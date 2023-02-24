West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 25, 2023

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 14: West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United at City Ground on August 14, 2022 in Nottingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest travel to Premier League strugglers West Ham United on Saturday, where three points would be vital for either team.

The Hammers come into the game in 18th place and have won just once in their last five games.

On the other hand, Steve Coopers' Forest are sat 13th in the Premier League and took a point of reigning champions Manchester City at the City Ground in their last game.

The last time the two sides met was back in August, when Taiwo Awoniyi's first half goal gave Forest their first win back in the top flight.

For the last time West Ham beat Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, you would have to go all the way back to February of 1999, when goals from Ian Pearce and Frank Lampard gave the Hammers the win.

Team News

West Ham United

David Moyes will be without Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta who is suffering from a shoulder issue.

The Irons have received a boost to their squad though, with Kurt Zouma and Maxwell Cornet returning to training.

Nottingham Forest

Serge Aurier has become the most recent addition to Forest's lengthy casualty list with a calf problem.

He joins the likes of Dean Henderson, Scott McKenna and Willy Boly on the sidelines, to name a few.

Likely Lineups

West Ham United

Fabianski; Emerson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Coufal; Bowen, Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Antonio

Nottingham Forest

Navas; Lodi, Felipe, Worrall, Williams; Danilo, Shelvey, Freuler; Gibbs-White, Johnson, Dennis

Key Players

West Ham United: Declan Rice

The West Ham captain has once again been one of the club's star performers this season.

After a successful World Cup campaign with England in the winter, the 24-year-old has kicked on and continued his good individual form.

The defensive midfielder is known as one of the best players in the league for being able to protect his defence and control a game from the base of midfield.

Declan Rice will be integral to the Irons' survival bid this season.

Nottingham Forest: Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas joined the East Midlands side in January on loan from French giants Paris Saint Germain.

The 36-year-old has a wealth of experience under his belt and is a three time Champions League winner.

After Forest's first choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson got injured, the club were forced to add the Costa Rican to their ranks.

So far, the former Real Madrid shot stopper has kept one clean sheet in three appearances, including a huge 1-1 draw against Pep Guardiola's City.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at West Ham United's home ground, London Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 15:00 [GMT] on Saturday, 25th of February.

Where can I watch?

Unfortunately the match will not be broadcast inside the UK, due to the football blackout for all matches that kick-off at 15:00.