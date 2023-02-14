Everton vs Leeds: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 24, 2023

Coming off the back of a Merseyside derby loss, Everton will want to get back to winning ways under Sean Dyche and leapfrog Leeds in the table.

The Toffee's are currently 18th in the Premier League and just one point behind Saturday's opponents, with nothing but a win taking them out of the relegation zone.

Three out of Everton's four wins have come at Goodison park this season, with their last outing at home producing a shock 1-0 win against a high-flying Arsenal side.

Whereas Leeds' winless run continues, failing to pick up three points on their last nine attempts in the league.

This will be interim manager Michael Skubala's third game in charge of the Whites, with the 40-year-old previously taking the reigns in their double header against Manchester United following Jesse Marsch's departure.

Still yet to win in 2023, this will be a significant game at the bottom of the table, as a loss here could see the Yorkshire club finish the weekend as low as 19th position.

Team News

Everton

Everton will have to cope again without their injury-prone striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for this game as he nurses a thigh injury, suggesting that Ellis Simms could start up top for the second game running.

James Garner and Nathan Patterson are back in training and will play in their under 23's game on Friday, but are unlikely to feature in Saturday's fixture, joining Andros Townsend on the sideline.

Leeds

The away side will be without Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas and Adam Foresaw for this game, while Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are doubtful and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

However, Pascal Struijk will be allowed to play again after he missed the Manchester United game due to concussion.

Predicted Lineups

Everton- Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, Iwobi, McNeil; Simms

Leeds- Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Struijk; Adams, McKennie; Summerville, Harrison, Gnonto; Bamford

Key Players

Amadou Onana (Everton)

The Belgian international is quickly becoming a fan favourite at Goodison Park, with his own chant ringing around the stadium when he put in a man of the match display in their win over Arsenal.

Costing Everton £33 million in the summer, the former Lille player is much more than just a defensive midfielder.

He likes to dribble with the ball and carry his team up the pitch, starting the attacks that are in short supply for the Merseyside club.

His physical presence could also be important in this game as he is up against the tenacious Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, two players who work their socks off and like to get stuck in.

The midfield battle will be one to look forward to in this clash, with Everton fans hoping that Onana can dominate it, just like he did against Arsenal.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds)

Following his return from injury and Luis Sinisterra being sidelined, Summerville could be the key man for Leeds in their next set of games.

The 21-year-old was Leeds' star man before his injury, causing every team problems down the right flank and turning defenders inside out with his tricky pieces of skill and low centre of gravity.

He has five goal involvements in 15 games for the Whites and alongside Gnonto, could cause the Everton full backs similar problems to the ones they faced in the Merseyside derby.

Both goals the Toffee's conceded against Liverpool were from quick counter-attacks, something Summerville can recreate on Saturday as Leeds try to win their first league game of 2023.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside Via Getty Images

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Goodison Park, the home of Everton football club.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm (GMT)

Where can I watch the match?

Unfortunately, the game will not be televised in the UK due to it being a 3pm kick-off.