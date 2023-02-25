Bournemouth 1-4 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side cruise past struggling Cherries

Julian Alvarez of Manchester City celebrates with team mates after his shot on goal, which deflects off Chris Mepham of AFC Bournemouth leads to an own goal which is the fourth for Manchester City, during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on February 25, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Manchester City swept Bournemouth aside to keep the pressure up on Premier League leaders Arsenal and move two points behind the North London outfit.

Goals from Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden plus an unfortunate own-goal by Chris Mepham put the away side in command at the Vitality Stadium.

But a late rally from Bournemouth was rewarded with a consolation goal when Jefferson Lerma fired the ball past Ederson to make it 4-1.

After Arsenal had won 1-0 at Leicester earlier in the day, it was crucial that City responded and that they certainly did.

Story of the match

Pep Guardiola made three changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Leipzig on Wednesday as Rico Lewis, Alvarez and Foden came in for Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez.

Bournemouth made just one change as they reverted to a back five, with Chris Mepham replacing Marcus Tavernier in the starting line-up.

Manchester City had the first attempt after six minutes but Rodri’s long-range strike was comfortably off-target.

And eight minutes later, Alvarez gave the visitors the lead when he reacted quickest in the area after Haaland had hit the crossbar.

It was exactly what Guardiola’s side deserved for their fast start, as they looked to respond to Arsenal’s win earlier on Saturday.

Ruben Dias almost scored a second on the 20-minute mark, but he headed a corner just wide of the post.

But in the 29th minute, it was 2-0 to the reigning champions as Ilkay Gundogan’s cross from the left-hand side was deflected by Foden into the path of Haaland, for his 33rd goal of the season in all competitions.

The Cherries did carry a threat themselves though and Adam Smith’s strike was deflected over the bar by a fine block from Dias.

Hamed Traore then stung the hands of Ederson in the City goal, when he fired a shot from an acute angle, but it was dealt with well by the Brazilian.

On the brink of half-time though, Bournemouth gifted the Manchester side a third goal, when a sloppy back pass by Philip Billing was capitalised upon by Foden and he hammered a shot past Neto.

City started the second half in a similar vein to the first as just five minutes after half-time, the hosts failed to clear the ball away and Alvarez hit a shot, which Mepham could only divert into his own net.

It rather summed up the evening for the 19th-placed Cherries, but they’ll know that any side would struggle with City in this sort of mood.

The goal gave Guardiola an opportunity to take off two of his key men in Rodri and Gundogan, with Kalvin Phillips and Sergio Gomez getting some rare minutes.

Phillips was involved straight away as he cut out a dangerous-looking cross from the left-hand side with Dango Ouattara looking well-placed.

He also got himself in the way to block Dominic Solanke’s shot amongst a goalmouth scramble in the City box.

It would have been a relief for the Bournemouth defenders when they saw Haaland and Jack Grealish replaced after 70 minutes.

Maximo Perrone came on for his Manchester City debut along with Mahrez to try and help comfortably seal the victory.

Nathan Ake was given a gracious round of applause by the home fans when he departed late on.

And they were applauding even more, seven minutes from time as Lerma smashed a shot beyond Ederson after Jordan Zemura’s excellent piece of play on the left had set up the Colombian.

It was a really strong ending from Bournemouth and Fredericks almost found Solanke with a searching cross but Ederson did well to get there ahead of the striker.

Player of the match – Ilkay Gundogan

The German captain was exceptional for the Citizens up until he was replaced in the 55th minute.

His threatening runs and intelligent play in the middle of the park showed just how important he is to his side.

Kevin De Bruyne and Haaland will often get the majority of the plaudits but Gundogan is a critical man for Guardiola.