Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds United: Navas stars on debut as Reds heap further pressure on Whites

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the match as Nottingham Forest defeated Leeds United 1-0 at the City Ground to move six points clear of the relegation zone.

The Reds took the lead through Johnson's powerful 14th-minute strike despite being second-best for most of the opening 45 minutes.

After the Whites failed to clear a free-kick on the right, the ball bounced up nicely for the Wales international to score into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Keylor Navas, brought in on loan from Paris Saint-Germain to fill in for the injured Dean Henderson, made several key saves from Wilfred Gnonto, Luke Ayling, and Luis Sinisterra.

The visitors' attack fizzled out in the second half and Forest comfortably saw out the rest of the game for a third Premier League victory in their last five matches to move up to 13th in the table.

Leeds have now gone seven games on the bounce without a win and sit 17th, level on points with Everton, but only clear of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Story of the match

Leeds had the first chance of the match after just two minutes as Sinisterra burst into the box and saw his left-footed strike denied by Navas.

With their first real passage of attacking play, Forest took the lead. An inswinging free-kick from Morgan Gibbs-White fell to Johnson at the edge of the area and his powerful first-time volley beat Ilian Meslier.

Brennan Johnson scores the only goal of the match to power Nottingham Forest to victory/Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Johnson would soon have another opportunity after being released down the right by Danilo before picking out Gibbs-White on the edge of the box, but his shot was blocked.

Gnonto crossed to the middle that Sinisterra was able to run on to, but he couldn't keep his shot down as it flew over the bar.

Just after the half-hour mark, the lively Gnonto sent in another cross, this one from the left was missed by Patrick Bamford only for Ayling to strike, but Navas made a smart reflex save to deny him.

Two minutes from halftime, Ayling's headed cut-back across goal was stopped by the excellent Navas and he would save Gnonto's low shot on the right.

Steve Cooper made two changes at the break, bringing on Jack Colback for Danilo, who was booked for a foul on Pascal Struijk while Serge Aurier replaced Orel Mangala.

The Reds looked to double their lead in the opening stages of the second half as Johnson crossed for Gibbs-White inside the box, but his header was easily saved by Meslier.

On 52 minutes, Neco Williams, who was playing further forward on the left following the halftime substitutions, worked some space on the edge of the box, but couldn't keep his effort below the crossbar.

Five minutes later, Leeds manager Jesse Marsch made a double change, bringing on Weston McKennie for his debut, replacing Marc Roca while Crysencio Summerville came on for Sinisterra.

With 22 minutes to go, the Whites brought on two more subs, Marsch handing Georgino Rutter his Premier League debut, replacing Bamford while Junior Firpo came on for Struijk.

Forest then inserted Sam Surridge into the match in place of Chris Wood, who was making his home debut.

The sub was involved straightaway as he was picked out by Gibbs-White but his shot curled just over the crossbar from inside the area.

Andre Ayew made his debut for the Reds in the closing minutes, replacing Williams while Sam Greenwood was Leeds' fifth and final change.

Greenwood sent in an inviting free-kick into the penalty area that fell to Summerville, but his effort sailed clear over the bar as Forest picked up another important victory.

Player of the match: Keylor Navas

Was a one-man wall, especially in the first half, singlehandedly keeping Forest in front. Played brilliantly throughout and thoroughly deserved his clean sheet.