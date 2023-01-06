Saints complete Mislav Orsic deal

Southampton have completed the signing of Croatia winger Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb.

The 30-year-old has signed a contract until the summer of 2025 and becomes the first Saints signing of the Nathan Jones era after they agreed to pay £8million for the international.

Orsic enjoyed a fine World Cup with Croatia, making six appearances and also scoring a memorable goal against Morocco in the third place play-off.

He also provided the assist for his country’s extra-time equaliser in their famous quarter-final win over favourites Brazil, scoring a critical spot kick in the penalty shootout of that game as well.

'A serious attacking threat'

Saints manager Nathan Jones said: “Mislav is a significant addition to our squad and I’m delighted we have been able to get him in so quickly this month.



“He’s a serious attacking threat and I’m sure anyone who has followed his progress or saw what he achieved at the World Cup will realise the talent he has. We’re excited to have him here.”

Orsic has also impressed on the European stage whilst at Zagreb. Having joined the Croatian club in 2018, he leaves having helped them win the top-flight Prva HNL title in each of the past four years, while also becoming their leading European scorer of all time, with 28 goals across the Champions League and Europa League.



That included scoring in the 1-0 win over Chelsea in a Champions League group stage game last September – one of five goals Orsic scored in this season’s campaign – as well as a hat-trick against Tottenham in a Europa League last-16 tie in March 2021 that propelled his side into the quarter-finals.



In total, he made 216 appearances during his time with Dinamo Zagreb, scoring at an impressive rate, with 91 goals for the club.

'I'm here, I'm ready, I'm motivated...'

Orsic said: “I feel very happy to be here, I think it’s a dream for every football player to come to play in the Premier League and I’m here, I’m ready, I’m motivated and I hope that I will help the team to achieve their goals.



“When I come here to the camp, it’s amazing, and I’m sure I will really enjoy my time here. Now it’s a little bit of a difficult situation for the club, but I think we need to stay together.

"We have only one plan – everybody to stay in the Premier League. We need to work hard every day and I hope that at the end of the year we will be happy."

Whilst the winger perhaps doesn't fit the philosophy of Saints signings in recent windows, Orsic has that experience which this side have proved they are lacking. That could be invaluable come the end of the season.

'I believe we can meet our goals'

"The owner of the club and the coach were there," added Saints' new number 11. "They presented me with the whole story, showed me a video that really impressed me.

"They showed my matches and goals. I was really blown away when I watched it and how studiously they prepared.

"Currently, the club is in such a position. It is difficult, but we know that not even half of the season has passed. We will have to put our heads together and work hard every day, but I believe we can meet our goals.

"When you grow up watching football, all the time the Premier League is on the TV, the best league in the world and of course you dream about it.

"You hope one day you will go there. Now this has happened to me, I'm really happy."

Orsic trained with his new team mates on Friday, and it is to be seen if he will feature in Saints' FA Cup Third Round tie away at Crystal Palace. Their next Premier League test comes with a trip to fellow strugglers Everton on January 14.

The first of many? Time will tell. "One, two, three or ten," was the comment from Jones when asked about incomings this month. But if Orsic is the benchmark, it's a good benchmark to have.