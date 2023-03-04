Pre-Match Analysis: Nottingham Forest v Everton

Like any newly promoted side, Nottingham Forest has aimed to utilise their home form in the hope of maintaining their top-flight status - and Steve Cooper's side will find this fixture as another great chance to stretch further away from the drop zone.

The Reds are unbeaten at home since September and in their last clash at the City Ground, they held reigning Premier League champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw.

A winless run of eight games away from home leaves things looking bleak for the Toffees but they will be hoping key man Amadou Onana can pull the strings in the midfield on Sunday and help guide his side to a much-needed victory.

One to watch: Brennan Johnson

Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest looking delighted after after forcing a 1-1 draw during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 18th February 2023. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Brennan Johnson has proven to be a vital part of Steve Cooper's side and has shown maturity beyond his years this season in Forest's attack.

The 21-year-old was awarded the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season award last year which helped guide the Reds back into the top flight and this season the Welshman has shirked no challenge in the Premier League, finding himself as Forest's top marksman.

Johnson scored in the reverse (1-1) fixture and has bagged three in his last three games at the City Ground. The forward man has supplied five goals and two assists in his last seven league appearances while possessing a shooting accuracy percentage of 49%.

The Red's dangerman will look to use his frightening pace to get in behind the Everton backline and with his excellent dribbling ability, he could be key in providing chances for Forest's target man, Chris Wood.

Steve Cooper's men have only failed to score in one of their 12 home league ties this season, which was back in August, while the Toffees have conceded 12 goals in their last five fixtures on the road.

Johnson's ability to thread key passes through defences could prove to be vital in this tie, especially up against a Sean Dyche side who aim to defend with a gritty and resilient low block.

This season Johnson has been mixing it with the world's best - and he does not look out of place. The Welshman has more goals in the Premier League than some of the world's top talents, such as Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish - and among players aged 21 or under, he is third in the scoring charts, only behind Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Is Onana the Key Figure to Combat Forest's Threat?

Amadou Onana of Everton during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Londonl, England. (Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Everton will be hoping to change their fortunes on the road this season and Amadou Onana could be a vital string to Sean Dyche's bow.

The 21-year-old midfielder will play an integral role in dealing with the threat of Brennan Johnson, but also with Morgan Gibbs-White, who has five goal involvements in his last six fixtures at the City Ground.

Onana is an imposing figure in the midfield, standing at 6'4, and possessing great power and athleticism. The Belgian youngster is known for bringing a dynamic edge to the Toffee's midfield and covering every blade of grass which could prove critical in his attempts to keep out the youthful, Forest attack.

The Toffee's midfielder will also look to play an important role offensively. One of Onana's best traits is his effective ball-carrying when under pressure. This ability will allow Everton to build successful counterattacks or win fouls high up the park - where they can utilise their height advantage from set pieces.

The Belgian international has a tackle success percentage of 67% which is a figure that he will hope to maintain in this huge six-pointer clash. Onana's ability to win duals will be crucial if Everton plans to head back to Merseyside with the three points.