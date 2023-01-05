Manchester United vs Everton: FA Cup Preview, Third Round, 2023

Manchester United host Everton in the third round of the FA Cup.

Erik Ten Hag's men will be looking to make it seven wins in a row in all competitions as the Red Devils continued their scintillating form after the conclusion of the World Cup.

On the other hand, Frank Lampard's job has never been under more scrutiny, with the tie looking like a make or break situation for the manager.

The 44-year-old has never lost to United in the FA Cup though, with him knocking them out twice as a player and eliminating them in the last four as a manager in the 2019-20 season whilst at Chelsea.

Frustration has grown amongst the Everton faithful, with boos ringing round all corners of Goodison.

Manchester United

The return to club football has been delightful for Manchester United, who sit fourth in the Premier League having won their last four fixtures in the competition.

The Ten Hag era has finally lifted off, and it is clear to see the players have bought into his philosophy.

The Summer signings seem to have settled in nicely too, with Christian Eriksen and Casemiro starring for the Reds so far this campaign.

Solid in every position, United look like serious candidates for the top four, earning themselves a place in the UEFA Champions League.

The Dutchman is expected to be 'up for the cup' too, with the Manchester outfit not having won a trophy since Jose Mourinho led his side to victory in the Europa League in 2017.

Manchester United players celebrate after scoring vs Bournemouth (Photo by Naomi Baker via Getty Images)

Everton

The Blues have not won since the 22nd October and now sit 18th in the Premier League, with the drop looming.

A disastrous performance against Brighton at Goodison Park increased the pressure on Lampard as a calamitous six minutes saw his side fall apart.

After finding themselves 1-0 down, the Toffees battled hard and looked like they could salvage at least a point from the tie. However, after the interval they crumbled. A series of individual errors embodied the state of the club as they found themselves 4-0 down in the 57th minute after chasing a 1-0 disadvantage in the 51st minute.

Despite playing in the same league, Everton come into the game as heavy underdogs. The Blues have only won once in their last 29 attempts away at Old Trafford, with that win coming in December 2013.

Frank Lampard during Everton's loss to Brighton (Photo by Richard Sellers Via Getty Images)

Team News

Manchester United

Antony has returned to training after missing the 3-0 victory against Bournemouth.

Donny Van De Beek is a doubt after sustaining an injury against the Cherries that forced Ten Hag into a change.

Everton

Nathan Patterson (medial knee ligament injury) will miss the tie and has been side-lined for around six weeks.

Anthony Gordon may return to the side after missing the previous two matches due to illness.

Yerry Mina has fully recovered from illness and is available.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be assessed ahead of the game.

Likely Line-ups

Manchester United:

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Fred, Rashford, Martial.

Everton:

Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Gueye, Doucoure, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Gray

Key Players

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

A dynamic and tricky inverted winger, Rashford has been on fire this season for club and country.

His blistering pace and composed finishing makes him a nightmare for any defence.

Despite limited play-time at the World Cup, Rashford impressed for the Three Lions, netting a brace against Wales and a brilliant solo goal versus Iran.

He secured his spot on the plane by forcing his way into Ten Hag's plans and cementing his place in the starting eleven with crucial goals in big games such as the 2-1 win against Liverpool and a brace against league-leaders, Arsenal.

He transformed his form for his country into a red shirt and has continued to excel this season; scoring a magnificent solo goal against Burnley on his return.

Demarai Gray (Everton)

Demarai Gray has been a revelation at Everton. In recent years the Toffees business in the transfer market has been widely unsuccessful, but picking up the winger for a reported £1.7million has proved to be a bargain.

Gray was instrumental to Everton's survival last season, with his goals securing important points such as the late strike against Arsenal that arrowed into the top corner and sent Goodison into pandemonium.

The Englishman stunned the Etihad on New Year's Eve with a dazzling run and sublime finish that secured an unlikely point for the Blues.

He gets fans off their seats and drives at defenders. The 26-year-old is direct and possesses a large arsenal of tricks that can leave any defender in a trance.

After silencing the blue half of Manchester, Gray will have his sights set on a repeat at Old Trafford.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The FA Cup tie will take place at Old Trafford on Friday 6th January 2023.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Both clubs will be running a live-commentary on the game through their official apps.