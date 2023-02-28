Manchester United vs West Ham: FA Cup Preview, Fifth Round, 2023

Few would have predicted the rapid transformation that has taken place at Manchester United under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, who has steered the club to their first trophy in six years with success in Sunday's EFL Cup final.

Goals from Casemiro and star striker Marcus Rashford helped the Red Devils beat a determined Newcastle United 2-0, which gave captain Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes the glory of raising the club's first trophy since winning the Europa League in 2017.

After telling his agent, "Tell them I'll fix it" the Brazilian has certainly kept his word.

Casemiro has been the spark for a significant turnaround in fortunes for the Red Devils, who have recovered from a disastrous start to the season, which included defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

United go into the fifth round of the FA Cup against The Hammers with high hopes, after beating fellow Premier League side Everton in the third round before beating Championship side Reading in the fourth round.

Casemiro and David De Gea holding the EFL trophy after beating Newcastle. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

David Moyes will aim to return to Old Trafford to ruin the party after his team appears to have turned a corner in the Premier League. After stewing in the relegation zone and losing to Tottenham last weekend, they arose from the ashes in style and thrashed newly promoted Nottingham Forest 4-0.

His side is attempting to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in seven years, and have already enjoyed success on the road this season, with an away win over Brentford in the third round, followed by a 2-0 win over League One Derby County at the end of January.

However, the Hammers have won only one of their previous 20 games at Old Trafford in all competitions and have lost all four FA Cup encounters with the Red Devils since 2001.

David Moyes on the sidelines against Newcastle. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Team News

Manchester United

Off the back of their EFL Cup win and emphatic celebrations, Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that Luke Shaw and Fred are being monitored ahead of the game with West Ham and will look to rotate the squad.

Donny Van de Beek and Antony Martial remain unavailable and Christian Eriksen will be hoping for a speedy return following ankle surgery.

West Ham

Lukasz Fabianski has suffered an injury setback after being taken off mid-game against Nottingham Forest. It has been confirmed that he has a fractured cheekbone, so will be out of the squad for the foreseeable future.

Vladimir Coufal will miss the trip to Old Trafford due to a heel injury, and Danny Ings is cup-tied after playing for Aston Villa. Maxwell Cornet and Kurt Zouma have returned to training following heel and thigh injuries, respectively.

Likely Line-Ups

Manchester United:

Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

West Ham:

Areola; Johnson, Kehrer, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Paqueta; Benrahma, Antonio, Bowen

Key Players

Rashford has undergone a remarkable run of form since his return to football after the World Cup break. Before the hiatus, he only managed four goals in 14 games for his club, with something turning this around after being in Qatar, to an astonishing 18 goals in 19 games.

The forward will be a vital player in the final run-in of the season, with his twenty-five goals in all competitions surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal tally, with three months left of the season to go.

Marcus Rashford celebrating after scoring the opening goal against Newcastle. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images,)

Jarrod Bowen is showing signs of a midseason resurgence of returning to the form he impressed many with, back in 2021/22.

With his team facing a tough uphill battle to dig themselves out of the bottom half, Bowen has helped orchestrate wins over Everton, Derby and Nottingham Forest, netting three times and assisting twice over his last six games.

He will be an important catalyst for West Ham to reignite their season and should look to cause an upset to United in the FA Cup.

Jarrod Bowen celebrating after scoring against Derby in the Fourth round. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The fifth round of the FA Cup will be played at Old Trafford, on Wednesday the 29th of February.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is scheduled for 19:45 in Manchester.

How can I watch?

The match will be streamed for free on ITV for UK viewers.