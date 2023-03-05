Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton - Brennan Johnson scores twice in cagey encounter at City Ground

Brennan Johnson starred as his two goals inspired Nottingham Forest to come from behind twice to rescue a point against fellow strugglers Everton, who remain stuck in the relegation zone despite having taken the lead twice.

Sean Dyche will be severely disappointed having to come away from the City Ground with a point, although Toffees' supporters can be encouraged by the fact they were able to score more than one goal and caused Forest problems throughout the game.

Nottingham Forest will be happy with a point, especially after their collapse last weekend, with Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White being stand-out performers.

STORY OF THE MATCH

Steve Cooper made one change from the side that lost 4-0 last weekend with Ivorian Serge Aurier replacing Neco Williams at right-back, whilst Sean Dyche dropped Neal Maupay in favour of Demarai Gray up-front, with Ben Godfrey being drafted in at left-back due to the absence of Ukrainian international Vitalii Mykolenko, who was ill.

Nevertheless, it was Everton who started strongly, with Dwight McNeil getting into some good positions to cause the Reds' defence some early problems, and it was the former Burnley winger who won the penalty for Dyche's men, with Jonjo Shelvey unaware of his presence and caused a lazy challenge, with referee John Brooks left with no hesitation to point to the spot.

Repaying in his manager's faith, Demarai Gray stepped up confidently and placed his penalty past Keylor Navas into the top right corner to give the visitors a lead they thoroughly deserved after 10 minutes. This led the hosts to kick into gear, and just 9 minutes later, they were level.

Morgan Gibbs-White, who was sensational throughout, played an intricate one-two with Chris Wood and forced a great save from Jordan Pickford, but the England keeper could only parry to Johnson, who tapped home from close range to level the scores after only 20 minutes.

It was the visitors who regained the lead despite Forest pressure, with Abdoulaye Doucoure scoring his first goal since September 2021 when he headed in from Michael Keane's knock-down to restore parity for the Toffees and they were able to see out the remainder of the first-half, after having scored two goals in a Premier League for the first time since they won 3-0 against Crystal Palace back in October 2022.

The second-half was cagey. Challenges were flying in, and both set of players were getting into scraps - unsurprising due to the context of how big a game it was for both sides. Forest were trying to create chances, but Everton were standing firm, trying to protect their lead with their manager refusing to make any changes.

It was the lack of substitutes that ultimately cost Everton their three points, as Johnson once again got Forest back into the game. It was Doucoure who gave the ball away cheaply just inside the Everton half, Johnson picked up the ball, carried it towards the box, played a one-two with substitute Ryan Yates, and curled the ball sensationally past a rooted Pickford into the top corner.

It was not until the 89th minute when Dyche introduced Neal Maupay and Alex Iwobi to the action - but the question remains to be seen whether or not the Everton boss trusts those players on the Toffees' bench to be able to come off and make an impact for his side.

Nevertheless, the points were shared between the two sides - although it will be Nottingham Forest who will be the happier camp rather than Everton, who remain in the relegation zone.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Nottingham Forest - Brennan Johnson

The 22-year-old Welshman made the biggest contribution in the game by scoring two goals, with his second a superb finish into the top corner. Linked up well with Morgan Gibbs-White, who could also have been man of the match with his tenacity and ability on the ball causing Everton problems.