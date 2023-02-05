Nottingham Forest vs Leeds: Post-Match Player Ratings

The City Ground is becoming somewhat of a fortress for Nottingham Forest, with this win meaning that the Reds are now unbeaten at home since 16th September.

Brennan Johnson's stunning volley was the only thing separating the two sides, earning Forest their sixth win of the season and taking them away from the drop zone.

Whereas, Leeds' winless run continues and they still haven't won since the return from the World Cup, leaving them 17th in the league and only safe on goal-difference.

They may have had 70% possession, but it was the home side that took their chance and claimed a very important three points.

Here is how the players rated at the City Ground:

Nottingham Forest

Keylor Navas - 9/10

The Costa Rican had a superb debut for his new club. He single-handedly kept his team in front during the first half and made some brilliant saves, with the most notable one coming from Luis Sinisterra's in the opening minutes. The three-time Champions League winner showed his experience today and fully deserves his clean-sheet.

Neco Williams - 7/10

Had a really good battle with Wilfried Gnonto in the first half and dealt with him ok. Moved to left-wing after the break and showed some promising moments in attack, whilst also stopping Luke Ayling from bombing down the wing like he was doing in the first half.

Willy Boly - 8/10

A statuesque figure at the back for Forest today. Put his physicality and experience to good use and got the ball away from danger on numerous occasions.

Scott McKenna - 8/10

Formed a great partnership at the back with Boly and dealt well with Leeds' constant pressure. Made some crucial clearances and interceptions that contributed hugely to their clean sheet.

Renan Lodi - 7/10

The quietest player out of the back four today but another solid game for the Atletico Madrid loanee. Did his defensive duties well and didn't allow Crysencio Summerville to make an impact off the bench.

Orel Mangala - 5/10

Showed a few good moments in the game but the midfield was being dominated and over-run by Leeds in the first half. Taken off at half time to try and gain some control.

Remo Freuler - 7/10

The captain had a solid game in the middle of the park. Struggled to get into the game in the first half but he got progressively better and started to settle.

Danilo - 5/10

Looked at big eager to impress on his first Premier League start for the club. A bit sloppy in possession which led to him being cautioned and subsequently taken off at half time by Steve Cooper.

Morgan Gibbs-White - 7/10

A surprise addition to the starting eleven as many thought he would miss this game though injury. However, Forest are a better side when he is in it and he showed his quality today, especially from the free-kick that led to Johnson's goal.

Brennan Johnson - 8/10

His goal earnt his team the three points and what a stunning goal it was! A perfect volley into the bottom left corner takes his tally up to five in the league this season. He also made a few dangerous runs that gave his defenders a breather.

Chris Wood - 5/10

A quiet day for Chris Wood as he couldn't really get into the game. He didn't get any service and they did not use him to his strengths. But, when he did get the ball his decision-making let him down.

Substitutes:

Jack Colback (45') - 7/10

A really good substitution from Cooper as his experience helped settle the midfield and regain some control. Went in with a few big challenges to get the crowd going and helped Forest get over the line.

Serge Aurier (45') - 6/10

Struggled in the opening minutes but once he settled, he coped with Gnonto well and showed composure on the ball.

Sam Surridge (73') - 6/10

Didn't have long but nearly got on the score sheet after his curling effort and brought a lot of energy to his team when they started to tire.

Andre Ayew (90') - N/A

Leeds United

Illan Meslier - 5/10

Didn't have many saves to make and couldn't have done a lot about Johnson's sensational strike. However, he did have a rush of blood and came out of his goal but got no where near the ball.

Luke Ayling - 5/10

Johnson was his man at the free kick but he let him go which did cost his team. However, he was solid at the back and had a few attacks, with Navas saving his shot nicely.

Liam Cooper - 6/10

Looked comfortable on the ball and formed a good partnership at the back with Max Wober. However, sometimes he was too slow and didn't progress with the football.

Max Wober - 6/10

Dominant at the back and marked Chris Wood out of the game. Tried to go forward when he could and take risks that others perhaps weren't willing to take.

Pascal Struijk - 2/10

He gave away the free-kick that led to the opening goal and got booked in the process. He also didn't get enough on his clearance which gave the ball to Johnson to volley it home. Was also lucky to not receive a second yellow card so it was a day to forget for the Dutchman.

Tyler Adams - 6/10

Looked busy in the midfield and never stopped running. However, he was sloppy in possession and the midfield started to lose control in the second half.

Marc Roca - 5/10

Not the best performance from Spaniard and was taken off for new signing Weston Mckennie. Might have to fight to find a spot in this team as Jesse Marsch might prefer a USA pairing.

Wilfried Gnonto - 8/10

Leeds' best player yet again and look dangerous for large parts of this game. Had a good battle with Williams in the first half and then Aurier in the second, causing problems with his direct running. Unlucky to not grab a goal or an assist but he will certainly have plenty of opportunities if he continues to play like that.

Luis Sinisterra - 4/10

Missed a sitter that would have levelled the scoring. Other than that he couldn't really get into the game and didn't get much of the ball.

Jack Harrison - 4/10

Started the game ok and rotated nicely with Gnonto. But, after that he was very quiet and eventually replaced by Sam Greenwood.

Patrick Bamford - 4/10

It was his first start in four month and you could really tell. Look slow on the ball and his touches were poor. Sad to see as injuries have really affected him and he might not get many chances now that they have signed Georginio Rutter.

Substitutes:

Weston Mckennie (57') - 4/10

Hasn't had much time at Leeds or on the pitch today but did give the ball away a few times and looked slow.

Crysencio Summerville (57') - 5/10

Leeds fans will be glad to see him back fit and he had a few good moments today.

Georginio Rutter (67')- 5/10

Couldn't really make an impact off the bench and get into this game.

Junior Firpo (67') - 5/10

Replaced a struggling Struijk and managed to stop Forest from attacking down that side. Didn't have to defend much though as Leeds were searching for an equaliser.

Sam Greenwood (83') - N/A