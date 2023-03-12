Arsenal 4-0 Reading: Gunners brush Reading aside

Kim Little of Arsenal celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Reading at Meadow Park on March 12, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal produced an outstanding performance as they beat Reading 4-0 in the Women’s Super League at Meadow Park.

Kim Little scored a fourth minute penalty to set the Gunners on their way, before Frida Maanum added another just before the break.

An Emma Mukandi own goal ruined any chance the visitors had of mounting a comeback, before Leah Williamson capped a fine display with her first goal in a year.

The result means Arsenal remain in fourth place but they are just three points behind Manchester City in third.

Story of the match

Arsenal made two changes to the team who beat Liverpool 2-0 on Wednesday, as Lotte Wubben-Moy and Noelle Maritz replaced Victoria Pelova and Stina Blackstenius in the starting line-up.

Kelly Chambers’ Reading side were unchanged from last weekend’s 2-1 victory over West Ham.

The Gunners made a swift start to the match and they were awarded a penalty within the first four minutes when Katie McCabe broke into the area, before being pulled down by Easther Mayi Kith.

Little stepped up and side-footed the ball just beyond the dive of Grace Moloney to give Arsenal the lead.

It had been a dominant opening 10 minutes from Jonas Eidevall’s side and McCabe was soon involved again, but her fierce left-footed shot was well saved by Moloney.

Shortly after, Williamson played an excellent pass out to McCabe but her wicked cross was just missed by Maanum in the middle.

The visitors were struggling to get a foothold in the game and Arsenal seemed to be attacking at will.

Little almost made it 2-0 when she received the ball in the area but she dragged her shot just past the post.

The England captain Williamson then went close as her left-footed volley was denied by a fine save by Moloney, after great work in the build-up by Maritz down the left-hand side.

Reading needed to get into the interval at just 1-0 down, but on the brink of half-time, Arsenal broke through again.

Caitlin Foord was found on the right side of the area and she squared the ball to Maanum, who thumped the ball home to give the Gunners a deserved second goal.

Within seconds at the start of the second half, the away side had their first shot at goal but Rachel Rowe’s strike was deflected and comfortably dealt with by Manuela Zinsberger.

Moments later, Williamson intercepted the ball in the middle of the pitch, sprung forward before finding Maanum, who’s cutback was diverted into her own net by Mukandi to give the Gunners a three-goal advantage.

Just after the hour mark, Blackstenius, who had only just been substituted on in place of Maanum, was involved straight away as she received a pass through from Williamson before being denied by Moloney.

The brilliant Williamson was then rewarded by her outstanding performance as she got in on the act on 69 minutes.

Foord found Blackstenius in the box, who was well denied by Moloney, before Williamson hammered the rebound home for her first goal in a year.

The 25-year-old’s strike to make it 4-0 brought the biggest cheer of the night from the Meadow Park crowd and she took in the applause when she was substituted shortly after.

It had been a really tough night for Reading but they almost pulled a goal back against the run of play, when Rowe got into the area and her left-footed shot hit the top of the crossbar.

With 15 minutes remaining, there was no sign of the Gunners letting up.

Blackstenius was put through one-on-one and she rounded Moloney but she could only drag her shot wide with the angle against her.

Arsenal saw the match out comfortably and they now move on to a massive Champions League quarter-final away to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

While Reading’s focus now turns to a daunting FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea next Sunday.

Player of the match – Leah Williamson

The Arsenal captain was given a start in midfield but she showed her class throughout in front of a watching Sarina Wiegman.

She regularly broke up play and started attacks for the Gunners, with her goal in the 69th minute capping off a masterful display.

Williamson had a goal disallowed in midweek but she wasn’t to be denied this time and her fine form is a good sign for Arsenal heading into the business end of the season.