. They will need to maintain their form and consistency, and continue to improve as a team. However, their recent performance against Tottenham has shown that they have what it takes to compete at the highest level. If they can continue to build on this, they could well be a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League next season.